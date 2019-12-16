Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Sneak listen to season 3!
    Been waiting for more Grimm fairy tales? Here's a sneak listen of Season 3 of the Pinna Original podcast, Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest available exclusively on Pinna. Pinna is the all-in-one app where you can stream kids' podcasts, music and audiobooks. Find Pinna in your App Store and try for free before subscribing. We love hearing from Grimmers! Email us at [email protected] to tell us what you think of the show!
    10/27/2022
    2:38
  • Official Trailer
    Hear the Official Trailer for Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest!
    9/3/2021
    2:31
  • BONUS EPISODE - Ask Adam Anything!
    Adam Gidwitz answers some of your most burning questions on all things Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest. Plus, Adam and Pinna producer Ilana Millner take you behind the scenes, and reveal some of the ins and outs of the Grimm world.
    12/4/2020
    20:21
  • Introducing Dream Breachers
    Evan Rickert has always had vivid dreams but the one he has on the eve of his 12th birthday—in which his parents give him a dog named Luna—feels especially real. So when he wakes up and realizes it was just a dream, disappointment sets in. But not for long. Because...wait...what’s that barking? Set in the world of dreams and middle-school—two places where it feels like anything can happen—Dream Breachers is a high stakes adventure about the highs and lows of having all your dreams come true. Hear the full season only on Pinna!
    11/4/2020
    34:51
  • Introducing Hero Hotel
    In this adventure comedy, Chet Zebrowski works at his Grandma Zee’s hotel for superheroes. When trash monsters, glam-rock singers, and static-electric villains invade the hotel – all while the heroes are on vacation and unwilling to lift a finger – it’s up to Chet and his super-powered cat Boomer to save the day. But will catering to the needs of these demanding supers push Chet too far? Based on the graphic novel by Yehudi Mercado. Limited release wherever you listen to your podcasts and exclusively available on Pinna.
    12/16/2019
    26:07

About Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest

Hear the Pinna Original podcast, Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest is a wildly enchanting fairy tale podcast made in partnership with Adam Gidwitz, bestselling author of A Tale Dark and Grimm. Each episode features a classic fairy tale, bringing to life a world full of curious creatures and mischievous foes. These tales are retold with a surprising flourish to a group of inquisitive kids, who anticipate plot twists, crack jokes, and share their own perspectives on these very Grimm tales. To hear every episode of Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest Season 2, 3, and 4, as well as access great kids' audio content expertly curated for kids 3-12, download the Pinna app from your app store today and start streaming! You can also search “Pinna” in your podcast platform to hear more from us! We love hearing from Grimmers! Email us at [email protected] to tell us what you think of the show! Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest is a Webby Award honoree, winner of the Parents’ Choice Foundation Gold award.
