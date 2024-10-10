You get to compete to be the funniest! Play Don't Break the Rules with Carly C. as many times as you want, with your friends and family or by yourself!

About Don't Break the Rules

Buckle up for Don’t Break the Rules, the hilarious comedy game show where four voice actors transform into brand new characters based on prompts written by kids! Hosted by the fantastic Carly Ciarrocchi, this Parent’s Choice Recommended Award Winner is guaranteed to have kids in stitches and grown-ups amazed by the on-the-spot comedic performances. Ready to jump in? Pick any episode and start listening! Great for kids ages 6 - 12. Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.