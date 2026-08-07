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131 episodes
- Episode 130 is all about helping. Average Boy receives some help from Clubhouse magazine readers who help him recall a few wild tales that Bob doesn’t even remember living! From a fishing trip gone wrong to a rodeo surprise involving mutton busting, this episode is packed with laugh-out-loud moments. And along the way, Bob and Jesse provide helpful thoughts about sharing your faith in Jesus, the importance of asking questions and how to tell the difference between joking with friends and hurting someone’s feelings. The guys end with a helpful reminder that God made you to be the best you, you can be.
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- Nothing exciting is happening in Average Boy’s life . . . except for a failed attempt to start a bring-your-own-boat water ski school. As Bob bemoans being bored, he remembers back to his first mission trip. From airport misadventures with “Mr. Security Guard” to building a playground in downtown Chicago, Bob shares the story of how a small act of kindness made a big difference for one little girl. Episode 129 wraps up with a listener from Northern Ireland delivering a joke that’s equal parts confusing and hilarious.
Click here to see the new Average Boy book title and cover!
Click here to visit the Average Boy Store to gain access to books, devotionals, subscriptions to Cl…
We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
If you enjoyed listening to The Official Average Boy Podcast, please give us your feedback.
- What do sweaty metal shelves, a school bus barn and a slightly mistimed surprise party have in common? They’re all part of Episode 128 as Average Boy (aka Bob Smiley) and Jesse explore what it means to break out of your comfort zone. Through all the chaos and sweat (there’s a lot of sweat), the guys unpack a meaningful truth: Doing something encouraging for others and serving God often means stepping outside of what feels comfortable. Don’t miss any of the shelf jokes . . . and the big announcement of another Average Boy major award.
Click here to see the new Average Boy book title and cover!
Click here to visit the Average Boy Store to gain access to books, devotionals, subscriptions to Clubhouse Magazine, and much more!
We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
If you enjoyed listening to The Official Average Boy Podcast, please give us your feedback.
- Summer is here—and so is the danger of having way too much free time! In Episode 127 of the Official Average Boy Podcast, Bob and Jesse bring the laughs while tackling the age-old problem of battling boredom when school’s out. From polarizing poll results (sorry, Jesse Jokes) to Bob’s “creative” lawn-mowing strategies, this episode is packed with hilarious Average Boy adventures. And along the way, the guys share ideas on using time wisely, why boredom can lead to trouble and how small jobs can turn into fun opportunities for growth and teamwork.
Click here to see the new Average Boy book title and cover!
Click here to visit the Average Boy Store to gain access to books, devotionals, subscriptions to Clubhouse Magazine, and much more!
We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
If you enjoyed listening to The Official Average Boy Podcast, please give us your feedback.
- When Average Boy visits his friend Richie’s very large house, he makes a surprising observation—the Olympics could be hosted here. But before he contacts the Olympic people, Bob has a high-speed scooter chase and learns an unexpected lesson from Richie’s wise (and strong) grandmother: It’s good to slow down and just be. Jesse and Bob talk about busyness, silence, and why rest matters by drawing inspiration from Scripture and Jesus’ example of getting away to pray. Along the way, expect exaggerations, Jesse jokes, inflatable dolphins, and an important challenge for listeners to help them grow closer to God.
Click here to see the new Average Boy book title and cover!
Click here to visit the Average Boy Store to gain access to books, devotionals, subscriptions to Clubhouse Magazine, and much more!
We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail.
If you enjoyed listening to The Official Average Boy Podcast, please give us your feedback.
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About The Official Average Boy Podcast
Kids 8 to 12 years old can laugh together and learn about God with this Christian podcast for families. Hosted by Focus on the Family Clubhouse magazine editor Jesse Florea and Christian comedian Bob Smiley, each episode is packed with faith-building fun and family entertainment. This family podcast is about forgiveness, God’s love, prayer, respect, self-control, setting goals, volunteering, and finding your worth in Christ. And to make family time super fun, download the Devotions for Super Average Families. Plus lots of other fun resources just for kids.Podcast website
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