In this new season of Culpable, host Dennis Cooper investigates a bizarre case in a small Ohio town. In the fall of '98, 17-year-old Danny Violette ran away from home and never returned. 11 days later, his body was found in a cornfield with a ligature mark around his neck and a tire impression across his bare torso. More than 25 years later, the question remains, what happened to Danny? From Tenderfoot TV, a new installment of Culpable begins.



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