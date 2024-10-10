Powered by RND
Christmas Stories

Focus on the Family
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this bingeable Christmas podcast from Focus on the Family. Find your holly-jolly cheer through heartwarming t...
Kids & Family

Available Episodes

  • Season 8. Episode 1: Celebrate Christmas With Your Kids
    One of the biggest joys of Christmas is celebrating it with your kids. Join John Fuller and Paul Batura, as they recount ways they've enjoyed Christmas with their children. You'll also hear Dr. Danny Huerta and Rebecca St. James share ideas for how to savor Christmas with your children. Finally, some members of our staff discuss memories and traditions they've made with their parents.   Sign Up for Free Advent Content   Practice Makes Parent Podcast   Contact our Counseling Department   Unsung Hero   If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    --------  
    36:56
  • Season 8 Preview
    How are you celebrating Christmas this year? As we get ready for season 8 of Christmas Stories, John Fuller shares how we will get you into the Christmas spirit, no matter what stage of life you're in!   Sign Up for Free Advent Content   If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    --------  
    2:19
  • Let's Celebrate Christmas in July!
    The weather is warm outside, and it's the perfect time to celebrate Christmas in July! Join John Fuller, Georgia Dunham, and Diane Ingolia as they share some ideas for how to enjoy Christmas in July. You'll also hear from Danny Huerta and Rebecca St. James who will discuss ways for parents to enjoy Christmas in July with their kids. Then, Greg and Erin Smalley give a few fun tips for couples.   Receive the book 25 Days of the Christmas Story: An Advent Family Experience for your donation of any amount!   Celebrate Christmas in July   Practice Makes Parent   Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage   If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    --------  
    17:20
  • Season 7. Episode 5: The Childlike Faith of Jesus
    As we conclude season 7 of Christmas Stories, we decided to take a fun look at how Jesus interacted with kids. Kim, Jesse and John share how the tender ways Christ treated children inspires them today, and Jim Daly explains why the Christmas story encourages him to make a difference.     Receive the book 25 Days of the Christmas Story: An Advent Family Experience for your donation of any amount!   Sign up for Our 2023 Advent Content   RezilientKidz   Adventures in Odyssey   Clubhouse Magazine   Clubhouse Jr. Magazine   How to Serve Others this Christmas   If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    --------  
    27:05
  • Season 7. Episode 4: How Parenting Can Bless Your Christmas
    How has parenting changed your perspective of Christmas? John, Jesse and Kim recount what each of their first Christmases were like as parents. Plus, we interviewed several people on what helps them keep a childlike wonder during the season. 1976701   Receive the book 25 Days of the Christmas Story: An Advent Family Experience for your donation of any amount!   Sign up for Our 2023 Advent Content   RezilientKidz   Adventures in Odyssey   Clubhouse Magazine   Clubhouse Jr. Magazine   How to Serve Others this Christmas   If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    --------  
    43:23

About Christmas Stories

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this bingeable Christmas podcast from Focus on the Family. Find your holly-jolly cheer through heartwarming tales, fun banter, and ideas for holiday activities the whole family can enjoy! Each episode helps your family go deeper into the true meaning of the season with Focus on the Family host John Fuller, and friends.
