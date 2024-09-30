Narcissist Apocalypse: Patterns of Abuse

Rerelease: July & The Abusive Communication Manipulator | Domestic Violence & Narcissistic Abuse
In this episode of Narcissist Apocalypse, July shares her story of abuse at the hands of a manipulative narcissist. July thought she met the perfect man, but he turned out to be the perfect wolf in sheep's clothing. By exploiting July's biggest strength, July's ex turned it into her biggest weakness, which almost cost July her life.
It’s a story of anxious attachment, communication manipulation, avoiding confrontation, toxic masculinity, sexual coercion, & the support of your friends. Plus they discuss, the silent treatment, stonewalling, gaslighting, guilt, shame, trauma, nightmares, rage, blame shifting, conforming, peacemaking, crazy making, believing the lies you're told, doubt, and much more.
*** TRIGGER WARNING - This episode discusses graphic descriptions of sexual coercion and physical violence. ****
If you want to be a guest on our survivor story podcast, please click here or send us an email at [email protected]
If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. DomesticShelters.org offers an extensive library of articles and resources that can help you make sense of what you're experiencing, connect you with local resources and find ways to heal and move forward. Visit www.domesticshelters.org to access this free resource.
If you need help moving due to domestic violence, Shelter Movers may be able to help you. They operate by referral. Clients may be referred by any person of authority (social worker, doctor, police, crisis counselor, teacher, etc.) or public agency (shelter, hospital, school, workplace, place of worship, sexual assault centre, etc.). To reach them, click here.
