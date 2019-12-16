Introducing Dream Breachers

Evan Rickert has always had vivid dreams but the one he has on the eve of his 12th birthday—in which his parents give him a dog named Luna—feels especially real. So when he wakes up and realizes it was just a dream, disappointment sets in. But not for long. Because...wait...what’s that barking? Set in the world of dreams and middle-school—two places where it feels like anything can happen—Dream Breachers is a high stakes adventure about the highs and lows of having all your dreams come true. Hear the full season only on Pinna!