S3 Ep 14: How to Become A Good Listener and Connect With Your Kids w/ Psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb

Tune in to this week's episode with NYT best-selling author and host of Dear Therapist Lori Gottlieb, where we discuss how to become a better listener and better connect with our kids, how to distinguish between secrecy and privacy, and the difference between connection and codependence. If you enjoy this episode, be sure to leave a rating and a review, and check out the Raising Good Humans Premium podcast, available exclusively on the Apple app!