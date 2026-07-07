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160 episodes
- Episode 143: Meredith is joined by her brother to reminisce about old times and all the things that made them scared as kids (Courage the Cowardly Dog and swimming pools) versus now (Big Tech... and swimming pools... and actually also still Courage the Cowardly Dog).
P.S. -- Rattled & Shook will be going on hiatus after this episode. Enjoy our back catalog in the meantime!
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or send us a message from rattledandshook.com
R&S Phone line: 404-576-8085
Host: Meredith Stedman @meredithstedman
Original artwork by Puppyteeth
Intro voicework by Miles Agee
Original Music, Intro Theme & Ending Theme by Makeup and Vanity Set
This episode includes voicework by Micah Carmack (San Francisco Shapeshifter) and Meredith Stedman (Cartoon Ghost).
- Get cozy and settle in as I tell you two true scary stories sent in by real people...
Today's spooky stories were sent in by Christopher N. (Evil Hand) and Hadlee H. (Ohio Skinwalker)
Thank you for making this a mutually spooky mood~
Follow us for more @rattledandshook
or send us a message from rattledandshook.com
Host: Meredith @meredithstedman
Production Team: Meredith Stedman, Steven Perez, Audrey Sliger and Jordan Foxworthy
Original Music: Makeup And Vanity Set
Original Cover Artwork by Puppyteeth
- Get cozy and settle in as I tell you two true scary stories sent in by real people...
Today's spooky stories were sent in by Mercedes H. (Netflix Ghost) and Lindsay H. (Drone Spy)
Thank you for making this a mutually spooky mood~
Follow us for more @rattledandshook
or send us a message from rattledandshook.com
Host: Meredith @meredithstedman
Production Team: Meredith Stedman, Steven Perez, Audrey Sliger and Jordan Foxworthy
Original Music: Makeup And Vanity Set
Original Cover Artwork by Puppyteeth
- Get cozy and settle in as I tell you two true scary stories sent in by real people...
Today's spooky stories were sent in by Jayme E. (Cabin Creature) and Anonymous (Red-Headed Girl)
Thank you for making this a mutually spooky mood~
Follow us for more @rattledandshook
or send us a message from rattledandshook.com
Host: Meredith @meredithstedman
Production Team: Meredith Stedman, Steven Perez, Audrey Sliger and Jordan Foxworthy
Original Music: Makeup And Vanity Set
Original Cover Artwork by Puppyteeth
- Get cozy and settle in as I tell you two true scary stories sent in by real people...
Today's spooky stories were sent in by John N. (Tarrin's Meat Packing Plant) and Brian T. (Glowing Carpet)
Shout out to you two -- thank you for making this a mutually spooky mood~
Follow us for more @rattledandshook
or send us a message from rattledandshook.com
Host: Meredith @meredithstedman
Production Team: Meredith Stedman, Steven Perez, Audrey Sliger and Jordan Foxworthy
Original Music: Makeup And Vanity Set
Original Cover Artwork by Puppyteeth
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About Rattled & Shook
From Tenderfoot TV, the creators of the cult-favorite horror podcast, Radio Rental…Rattled & Shook is a weekly, spooky “variety show”. With a combination of creepiness, comic relief, and nostalgia, Rattled & Shook delivers chilling stories with vintage radio show flair. Host Meredith Stedman presents a curated collection of haunting episodes, featuring new themes each week. There’s guests, games, music, and the main course: true scary stories sent in by real people.Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ for ad-free listening and exclusive bonuses. Learn more at tenderfootplus.com.Podcast website
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