A Different Way Through Cancer | Carli & Raleigh Williams

In this powerful episode of the Britt Mayer Show, Carli and Raleigh Williams share their harrowing journey through Carli's stage four breast cancer diagnosis that ultimately pushed them into a way forward that they never expected. They discuss the emotional turmoil of receiving the news, the challenges of conventional treatments, and the eventual shift towards alternative healing methods. We go all the way into the deep end to explore their unconventional way to healing. The couple emphasizes the importance of intuition, family support, and the role of integrative medicine in navigating the complexities of cancer treatment. Carli's story is one of resilience, hope, and the quest for a different way to reclaim health against all odds. The couple also highlights the need for a supportive community for cancer patients and caregivers, and they introduce their initiative to create a safe space for sharing experiences and resources.Follow Raleigh:https://x.com/theraleighwillhttps://www.instagram.com/raleighw/Follow Carli:https://www.instagram.com/carli.noelle.williamsRaleigh's book: https://www.amazon.com/Creators-Call-Default-Personal-Purpose/dp/B0DVQNCQ6TVideo of Carli taking protocol: https://youtu.be/hZZgX-YNDVcLink to the protocol with hyperlinks of products: https://www.raleighwilliams.co/newsletter/our-current-cancer-protocolThe Cancer Crew website: This is our Private community where we are helping cancer patients and having uncensored conversations and very personal interviews with personal info: https://www.cancercrew.com/Carli & Raleigh's company: www.Fiercehealth.com