A Different Way Through Cancer | Carli & Raleigh Williams
In this powerful episode of the Britt Mayer Show, Carli and Raleigh Williams share their harrowing journey through Carli's stage four breast cancer diagnosis that ultimately pushed them into a way forward that they never expected. They discuss the emotional turmoil of receiving the news, the challenges of conventional treatments, and the eventual shift towards alternative healing methods. We go all the way into the deep end to explore their unconventional way to healing. The couple emphasizes the importance of intuition, family support, and the role of integrative medicine in navigating the complexities of cancer treatment. Carli's story is one of resilience, hope, and the quest for a different way to reclaim health against all odds. The couple also highlights the need for a supportive community for cancer patients and caregivers, and they introduce their initiative to create a safe space for sharing experiences and resources.Follow Raleigh:https://x.com/theraleighwillhttps://www.instagram.com/raleighw/Follow Carli:https://www.instagram.com/carli.noelle.williamsRaleigh's book: https://www.amazon.com/Creators-Call-Default-Personal-Purpose/dp/B0DVQNCQ6TVideo of Carli taking protocol: https://youtu.be/hZZgX-YNDVcLink to the protocol with hyperlinks of products: https://www.raleighwilliams.co/newsletter/our-current-cancer-protocolThe Cancer Crew website: This is our Private community where we are helping cancer patients and having uncensored conversations and very personal interviews with personal info: https://www.cancercrew.com/Carli & Raleigh's company: www.Fiercehealth.com
--------
1:21:13
The End of Hollywood | Angel Studios | Episode 45
With growing audience frustration at the box office with mainstream missteps, woke agendas and complete Hollywood flops, Angel Studios is redefining entertainment with uplifting, community-driven stories that resonate where Hollywood's out-of-touch offerings often miss the mark. In this interview Britt sits down with David Fischer at Angel Studios to talk about how their innovative filmmaker partnerships and community-driven approach are filling the gap with stories that truly connect... and signaling the end of Hollywood?By empowering fans through crowdfunding and direct input, Angel Studios has delivered powerful hits like Sound of Freedom, a gripping drama on human trafficking that became a global phenomenon, and The Chosen, a groundbreaking series about Jesus captivating millions worldwide. Fischer teases exciting collaborations with top creators and highlights the studio's focus on family-friendly content that fosters connection. Tune in to discover how Angel Studios' innovative filmmaker partnerships and community-driven approach are filling the gap with stories that truly connect and proving there's a hunger for authentic, light-amplifying narratives. Angel Studios:https://www.angel.com/
--------
35:22
BREAKING Update on AB 84 | California Charters Under Threat
AB84 passed out of Assembly Education and Appropriations and is headed to the Assembly Floor. It needs to be voted on and passed off of the Assembly Floor by June 6, otherwise it dies in the Assembly.CALL TO ACTION:Call your Assembly person to register your opposition and tell them to vote "NO" or at the very least abstain if AB84 comes to floor vote.https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.govCall your Senator to register your opposition and tell them to vote "NO" or at the very least abstain if AB84 comes to floor vote.https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.govNo it is not too early to do so. If we put enough pressure before the Assembly vote, the Senate can call the Assembly and tell them to kill the bill and not let it go to the Senate.Call Gavin to register your opposition and tell them to veto AB84 if it passes out of the Legislature.https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact/No it is not too early to do so. If we put enough pressure on Gavin, he could try and kill it before it gets to his desk to avoid the controversy.Complete these 1-minute, One-Click Campaigns:https://chartercenter.quorum.us/campaign/120151/https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23664https://www.stopab84.comhttps://www.change.org/p/stopthemandate-help-stop-the-unconstitutional-mandate-being-forced-on-healthcare-workers-teachers-law-enforcement-firefighters-county-city-and-state-community-members-and-private-industry-workers/u/33523020SHARE THIS VIDEO Check out Nicole Pearson's substack for more: https://factslawtruthjustice.substack.com/p/tell-me-theres-an-agenda-withoutAB 84 TEXT: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB84
--------
13:53
Firefighters Ordered to Fly The Pride Flag ALL OF JUNE
BREAKING: The Los Angeles County, CA Fire Department, under a memo from Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, mandates flying the Progress Pride Flag (PPF) at all fire departments during June 2025 for LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Order sent to all Chief Officers at all sites by Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone states "I want to be intentional and clear that compliance is not optional at our Department facilities."Per the order, fire captains must ensure PPF display, report damage, and store flags after June, with non-compliance risking discipline. Only U.S., California, and PPF flags are permitted. Critics argue only U.S. and California flags should fly at government facilities, claiming the PPF prioritizes one group and conflicts with religious values. CALL TO ACTION: Contact https://fire.lacounty.gov/pctr-2/ to oppose and tell them to TAKE DOWN THE FLAG.
--------
13:31
Steve Hilton - California's Next Governor?
Steve Hilton, a former advisor to British Prime Minister David Cameron, joins us to lay out his bold campaign for California Governor in 2026. Hilton shares his unconventional international journey that led him to the golden state and outlines his vision to reform California's education system, housing crisis and how he plans to address the state's most pressing challenges. He advocates for protecting female athletes by opposing gender ideology in sports, reducing bureaucratic bloat, and implementing tax cuts for families earning under $100,000. Hilton also takes YOUR questions and shares his perspective on Second Amendment rights and tackling the insane cost of living in California. Urging Californians to reclaim their state's future, Hilton emphasizes prosperity, freedom, and transformative change.Follow Hilton's Campaign:https://stevehiltonforgovernor.com