Join Adam Gidwitz for a special live performance of Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest at Family Afternoon at the Delacorte in Central Park, NYC!



On Sunday, June 14 at 4:00 PM ET, Adam will bring fairy tales to life in an interactive storytelling performance full of laugh-out-loud moments, surprising twists, and just the right amount of spooky. The event is free and open to families of all ages as part of The Public Theater’s celebration of Shakespeare for the City and Free Shakespeare in the Park. No tickets required.



Plus, the first 100 kids at the performance will receive a special gift bag.



We hope to see you there!



For more information, visit: tinyurl.com/FamilyAfternoon