Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

Not Making Fun of Your Spouse
Finding reasons to laugh with your mate is healthy, but making fun of your spouse can be very bad for your relationship. Greg talks with John about a lesson he learned in his own marriage on this topic, plus Erin will provide some encouragement to people who have been hurt by their spouse's words. Also, Jim Daly talks with Chris and Jenni Graebe about things they've observed in other couples.
5/4/2023
12:23
When a Fun Activity Doesn't Work for You
Have you ever tried something you expected to be fun as a couple, but it didn't work out? John talks with the Smalley's about how it's happened in their own marriage, and Jim Daly speaks with Chris and Jenni Graebe about things they learned from a vacation that didn't go so well.
5/2/2023
8:13
Asking Your Husband to Lead Well
How can a husband step up and lead well? Erin Smalley addresses common complaints she hears from wives about their husbands, and John and Greg discuss ways wives can be an encourager. Plus, Jim Daly and Dr. Juli Slattery share how wives can ask their husbands to lead their families well.
4/27/2023
10:44
When and When Not to Listen to Your Husband
Have you ever had a moment where you thought your husband was right about something, only to find out he was wrong? Greg shares a story with John and Erin about a time he made a mistake as a husband, and Jim Daly speaks with Dr. Juli Slattery about a funny moment with her husband. Plus, Erin will speak to wives who are discouraged because their husbands are not owning their faults.
4/25/2023
10:35
The Power of Consistency
Being intentional about consistent communication is vital to the overall health of your marriage. Jim Daly talked with Bill and Pam Farrel about how they a weekly meeting with each other, and John speaks with Greg and Erin about establishing good habits in your relationship.
