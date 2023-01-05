How to know if you're with the wrong person vs. right person

Being with the wrong person can feel heavy on your heart and on your mind. It could feel like you're constantly trying to change for someone else or try to compromise your needs for someone else. In this episode, I dive into what it feels like to be in the wrong relationship, or in a relationship that needs some work. I also dive into what it feels like to be in a good and healthy relationship with a partner. I hope it can help guide you and make you feel less alone if you're currently in this type of situation. Always feel free to DM me as well on instagram @dateyourselfinstead or @lyss if you enjoyed this episode. Sign up for the exclusive hoodie waitlist HERE: https://www.dateyourselfinstead.co Shop the Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer HERE: Potent-C Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer