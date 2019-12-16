Hear the Pinna Original podcast, Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest
Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest is a wildly enchanting fairy tale podcast made in partnership with Adam Gidwitz, bestselling author of A Tale Dark and Grimm. Each episode features a classic fairy tale, bringing to life a world full of curious creatures and mischievous foes. These tales are retold with a surprising flourish to a group of inquisitive kids, who anticipate plot twists, crack jokes, and share their own perspectives on these very Grimm tales.
Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest is a Webby Award honoree, winner of the Parents’ Choice Foundation Gold award.