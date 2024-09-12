Simple Rhythms for Busy Moms | SAHM, Routines, Biblical Motherhood, Balance, Schedules, Work-Life Balance, Productivity

The Go-To Podcast for Busy, Christian Moms Who Want to Get More Done and Still Be Present With Their Family!
Are you constantly trying out new daily routines that have you juggling house chores and cramming in work during nap times?
Do you feel guilty when your kiddos invite you to play, but by the time you’ve told them ’just a minute,’ ’hang on,’ or ’let me finish this’, the day has slipped away with no intentional focused time together at all?
Does your brain feel like it will never just SHUT OFF with your continuously running to-do list?
I’m SO excited you’re here!! This podcast will help you create simple systems, daily routines, and time management strategies to feel more productive in your days so you can balance running a home AND being fully present for your kiddos.
Hey, I’m KyAnn. A mom, wife, and Jesus lover. For too many years, I let my habits just sort of happen without much intention or thought. I felt constantly behind and I was trying to do it all, but doing NONE of it well.
I was chasing business success, achievements, and hustle culture that stole my time and mental health so I didn’t have any extra energy to devote to building intentional habits that kept my priorities in the RIGHT order. I finally realized that if I was going to balance motherhood and homemaking well, I had to find simple routines and systems to serve me in the season I was in.
I created daily rhythms for our family that reflected my priorities and helped me tackle my to-do list, all while allowing me to be fully present with my kiddos - simple systems that when practiced well, even allowed extra time to work on my business during the cracks of time during the day. And now I’m ready to share it all with you!
If you are ready to finally find a routine that works for you…steps to feel more balanced and less overwhelmed in your days as a busy mom…systems that give you your time back, help you to be more present with the people you love most, and finally get your brain to just RELAX-this podcast is for you!
Pop in your single AirPod (mom friends, you know you do this, too!), grab your iced coffee, it’s time to find your rhythm!
