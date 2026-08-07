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399 episodes
- Do you know how to disagree with your kid without a fight breaking out?
Most of us have been told that the fix for a bad disagreement is more empathy — really try to see it from their side. But Julia Minson, negotiation researcher at Harvard's Kennedy School, joins Dr. Aliza Pressman to share what her experimental research actually shows: telling someone to "try harder to empathize" barely changes the outcome of a conflict. Instead, Julia and Aliza dig into why disagreement has gotten so much more fraught in families, what really makes someone feel heard, and a concrete, teachable framework for disagreeing with your kids, your partner, or anyone else without torching the relationship.
What you’ll learn:
Why "try to see it from their perspective" doesn't actually work, according to the research
"Listening with your words": the specific language that proves you're actually paying attention
The "curiosity sandwich" — a script for disagreeing without abandoning your own point of view
Argue, don't fight: how to model constructive disagreement in front of your kids
The HEAR framework: hedge, emphasize agreement, acknowledge, and reframe to the positive
🔗 RESOURCES & LINKS:
📖 Buy Julia Minson's book, How to Disagree Better
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/774525/how-to-disagree-better-by-julia-minson/
📱 Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raisinggoodhumanspodcast/
📧 Follow Raising Good Humans with Dr. Aliza Pressman on Substack: https://dralizapressman.substack.com/
🎙️ Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/raising-good-humans/id1473072044
📖Order "The 5 Principles of Parenting" by Dr. Aliza Pressman: https://www.amazon.com/Principles-Parenting-Essential-Raising-Humans/dp/166801453X
This episode is brought to you by:
Great Wolf Lodge: With 22 lodges across the country, you’re always only a short drive away from adventure. Learn more at GreatWolf.com and strengthen the pack.
Boar’s Head: For lunchtime inspiration visit: boarshead.com/backtoschool. For Boar’s Head, head to your local deli counter.
Kodiak: Feel good about snack choices with Kodiak Bars. Find them at kodiakcakes.com or your local grocery store. They’re the ones with the bear on the box.
BetterHelp: See the reviews, see what stands out, and see if BetterHelp is right for you. Visit Betterhelp.com/humans.
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
How to Raise an Imaginative Child — and Why Imagination Matters More Than You Think07/31/2026 | 40 mins.Do you use your imagination enough?
Most parents think of imagination as something for playtime — a "nice to have" that fades once kids get older and life gets "serious." But Dr. Cassandra Vieten, director of science programs at the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination at UC San Diego, joins Dr. Aliza Pressman to make the case that imagination is a trainable skill with real developmental and psychological weight. They unpack the connection between imagination and anxiety, why kids naturally live closer to the "field of possibility" than adults do, and how something as simple as a car-ride question can open up conversations that "how was your day?" never will.
What You’ll Learn:
The real, physiological link between imagination and anxiety
How to use your child's favorite fandom as a doorway into connection
Strategies to turn discipline moments into imagination-building thought experiments
How to use screens and social media for connection instead of "slot machine" scrolling
🔗 RESOURCES & LINKS: 📖 Pre-order "Imagine That: How You Can Transform How You Think, Feel, and Live Through the Science of Imagination" by Dr. Cassandra Vieten: https://cassandravieten.com/books/
📱 Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raisinggoodhumanspodcast/ 📧 Follow Raising Good Humans with Dr. Aliza Pressman on Substack: https://dralizapressman.substack.com/ 🎙️ Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/raising-good-humans/id1473072044
This episode is brought to you by:
Kodiak: Feel good about snack choices with Kodiak Bars. Find them at kodiakcakes.com or your local grocery store. They’re the ones with the bear on the box.
Great Wolf Lodge: Don’t miss The 84-Degree Sale. Book August 2nd through 5th at Greatwolf.com for an easy family getaway—only at Great Wolf Lodge, always just a short drive away.
Goodr: Ready to upgrade your eyewear to something functional, fashionable, fun, and affordable? Head to goodr.com/HUMANS to claim $10 off your first order.
Boar’s Head: For lunchtime inspiration visit: boarshead.com/backtoschool. For Boar’s Head, head to your local deli counter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Hard Parenting Questions Answered: 'I Hate You,' Porn Talks, Vapes, and School Pickup Meltdowns07/24/2026 | 30 mins.Dr. Aliza Pressman answers your hardest parenting questions: toddler tantrums, screen time guilt, porn talks, vaping teens & social media limits.
Real parenting questions don't come with a manual — so Dr. Aliza Pressman, developmental psychologist and New York Times bestselling author, is answering yours. In this listener Q&A episode, Dr. Pressman offers practical, shame-free parenting strategies rooted in child development research — helping you move from panic and guilt to clarity and connection, no matter what stage your kid is in.
What You’ll Learn:
How to respond when your young child says "I hate you" without shaming them or ignoring it
The truth about toddler screen time guilt and whether 45 minutes of Bluey is actually harmful
Why your well-behaved child falls apart at school pickup (and what to do about it)
How to talk to your preteen about pornography in a way that's honest, age-appropriate, and shame-free
How to hold firm on a no-social-media rule at 12 — and where your confidence as a parent comes from
What to do when you find vapes in your teenager's backpack, and how to have the conversation without blowing up your relationship
🔗 RESOURCES & LINKS:
📖Order "The 5 Principles of Parenting" by Dr. Aliza Pressman: https://www.amazon.com/Principles-Parenting-Essential-Raising-Humans/dp/166801453X
📱Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/raisinggoodhumanspodcast/
📧Follow Raising Good Humans with Dr. Aliza Pressman on Substack: https://dralizapressman.substack.com/
🎙️Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/raising-good-humans/id1473072044
This episode is brought to you by:
OneSkin: Unlock your healthiest skin now and as you age. For a limited time, try OneSkin with 15% off using code RGH at oneskin.co/RGH
Kodiak: Feel good about snack choices with Kodiak Bars. Find them at kodiakcakes.com or your local grocery store. They’re the ones with the bear on the box.
Great Wolf Lodge: With 22 lodges across the country, you’re always only a short drive away from adventure. Learn more at GreatWolf.com and strengthen the pack.
Wayfair: Ready to upgrade your home for way less? Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Can you actually grow your brain? Johns Hopkins neurologist Dr. Majid Fotuhi reveals 5 science-backed ways to build brain volume — even in the chaos of parenthood.
In this episode of Raising Good Humans Podcast, Dr. Fotuhi breaks down the research on neuroplasticity and brain health, and helps us all understand how measurable brain growth is possible in as little as 12 weeks.
What You’ll Learn:
The 5 pillars of brain health and the minimum effective dose for overwhelmed parents
How poor sleep physically shrinks the brain and whether years of damage can be reversed
Brain training demystified: why mahjong counts, and a name-memory trick that actually works
How to rewrite negative narratives that are quietly working against your brain
Your brain isn't declining — it's waiting for the right conditions to grow. The science is more hopeful than you think.
🔗 RESOURCES & LINKS:
📚The Invincible Brain by Dr. Majid Fotuhi: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-invincible-brain-majid-fotuhi?variant=43878812614690
🧠The Invincible Brain App (free):
https://drfotuhi.com/online-course-app/
📖Order "The 5 Principles of Parenting" by Dr. Aliza Pressman: https://www.amazon.com/Principles-Parenting-Essential-Raising-Humans/dp/166801453X
📱Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/raisinggoodhumanspodcast/
📧Follow Raising Good Humans with Dr. Aliza Pressman on Substack: https://dralizapressman.substack.com/
🎙️Follow Raising Good Humans Podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/raising-good-humans/id1473072044
This episode is brought to you by:
Merit Beauty: It's time for your makeup and skincare to meet the reality of your daily routine with Merit Beauty.com
MyPhone by Ooma: Safe calling with parental controls. Go to ooma.com/myphone to shop phones and learn more.
Kodiak: Feel good about snack choices with Kodiak Bars. Find them at kodiakcakes.com or your local grocery store. They’re the ones with the bear on the box.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Should your child get a neuropsychological evaluation? Neuropsychologist Dr. Joanna Jacobs explains what it reveals, who needs one, and why it's not scary.
If you've ever been told your child might need a neuropsychological evaluation and felt your stomach drop, this episode is for you. Dr. Aliza Pressman sits down with neuropsychologist Dr. Joanna Jacobs to demystify what a neuro psych evaluation actually is, what it can tell you about your child's learning profile, and why so many parents leave the process feeling relieved rather than devastated. Whether your child is struggling with reading, attention, executive functioning, or social communication — or whether they seem fine on paper but something feels off at home — this conversation will help you understand what the evaluation process looks like, what questions to ask, and how to make sense of what you find out.
What you'll learn:
What a neuropsychological evaluation actually measures and who it's designed for
Why a diagnosis is a tool for accessing support, not a life sentence — and how to talk about it with your child at any age
The critical difference between cognitive profile and disorder
How neurodivergent brains, including those with dyslexia and ADHD, carry genuine strengths that language-based school systems frequently fail to identify or nurture
This episode is brought to you by:
OneSkin: Unlock your healthiest skin now and as you age. For a limited time, try OneSkin with 15% off using code RGH at oneskin.co/RGH
Kodiak: Kodiak Bars help keep busy families fueled, satisfied, and ready for whatever the day brings. Find them at kodiakcakes.com or your local grocery store.
Goodr: Ready to upgrade your eyewear to something functional, fashionable, fun, and affordable? Head to goodr.com/HUMANS to claim $10 off your first order.
BetterHelp: You don’t have to say yes to everything this summer. Find support in therapy. Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/humans.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Raising Good Humans
As a parent, do you ever wish someone could just whisper some realistic and trustworthy support in your ear? And not make you feel awful for not having all the answers? Well, that's what I'm here for. I'm Dr. Aliza Pressman, developmental psychologist, NYT bestselling author of The Five Principles of Parenting: Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans, Associate Clinical Professor, and Co-Founder of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center. And I'm a mom... trying to raise good humans myself, so I'm in this with you! In each episode, we'll go deep (but brief) with both experts and parents to share the most effective approaches and tools and talk about the important bigger picture of raising good humans. My goal is to make your parenting journey less overwhelming and a lot more joyful! Please join me every Friday for new episodes of Raising Good Humans.Podcast website
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