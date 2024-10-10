Powered by RND
Kids & Family

  • S3 E5: Bonus Episode: Live from New York!
    More sprinkles! Julian, Kaitlin, and Chris S. join host Carly C. for this special episode recorded in front of a live audience.
    --------  
    15:21
  • S3 E4: You Play! It's Raining Donuts
    You get to be the actor and play Don't Break the Rules with host Carly Ciarrocchi.
    --------  
    11:50
  • S3 E3: You Play! Faboobob
    You get to compete to be the funniest! Play Don't Break the Rules with Carly C. as many times as you want, with your friends and family or by yourself!
    --------  
    14:15
  • S3 E2: You Don't Know My Life
    Chaos, krakens, snails and more as Chris K, Kaitlin, Sean and Melissa compete to be the funniest voice-actor. Recorded with the wacky ideas of a live NYC family audience.
    --------  
    22:02
  • S3 E1: The Pelican Forest
    Our actors journey into a Pelican Forest with suggestions from a live NYC audience. Root for Melissa, Sean, Kaitlin, and Chris K. as they compete to be the funniest voice-actor!
    --------  
    25:25

About Don't Break the Rules

Buckle up for Don’t Break the Rules, the hilarious comedy game show where four voice actors transform into brand new characters based on prompts written by kids! Hosted by the fantastic Carly Ciarrocchi, this Parent’s Choice Recommended Award Winner is guaranteed to have kids in stitches and grown-ups amazed by the on-the-spot comedic performances. Ready to jump in? Pick any episode and start listening! Great for kids ages 6 - 12. Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
