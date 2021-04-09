In Feb 2018, an aspiring actress vanished from her Hollywood apartment. Rolling Stone journalist Neil Strauss was asked to help the family get answers. Together... More
3/23/2023
8:26
Five Years Later - E1: A Different Kind of Star (Republish)
It's been five years since the disappearance of Adea Shabani, a 25-year-old aspiring actress and model, last seen outside her Hollywood apartment. Experience the first had journey alongside award-winning journalist and bestselling author Neil Strauss, as he finds himself at the center of the investigation. What happened to Adea?
[Season 1, Episode 1 - Republish]
2/23/2023
34:52
Season Finale, Part 2 [13]
Elaine's iPhone is unlocked in the Season 2 finale, revealing new information about the last 24 hours before her disappearance. And what appears to be location sharing. But with who?
9/12/2021
55:01
Season Finale, Part 1 [12]
In part 1 of our season finale, new investigators enter the picture, a lie detector test is given, and the results are shared. Stay tuned next week for the conclusion of To Live & Die in LA season 2, and please call or email if you have any information about the disappearance of Elaine Park.
9/4/2021
1:01:21
The Last 12 Hours [11]
The last person to see Elaine before she disappeared finally speaks, after more than nine months. His story is not what the team expects.
In Feb 2018, an aspiring actress vanished from her Hollywood apartment. Rolling Stone journalist Neil Strauss was asked to help the family get answers. Together, they found them...sometimes at great personal risk. Now the award-winning true crime podcast returns, unraveling the baffling and tragic case that started Neil Strauss down the rabbit hole of true crime investigation, along with his wife and his neighbors, Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger, and concert violinist Ann Marie Simpson. To Live and Die in LA Season 2 is available now.
