Ep. 162 — What Shalom Truly Looks Like in Family Life

In a world teeming with chaos, finding and fostering peace within our homes can feel like a distant dream. Yet, the Bible reveals that God’s heart for His children is one of profound peace—Shalom—a rich concept that encompasses wholeness, wellness, restoration, and rest. In this episode of the Raising Godly Girls Podcast, co-hosts Rachael Culpepper and Natalie Ambrose explore how this Biblical vision of peace can transform family life. Starting with Ephesians 6:1-4, Rachael and Natalie unpack the practical and spiritual ways families can pursue God’s peace, even amidst the messiness of real life. You’ll discover why peace isn’t just about the absence of conflict but the presence of God’s restorative love in our homes. From parenting practices rooted in trust and consistency to re-learning rhythms of rest through time spent in God’s creation, this episode offers actionable steps to cultivate a culture of peace in your family. Through heartfelt reflections, personal anecdotes, and a featured Raising Godly Girls Minute from Patti Garibay, American Heritage Girls Founder & Executive Director, this conversation will inspire you to embrace Yahweh-Shalom, the Lord of Peace, as the center of your family’s life. Learn how moments of connection, like a simple family meal or a walk outdoors, can serve as holy endeavors that reflect the peace and joy God desires for us. Whether you’re raising toddlers, teens, or the girls in between, this episode will encourage you to redefine family peace through the lens of God’s covenant love. You’ll leave with tools to resist the world’s rush and rediscover the gift of rest, rhythm, and renewal in your home. Join us as we seek to honor God’s heart for peace-filled families. Find an American Heritage Girls Troop near you, visit americanheritagegirls.org Add even more Biblical wisdom to your parenting quiver, visit raisinggodlygirls.com