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36 episodes
- In this new season of Culpable, host Dennis Cooper investigates a bizarre case in a small Ohio town. In the fall of '98, 17-year-old Danny Violette ran away from home and never returned. 11 days later, his body was found in a cornfield with a ligature mark around his neck and a tire impression across his bare torso. More than 25 years later, the question remains, what happened to Danny? From Tenderfoot TV, a new installment of Culpable begins.
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- It's been five years since the disappearance of Adea Shabani, a 25-year-old aspiring actress and model, last seen outside her Hollywood apartment. Experience the first had journey alongside award-winning journalist and bestselling author Neil Strauss, as he finds himself at the center of the investigation. What happened to Adea?
[Season 1, Episode 1 - Republish]
- In part 1 of our season finale, new investigators enter the picture, a lie detector test is given, and the results are shared. Stay tuned next week for the conclusion of To Live & Die in LA season 2, and please call or email if you have any information about the disappearance of Elaine Park.
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About To Live and Die in LA
In Feb 2018, an aspiring actress vanished from her Hollywood apartment. Rolling Stone journalist Neil Strauss was asked to help the family get answers. Together, they found them...sometimes at great personal risk. Now the award-winning true crime podcast returns, unraveling the baffling and tragic case that started Neil Strauss down the rabbit hole of true crime investigation, along with his wife and his neighbors, Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger, and concert violinist Ann Marie Simpson. To Live and Die in LA Season 2 is available now.www.livediela.comPodcast website
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