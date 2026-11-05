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Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

Focus on the Family
RelationshipsSociety & Culture
Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast
Latest episode

813 episodes

  • Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

    Communication Mistakes Spouses Make

    11/05/2026 | 13 mins.
    How do you and your spouse work through your different communication
    styles? Jim Daly is joined by marriage experts, Bill and Pam Farrel, and they'll share common
    mistakes men and women make in communicating. Plus, John and the Smalley's give some
    tips to help you avoid miscommunications in your marriage.
    Find us online at or call 1-800-A-FAMILY
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    Receive the book Men Are Like Waffles, Women Are Like Spaghetti for your donation of
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    Focus on Marriage Assessment
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    Understanding the Differences Between You and Your Spouse
    Why are Men Like Waffles? Why are Women Like Spaghetti?
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  • Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

    How Often Should We be Intimate?

    11/03/2026 | 12 mins.
    It's common for married couples to ask, "how often should we be physically
    intimate?" While there's no rule, Jim Daly speaks to Dr. Michael Sytsma and Shaunti
    Feldhahn on why many couples struggle to agree on frequency. You'll also hear John and the
    Smalley's offer encouragement to couples who are struggling to enjoy sex.
    Find us online at or call 1-800-A-FAMILY
    Get more resources
    Receive the book Secrets of Sex & Marriage for your donation of any amount!
    Focus on Marriage Assessment
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    Contact our Counseling Department
    The Best Ways to Deal with Mismatched Libidos in Marriage
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  • Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

    The Key to a Closer Marriage

    10/29/2026 | 10 mins.
    What if the thing you're most afraid to share with your spouse is exactly what could bring you closer together? Ryan and Selena Frederick join Jim Daly to talk about how honesty and vulnerability transformed their marriage — from buried childhood shame to a deeper emotional connection than ever before.
    See-Through Marriage
    Letting God's Light Shine Through Your Marriage
  • Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

    Identifying Abuse in Marriage

    10/27/2026 | 9 mins.
    Today, counselor Darby Strickland helps us unpack the difficult topic of domestic abuse. Learn how to distinguish between normal conflict and a pattern of coercive control, recognize the signs of emotional and verbal abuse, and find out when and how to get help.
    Is it Abuse? - Gift with Donation
    Friends Helping Friends: Identifying Abuse in Marriage
  • Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

    Rebuilding Trust in Marriage

    10/22/2026 | 16 mins.
    When trust is broken in a marriage can it ever be restored? John Fuller sits down with Dr. Greg Smalley and Dr. Erin Smalley to explore how couples can move past broken trust and toward healing. They share practical wisdom from Dr. Henry Cloud on unprompted transparency, self-trust, and the ongoing work of repair.
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    Learning to Build Healthy Trust
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About Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast
If you’re married — or soon to be — you’ve got questions. What makes this relationship work? How do I fix it when it breaks? Where do I go when I need help? Host John Fuller and marriage experts Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley help answer those questions with practical, down-to-earth insights based on God’s design for marriage. Find answers and inspiration in every short episode of this Christian marriage podcast.
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