As a parent, do you ever wish someone could just whisper some realistic and trustworthy support in your ear? And not make you feel awful for not having all the
S3 S17: Screaming on the Inside with Jessica Grose
We are getting so many messages at all times from so many different sources on the "right" way to parent. It can be very overwhelming. But what does the data tell us about what really sticks? Join me in conversation with journalist, novelist, and editor Jessica Grose. Her writing has been featured consistently in the New York Times and her recent book, Screaming On The Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood is a must-read. https://www.harpercollins.com/products/screaming-on-the-inside-jessica-grose?variant=40262511362082 Sponsored by Caraway: Visit Carawayhome.com/HUMANS10 to take advantage of this limited-time offer for10% off your nextpurchase. Canopy: Use code HUMANS at checkout for an additional 10% off a humidifier for your little ones at www.getcanopy.co Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/28/2023
39:12
S3 Ep 16: Analyzing Succession's Parent-Child and Sibling Relationships
SPOILER & CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains major spoilers for Season 4 of Succession. This episode also contains some explicit language. This week, we're doing something a little different. In this solo episode, I analyze the explosive third episode of Season 4 of Succession. We'll explore parent-child relationships, sibling dynamics, attachment styles, and coercive parenting as illustrated by Logan, Roman, Kendall, Shiv, Connor, and Willa. Sponsored by Sakara: Sakara is offering our listeners 20% off their first order when they go to Sakara.com/HUMANS or enter code HUMANS at checkout. KiwiCo: Get 50% off your first month on ANY crate line at kiwico.com/HUMANS. Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/21/2023
45:41
S3 Ep 15: Helping Kids Through Mental Health Challenges and Diagnoses
In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Kelly Fradin, a board-certified pediatrician, mother of two, and author of the book, "Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges." Dr. Fradin shares her insights on the added challenges of parenting in the context of mental health struggles and medical and mental health diagnoses. Dr. Fradin also discusses securing mental health resources for kids, the pros and cons of labels, how to keep connected to your other children, and how to have hard conversations. Sponsored by ZocDoc Zocdoc: Zocdoc is a MUST! Download the FREE Zocdoc app at www.zocdoc.com/HUMANS and schedule your appointments in seconds! Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/14/2023
37:31
S3 Ep 14: How to Become A Good Listener and Connect With Your Kids w/ Psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb
Tune in to this week’s episode with NYT best-selling author and host of Dear Therapist Lori Gottlieb, where we discuss how to become a better listener and better connect with our kids, how to distinguish between secrecy and privacy, and the difference between connection and codependence. If you enjoy this episode, be sure to leave a rating and a review, and check out the Raising Good Humans Premium podcast, available exclusively on the Apple app! Seed: Start a new healthy habit today. Visit seed.com/RAISING and use code RAISING to redeem 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic. That’s seed.com/RAISING and use code RAISING BetterHelp: BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month of therapy at www.betterhelp.com/HUMANS Sakara: Sakara is offering our listeners 20% off their first order when they go to Sakara.com/HUMANS or enter code HUMANS at checkout. Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/7/2023
43:57
S3 Ep 13: Unlocking the Intelligence of Autism
In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Lynn Kern Koegel, a renowned expert in the field of autism and the Co-Director of the Koegel Autism Center at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Dr Koegel has had vast experience researching Autism Spectrum Disorders—ASD—and working with autistic people of all ages. We explore of the ways in which the intelligence and abilities of children and young adults with autism are often overlooked and misjudged, and discuss tried-and-true interventions that can be used to help them reach their full potential. Sponsored by Caraway: Visit Carawayhome.com/HUMANS10 for 10% off your next purchase! Thrive Market: Go to ThriveMarket.com/HUMANS for 30% off your first order, plus a FREE $60 gift! Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
As a parent, do you ever wish someone could just whisper some realistic and trustworthy support in your ear? And not make you feel awful for not having all the answers? Well, that’s what I’m here for.
I'm Dr. Aliza Pressman, developmental psychologist, parent educator, asst. clinical professor, and co-founder of both Mount Sinai Parenting Center and SeedlingsGroup. And I'm a mom... trying to raise two good humans myself, so I'm in this with you!
In each episode, we'll go deep (but brief) with both experts and parents to share the most effective approaches and tools and talk about the important bigger picture of raising good humans. My goal is to make your parenting journey less overwhelming and a lot more joyful!
Please join me every Friday for new episodes of Raising Good Humans.