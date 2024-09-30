About Narcissist Apocalypse: Patterns of Abuse

Narcissist Apocalypse is a Purple Ribbon Award-winning storytelling podcast that amplifies the voices of those who have experienced narcissistic abuse, coercive control, emotional abuse, domestic violence, family relationship abuse, and relationship trauma. Our guests share their stories of abuse survival, providing a source of validation, education, inspiration, and hope for those going through similar experiences. Join us and discover how you, too, can overcome the narcissist apocalypse.