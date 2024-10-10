Season 7. Episode 4: How Parenting Can Bless Your Christmas

How has parenting changed your perspective of Christmas? John, Jesse and Kim recount what each of their first Christmases were like as parents. Plus, we interviewed several people on what helps them keep a childlike wonder during the season. 1976701 Receive the book 25 Days of the Christmas Story: An Advent Family Experience for your donation of any amount! Sign up for Our 2023 Advent Content RezilientKidz Adventures in Odyssey Clubhouse Magazine Clubhouse Jr. Magazine How to Serve Others this Christmas If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.