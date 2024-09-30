Powered by RND
Narcissist Apocalypse: Patterns of Abuse
Narcissist Apocalypse: Patterns of Abuse

Abuse Survivor Network
Narcissist Apocalypse is a Purple Ribbon Award-winning storytelling podcast that amplifies the voices of those who have experienced narcissistic abuse, coercive...
Society & CultureRelationshipsEducationSelf-Improvement

  • Mo & The Intimidating Narcissist | Domestic Violence & Narcissistic Abuse
    In this episode of Narcissist Apocalypse, Mo shares her story of dating a patronizing narcissistic abuser. Mo came from a divorce, and it was something that always affected her. So when her ex showed up with three kids, it was her chance to comfort them in their time of need. However, it didn't take long for her ex to abuse her emotionally and physically.  It's a story of gaslighting, intimidation physical abuse, suicidal ideation, suicide threats, lock outs, double standards, walking on eggshells, blame, patronizing, mr. right, losing yourself, financial abuse, moving boundaries back, putdowns, flip flopping, shame, smashing things, verbal abuse, threats, and ptsd. *** CONTENT WARNING - This episode discusses physical abuse, suicidal ideation, and suicide threats. *** If you want to be a guest on our survivor story podcast, please click here or send us an email at [email protected] To help out our podcast, please fill out our listener survey, click here. PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS: Perfect Prey With Dr. Christine Cocchiola | Click Here The Covert Narcissism Podcast | Click Here Something Was Wrong | Click Here When Dating Hurts Podcast | Click Here If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. DomesticShelters.org offers an extensive library of articles and resources that can help you make sense of what you're experiencing, connect you with local resources and find ways to heal and move forward. Visit www.domesticshelters.org to access this free resource.  If you need help moving due to domestic violence, Shelter Movers may be able to help you. They operate by referral. Clients may be referred by any person of authority (social worker, doctor, police, crisis counselor, teacher, etc.) or public agency (shelter, hospital, school, workplace, place of worship, sexual assault centre, etc.).  To reach them, click here. Join our new Community Social Network at https://community.narcissistapocalypse.com/ Join our Instagram Channel at https://www.instagram.com/narcissistapocalypse Join our Youtube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTIgjTqVJa4caNWMIAJllA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:20:58
  • Rerelease: Roxy Goes No Contact With Marialand | Narcissistic Abuse
    In this episode of Narcissist Apocalypse, Brandon talks with Roxy about growing up with a narcissistic mother who was a pathological liar. It's a story of caretaking, trauma, questioning reality, only child guilt, and letting go. Plus they discuss, validation, addiction, death, neglect, rage, the healing process, infidelity, security, fears, theft, fraud, jail, and much more. This episode may be a family story, but even if you're in a relationship, you'll feel what Roxy has to say. She's infectious in a good way. *** Trigger Warning - This episode mentions physical abuse and a situation where Roxy's mom tries to get her to marry a man she's having an affair with. *** If you want to be a guest on our survivor story podcast, please click here or send us an email at [email protected] To help out our podcast, please fill out our listener survey, click here. PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS: Perfect Prey With Dr. Christine Cocchiola | Click Here The Covert Narcissism Podcast | Click Here Something Was Wrong | Click Here When Dating Hurts Podcast | Click Here If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. DomesticShelters.org offers an extensive library of articles and resources that can help you make sense of what you're experiencing, connect you with local resources and find ways to heal and move forward. Visit www.domesticshelters.org to access this free resource.  If you need help moving due to domestic violence, Shelter Movers may be able to help you. They operate by referral. Clients may be referred by any person of authority (social worker, doctor, police, crisis counselor, teacher, etc.) or public agency (shelter, hospital, school, workplace, place of worship, sexual assault centre, etc.).  To reach them, click here. Join our new Community Social Network at https://community.narcissistapocalypse.com/ Join our Instagram Channel at https://www.instagram.com/narcissistapocalypse Join our Youtube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTIgjTqVJa4caNWMIAJllA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:42:12
  • Nelly & The Water Torturing Abuser | Domestic Violence & Narcissistic Abuse
    In this episode of Narcissist Apocalypse, Nelly shares her story of being in a relationship with a jealous abuser. Nelly met her ex on a dating app and was taken by his initial charm, however, his behavior then deteriorated, marked by jealousy, manipulation, and emotional abuse. It's a story of double standards, boundaries, jealousy, isolation, put downs, minimization, sexual coercion, gaslighting, low self esteem, addiction, abandonment, misogyny, and infidelity. *** CONTENT WARNING - This episode discusses sexual coercion. *** *** The audio quality of this episode is not the best due to the devices of the guest. Our apologies. *** If you want to be a guest on our survivor story podcast, please click here or send us an email at [email protected] To help out our podcast, please fill out our listener survey, click here. PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS: Perfect Prey With Dr. Christine Cocchiola | Click Here The Covert Narcissism Podcast | Click Here Something Was Wrong | Click Here When Dating Hurts Podcast | Click Here If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. DomesticShelters.org offers an extensive library of articles and resources that can help you make sense of what you're experiencing, connect you with local resources and find ways to heal and move forward. Visit www.domesticshelters.org to access this free resource.  If you need help moving due to domestic violence, Shelter Movers may be able to help you. They operate by referral. Clients may be referred by any person of authority (social worker, doctor, police, crisis counselor, teacher, etc.) or public agency (shelter, hospital, school, workplace, place of worship, sexual assault centre, etc.).  To reach them, click here. Join our new Community Social Network at https://community.narcissistapocalypse.com/ Join our Instagram Channel at https://www.instagram.com/narcissistapocalypse Join our Youtube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTIgjTqVJa4caNWMIAJllA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:19:17
  • Rerelease: July & The Abusive Communication Manipulator | Domestic Violence & Narcissistic Abuse
    In this episode of Narcissist Apocalypse, July shares her story of abuse at the hands of a manipulative narcissist. July thought she met the perfect man, but he turned out to be the perfect wolf in sheep's clothing. By exploiting July's biggest strength, July's ex turned it into her biggest weakness, which almost cost July her life. It’s a story of anxious attachment, communication manipulation, avoiding confrontation, toxic masculinity, sexual coercion, & the support of your friends. Plus they discuss, the silent treatment, stonewalling, gaslighting, guilt, shame, trauma, nightmares, rage, blame shifting, conforming, peacemaking, crazy making, believing the lies you're told, doubt, and much more. *** TRIGGER WARNING - This episode discusses graphic descriptions of sexual coercion and physical violence. **** If you want to be a guest on our survivor story podcast, please click here or send us an email at [email protected] If you want to be a guest on our survivor story podcast, please click here or send us an email at [email protected] To help out our podcast, please fill out our listener survey, click here. PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS: Perfect Prey With Dr. Christine Cocchiola | Click Here The Covert Narcissism Podcast | Click Here Something Was Wrong | Click Here When Dating Hurts Podcast | Click Here If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. DomesticShelters.org offers an extensive library of articles and resources that can help you make sense of what you're experiencing, connect you with local resources and find ways to heal and move forward. Visit www.domesticshelters.org to access this free resource.  If you need help moving due to domestic violence, Shelter Movers may be able to help you. They operate by referral. Clients may be referred by any person of authority (social worker, doctor, police, crisis counselor, teacher, etc.) or public agency (shelter, hospital, school, workplace, place of worship, sexual assault centre, etc.).  To reach them, click here. Join our new Community Social Network at https://community.narcissistapocalypse.com/ Join our Instagram Channel at https://www.instagram.com/narcissistapocalypse Join our Youtube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTIgjTqVJa4caNWMIAJllA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:30:08
  • Molly, The Abusive Mother, & The Minimizing Narcissist | Narcissistic Abuse
    In this episode of Narcissist Apocalypse, Molly shares her journey of narcissistic abuse spanning three generations, involving her mother, ex-husband, and daughters. It's a story of intergenerational trauma, re-enactments, emotionally immature parents, people pleasing, financial abuse, withholding, silent treatments, parental alienation, gaslighting, neglect, boundaries, minimization, healing, radical acceptance, support systems, and self-validation. If you want to be a guest on our survivor story podcast, please click here or send us an email at [email protected] To help out our podcast, please fill out our listener survey, click here. PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS: Perfect Prey With Dr. Christine Cocchiola | Click Here The Covert Narcissism Podcast | Click Here Something Was Wrong | Click Here When Dating Hurts Podcast | Click Here If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse, you are not alone. DomesticShelters.org offers an extensive library of articles and resources that can help you make sense of what you're experiencing, connect you with local resources and find ways to heal and move forward. Visit www.domesticshelters.org to access this free resource.  If you need help moving due to domestic violence, Shelter Movers may be able to help you. They operate by referral. Clients may be referred by any person of authority (social worker, doctor, police, crisis counselor, teacher, etc.) or public agency (shelter, hospital, school, workplace, place of worship, sexual assault centre, etc.).  To reach them, click here. Join our new Community Social Network at https://community.narcissistapocalypse.com/ Join our Instagram Channel at https://www.instagram.com/narcissistapocalypse Join our Youtube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTIgjTqVJa4caNWMIAJllA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:38:57

Narcissist Apocalypse is a Purple Ribbon Award-winning storytelling podcast that amplifies the voices of those who have experienced narcissistic abuse, coercive control, emotional abuse, domestic violence, family relationship abuse, and relationship trauma. Our guests share their stories of abuse survival, providing a source of validation, education, inspiration, and hope for those going through similar experiences. Join us and discover how you, too, can overcome the narcissist apocalypse.
