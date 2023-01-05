You’ve made it to Date Yourself Instead, a podcast intended to inspire you to become the best version of yourself. In 2021, social media personality Lyss starte... More
I did magic mushrooms in mexico - here's what I took from it
Psyliocybin. Magic mushrooms. Tulum. This experience changed my life and my perception of everything in the world. I was going through one of the worst depressions, and I met a Spirit Guide in Mexico who altered the course of my life permanently. She guided me through a magic mushroom trip that would ultimately lead me to creating the podcast, and free me from a great deal of trauma I had carried with me over the course of my life. In this episode I dive into the lessons this experience taught me and I hope this experience can help some of you.
5/1/2023
26:30
Forgiving yourself when you've f*cked up
What happens when you're the problem? Forgiving yourself when you've made a mistake can be challenging. We all go through periods of time in our live where we're bound to make mistakes, but those mistakes can turn into valuable learning lessons. In this episode, I give various examples of how we can f*ck up and how it can be helpful to just own up to those mistakes and be honest with who you are. Don't beat yourself up too much, you're still human.
PS - if you enjoyed this episode, always feel free to send me a DM on instagram @lyss and @dateyourselfinstead.
4/24/2023
27:16
Not everyone is going to like you
Not everyone is going to like you or accept you - that's just how life is. The most important thing is that YOU like you. In this episode, I talk about my personal experiences with how people treated me poorly for no apparent reason at all - and what those experiences taught me.
4/17/2023
28:12
How to know if you're with the wrong person vs. right person
Being with the wrong person can feel heavy on your heart and on your mind. It could feel like you're constantly trying to change for someone else or try to compromise your needs for someone else. In this episode, I dive into what it feels like to be in the wrong relationship, or in a relationship that needs some work. I also dive into what it feels like to be in a good and healthy relationship with a partner. I hope it can help guide you and make you feel less alone if you're currently in this type of situation.


4/10/2023
26:36
Going through a breakup? Here's the ultimate best friend pep talk


Going through a breakup? Today I'm talking to you as your best friend. You deserve the world. You deserve to be happy. Remember that you have the power to create the life you want, and that you deserve to be surrounded by people who appreciate and value you.


