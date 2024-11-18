Randy Taylor became a soldier to serve America. But he was forced to live a life plagued by paranoia, secrecy and isolation. For years, Randy hid his true identity while risking his life in the United States Army. This is his harrowing, untold story.Unfit for Service is an 8-episode series with new episodes publishing Monday mornings. Listen to Unfit for Service now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Unfit for Service is a production of Wavland and Vespucci and is hosted by Eric Marcus.
--------
2:29
NEW SERIES: How It All Went South
From long-time collaborators Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch comes ‘How It All Went South’, the new twice weekly podcast and video series where we share all the crazy stories we've been saving up for years. Until now.Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and watch all episodes on our YouTube channel.You’ll get stories like:How to Hire a HitmanThe Unlucky Lottery WinnerThe Alaska Memory Card KillerThe Runaway BrideAl Capone: Original Gangster of Atlanta?Family Drama at Sweetie Pie’sThe Ash Street ShootoutDeath by Root Beer FloatThe Great Bear Hoax Join How It All Went South twice a week every week for these stories and so much more.
--------
1:00
Pater Familias | Chapter 8
Chasing ghosts, and finding love, where it all began. Sometimes you’re so focused on what you want, that you forget what you already have.
--------
57:55
Father Roles | Chapter 7
It’s time to make the phone call.
--------
39:40
Vincent | Chapter 6
Even as I'm warned against digging up ghosts, I double down on my pursuit to uncover the identity of my real biological father by bringing in a professional.
Investigative reporter Matt Katz has been searching for his biological father since he was a little kid. But it wasn't until his 40s that he realized he was on the wrong journey altogether. The true story is wrapped in confusion and secrecy, and in the end it upended the truth about who he is – raising questions about identity, fatherhood, medical ethics and what family really means. But will finding answers make him whole, or just make things even more complicated?
Inconceivable Truth is an 8-episode series with new episodes publishing Thursday mornings.