The Official Average Boy Podcast

Kids 8 to 12 years old can laugh together and learn about God with this Christian podcast for families. Hosted by Focus on the Family Clubhouse magazine editor ... More
Official Average Boy Podcast #76
Jesse makes balloon animals, and Average Boy competes in a fishing tournament. The only problem? AB doesn't have a boat, and he didn’t even register to compete. Fortunately, his neighbor, Mr. Polvado, is there to help . . . in more ways than one. You don’t want to miss this fishy adventure!
4/28/2023
18:34
Official Average Boy Podcast #75
Lights, camera, action! Average Boy is in a movie! Okay, it's really a promotional video for his church, but it's still exciting! Even though AB has some “creative differences” with his youth pastor, he learns the most important thing is to put God first. Bob and Jesse also give a listener advice about not getting so mad about things.
3/31/2023
20:27
Official Average Boy Podcast #74
There is no perfect podcast, but this one comes close. Actually, it doesn’t because only Jesus is perfect. Bob discovers how imperfect he is, especially with keeping his promises. When he fails to pick up something he promised to do, it almost results in his grandma getting injured. Bob and Jesse also help out a listener in Texas with ways to get through hard times in life.
2/24/2023
19:10
Official Average Boy Podcast #73
Average Boy has a gift for being funny. But are there times when it’s best not to be funny or tell a joke? Yup. Average Boy shares some appropriate—and some not-so-appropriate—times he used humor. From setting off the sprinklers in science class to getting stuck in traffic on the way to baseball practice, Bob learns (or does he?) the proper time and place to make people laugh.
1/27/2023
18:54
Official Average Boy Podcast #72
Putting off projects are not the best idea. Average Boy procrastinated on a history research paper...and now he's in trouble! With no time to spare, he learns his lesson on putting off important things and doing your best so that you can honor God.
