Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

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813 episodes
- How do you and your spouse work through your different communication
styles? Jim Daly is joined by marriage experts, Bill and Pam Farrel, and they'll share common
mistakes men and women make in communicating. Plus, John and the Smalley's give some
tips to help you avoid miscommunications in your marriage.
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Understanding the Differences Between You and Your Spouse
Why are Men Like Waffles? Why are Women Like Spaghetti?
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- It's common for married couples to ask, "how often should we be physically
intimate?" While there's no rule, Jim Daly speaks to Dr. Michael Sytsma and Shaunti
Feldhahn on why many couples struggle to agree on frequency. You'll also hear John and the
Smalley's offer encouragement to couples who are struggling to enjoy sex.
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The Best Ways to Deal with Mismatched Libidos in Marriage
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- What if the thing you're most afraid to share with your spouse is exactly what could bring you closer together? Ryan and Selena Frederick join Jim Daly to talk about how honesty and vulnerability transformed their marriage — from buried childhood shame to a deeper emotional connection than ever before.
See-Through Marriage
Letting God's Light Shine Through Your Marriage
- Today, counselor Darby Strickland helps us unpack the difficult topic of domestic abuse. Learn how to distinguish between normal conflict and a pattern of coercive control, recognize the signs of emotional and verbal abuse, and find out when and how to get help.
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Friends Helping Friends: Identifying Abuse in Marriage
- When trust is broken in a marriage can it ever be restored? John Fuller sits down with Dr. Greg Smalley and Dr. Erin Smalley to explore how couples can move past broken trust and toward healing. They share practical wisdom from Dr. Henry Cloud on unprompted transparency, self-trust, and the ongoing work of repair.
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Learning to Build Healthy Trust
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About Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast
If you’re married — or soon to be — you’ve got questions. What makes this relationship work? How do I fix it when it breaks? Where do I go when I need help? Host John Fuller and marriage experts Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley help answer those questions with practical, down-to-earth insights based on God’s design for marriage. Find answers and inspiration in every short episode of this Christian marriage podcast.Podcast website
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