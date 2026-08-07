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96 episodes
- Season 6 is now available on the Pinna app!
Hear brand-new Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest tales as they premiere each week—recorded live with kids in schools across New York City. Plus, you'll get every previous season, every Adam's Sneak Peek, and hundreds of other ad-free podcasts and audiobooks for kids.
🐦⬛ Start your subscription at pinna.fm and use code GRIMMS6 for 30% off.
- Adam Gidwitz shares an early version of a brand-new, Grimm-inspired tale and invites listeners to help shape it.
The story follows Mosshead, a kind but underestimated boy who protects animals and, with their help, defeats the King of the Woods.
This episode is rated Grimmer.
👉 Want more? New Season 6 episodes are dropping weekly—exclusively on Pinna. Start your subscription at pinna.fm and use code GRIMMS6 for 30% off.
- Join Adam Gidwitz for a special live performance of Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest at Family Afternoon at the Delacorte in Central Park, NYC!
On Sunday, June 14 at 4:00 PM ET, Adam will bring fairy tales to life in an interactive storytelling performance full of laugh-out-loud moments, surprising twists, and just the right amount of spooky. The event is free and open to families of all ages as part of The Public Theater’s celebration of Shakespeare for the City and Free Shakespeare in the Park. No tickets required.
Plus, the first 100 kids at the performance will receive a special gift bag.
We hope to see you there!
For more information, visit: tinyurl.com/FamilyAfternoon
- Storytelling with Children Festival
Sunday, May 17, 2026 @ 9:30 AM–4:00 PM EDT
500 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY
Adam will be in Syracuse for a full day dedicated to sparking imagination and a love of storytelling. As part of the festival, he’ll host a live recording of Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest, debuting a brand-new Grimm fairy tale with help from the audience. The event also includes a VIP meet-and-greet, storytelling sessions throughout the day, and a book signing.
🎟️ Find tickets HERE: www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/storytelling-with-children
- Hey, Grimm fans! Adam Gidwitz is hitting the road for two live storytelling events—and you’re invited!
Mega Awesome Super Huge Wicked Fun Podcast Playdate
Sunday, April 26, 2026 @ 2:00 PM EDT
WBUR CitySpace — 890 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Adam will be performing at this two-day festival packed with fan-favorite kids’ podcasts, including Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest. It’s a chance to experience the stories live—full of fairy tales, folktales, and big laughs!
Find tickets HERE!
Storytelling with Children Festival
Sunday, May 17, 2026 @ 9:30 AM–4:00 PM EDT
500 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY
Adam will be in Syracuse for a full day dedicated to sparking imagination and a love of storytelling. As part of the festival, he’ll host a live recording of Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest, debuting a brand-new Grimm fairy tale with help from the audience. The event also includes a VIP meet-and-greet, storytelling sessions throughout the day, and a book signing.
Find tickets HERE!
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About Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest
It's Grimm fairy tales like you've never heard before! On every episode of Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest, bestselling author Adam Gidwitz retells a classic fairy tale to a group of inquisitive kids, who anticipate plot twists, crack jokes, and share their own perspectives on these very Grimm tales. Every episode is rated on a scale of Grimm, Grimmer, or Grimmest, so you can choose your level of spookiness! A multi award-winning storytelling podcast, this Parent's Choice Gold Winner features stories about kids' favorite fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Rumpelstiltskin, and Red Riding Hood with hilarious and unique twists. Ready to jump in? Pick any episode and start listening! 👉 Want more? New Grimm content drops weekly—exclusively on Pinna. Start your subscription at pinna.fm and use code GRIMM30 for 30% off.Podcast website
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Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest: Podcasts in Family