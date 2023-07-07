From Tenderfoot TV, the creators of cult favorite Radio Rental… Rattled & Shook is a weekly discussion-based, horror-comedy podcast. Think of it as a variety sh...

From the creators of Radio Rental, we bring you... Rattled & Shook, a weekly podcast with scary stories, horror-themed games, special guests and more. Premiering July 13th! @rattledandshook

About Rattled & Shook

From Tenderfoot TV, the creators of cult favorite Radio Rental… Rattled & Shook is a weekly discussion-based, horror-comedy podcast. Think of it as a variety show for all things creepy-adjacent and horror-lite. Join hosts Aprile Ruha and Meredith Stedman every week for new scary stories, horror-themed games, special guests and more.