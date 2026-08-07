The Official Average Boy Podcast

Episode 130 is all about helping. Average Boy receives some help from Clubhouse magazine readers who help him recall a few wild tales that Bob doesn’t even remember living! From a fishing trip gone wrong to a rodeo surprise involving mutton busting, this episode is packed with laugh-out-loud moments. And along the way, Bob and Jesse provide helpful thoughts about sharing your faith in Jesus, the importance of asking questions and how to tell the difference between joking with friends and hurting someone’s feelings. The guys end with a helpful reminder that God made you to be the best you, you can be.



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