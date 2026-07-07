Episode 143: Meredith is joined by her brother to reminisce about old times and all the things that made them scared as kids (Courage the Cowardly Dog and swimming pools) versus now (Big Tech... and swimming pools... and actually also still Courage the Cowardly Dog).



P.S. -- Rattled & Shook will be going on hiatus after this episode. Enjoy our back catalog in the meantime!



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Host: Meredith Stedman @meredithstedman



Original artwork by Puppyteeth

Intro voicework by Miles Agee

Original Music, Intro Theme & Ending Theme by Makeup and Vanity Set



This episode includes voicework by Micah Carmack (San Francisco Shapeshifter) and Meredith Stedman (Cartoon Ghost).