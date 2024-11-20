Super Soul Special: Sheryl Sandberg: How to Build Resilience and Find Joy After Loss
Original Air Date: August 7, 2017 Cutting-edge research and advice on how to move forward after life’s inevitable setbacks, and how to build up your own resilience practically. Applying the lessons she learned after the unexpected death of her beloved husband, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg explains how to lean in to those uncomfortable conversations with friends and loved ones after loss.
40:21
Super Soul Special: Brené Brown Part 2: Living with a Whole Heart
Original Air Date: August 7, 2017How to conquer shame and live with a whole heart. This is Part 2 of Oprah’s interview with renowned researcher Dr. Brené Brown. Oprah calls this an “aha-a-minute conversation!”
28:37
Super Soul Special: Brené Brown Part 1: Daring Greatly
Original Air Date: August 6, 2017 What is the real catalyst for human connection, and can we make our lives more meaningful through vulnerability? Oprah asks Dr. Brené Brown, a professor, New York Times best-selling author and nationally acclaimed speaker.
35:40
Super Soul Special: Barbara Brown Taylor: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Original Air Date: August 13, 2018Oprah sits down with one of America's leading theologians, the Rev. Barbara Brown Taylor, who was named one of Time magazine's most influential people in 2014. The former Episcopal priest, religion professor and best-selling author explains why we should accept darkness in all its forms and how facing the unknown can be a spiritual practice. In her book "Learning to Walk in the Dark," she writes about how we can transform ourselves by facing the challenging situations in our lives head-on, including moments of profound sadness. Find out why Barbara believes people need to embrace the deepest shadows of their lives in order to break through their fears and find strength.
37:24
Super Soul Special: Wayne Dyer: The Art of Manifestation
Original Air Date: July 2, 2018The late Wayne Dyer, known as the "Father of Motivation," discusses his book "Wishes Fulfilled." In his interview with Oprah, Wayne speaks candidly about his battle with leukemia and his decision to seek controversial treatment. Wayne explains why he believes we all have the ability to manifest anything we want into our lives, and why he feels the art of manifestation is different from the law of attraction. Wayne also shares his definition of God, what he believes happens after death and what he knows for sure. Oprah and Wayne had an ongoing spiritual conversation for more than 30 years before he passed away in 2015.
Awaken, discover and connect to the deeper meaning of the world around you with Oprah's Super Soul. Hear Oprah’s personal selection of her interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries, as well as health and wellness experts. All designed to light you up, guide you through life’s big questions and help bring you one step closer to your best self.