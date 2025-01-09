Powered by RND
  • Ep. 162 — What Shalom Truly Looks Like in Family Life
    In a world teeming with chaos, finding and fostering peace within our homes can feel like a distant dream. Yet, the Bible reveals that God’s heart for His children is one of profound peace—Shalom—a rich concept that encompasses wholeness, wellness, restoration, and rest. In this episode of the Raising Godly Girls Podcast, co-hosts Rachael Culpepper and Natalie Ambrose explore how this Biblical vision of peace can transform family life.  Starting with Ephesians 6:1-4, Rachael and Natalie unpack the practical and spiritual ways families can pursue God’s peace, even amidst the messiness of real life. You’ll discover why peace isn’t just about the absence of conflict but the presence of God’s restorative love in our homes. From parenting practices rooted in trust and consistency to re-learning rhythms of rest through time spent in God’s creation, this episode offers actionable steps to cultivate a culture of peace in your family.  Through heartfelt reflections, personal anecdotes, and a featured Raising Godly Girls Minute from Patti Garibay, American Heritage Girls Founder & Executive Director, this conversation will inspire you to embrace Yahweh-Shalom, the Lord of Peace, as the center of your family’s life. Learn how moments of connection, like a simple family meal or a walk outdoors, can serve as holy endeavors that reflect the peace and joy God desires for us.  Whether you’re raising toddlers, teens, or the girls in between, this episode will encourage you to redefine family peace through the lens of God’s covenant love. You’ll leave with tools to resist the world’s rush and rediscover the gift of rest, rhythm, and renewal in your home. Join us as we seek to honor God’s heart for peace-filled families.   Find an American Heritage Girls Troop near you, visit americanheritagegirls.org     Add even more Biblical wisdom to your parenting quiver, visit raisinggodlygirls.com 
    21:24
  • Ep. 161 — Calming the Family Frenzy Triggers
    Parenting often feels like managing a whirlwind of emotions, schedules, and never-ending to-do lists. In this episode of the Raising Godly Girls Podcast, co-hosts Rachael Culpepper and Natalie Ambrose tackle the chaos head-on, offering practical, faith-centered insights on calming the frenzy within your family.  We dive deep into the common struggles of parenting: the “of course” moments of frustration, the endless cycle of mom venting, and the ever-present challenge of managing our emotions while leading with grace. Together, we’ll explore how to recognize the triggers that set us off and learn to redeem the chaos through the peace that only Christ can provide.  Drawing inspiration from Galatians 5:22-23, Rachael and Natalie discuss how the Fruit of the Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—can transform moments of overwhelm into opportunities to model Christ-like love. You’ll hear real-life stories of resetting parenting standards, leaning into God’s wisdom, and finding calm amidst life’s dumpster fires.  This episode also features an insightful Raising Godly Girls Minute by American Heritage Girls Founder & Executive Director, Patti Garibay, reminding us of the power of breaking free from the “of course” victim mindset to create a culture of love and patience in our homes.  As we close, we’ll highlight practical tools and resources, from old-school family connections like card games to AHG Badges designed to foster stronger families. Whether you’re navigating toddler tantrums or teenage turmoil, this conversation will equip you to embrace peaceful parenting and rediscover joy in the journey. Take a moment to pause, pray, and find encouragement. You’ve got this—with God’s help.  Find an American Heritage Girls Troop near you, visit americanheritagegirls.org     Add even more Biblical wisdom to your parenting quiver, visit raisinggodlygirls.com 
    25:00
  • Ep. 160 — New Year, New Wisdom: A Preview of Raising Godly Girls in 2025
    As we stand on the threshold of a brand-new year, this special episode of the Raising Godly Girls Podcast invites you to pause, reflect, and look ahead with hope. Host Patti Garibay takes us on a heartfelt journey through 2024, revisiting powerful moments from the past year that have deepened our understanding of what it means to raise girls in God’s truth.  From tackling challenging topics like identity and mental health to celebrating joyful family discipleship and outdoor adventures, each conversation brought wisdom, encouragement, and a reminder of God’s presence in the sacred journey of motherhood. Patti also shares a few of her favorite moments and reflects on the impact of your stories, feedback, and testimonies as part of this growing community of faith-filled parents.  But 2025 is calling—and with it comes an incredible season of equipping and inspiring conversations. Get a sneak peek at what’s in store: tackling loneliness and social media with grace, addressing spiritual identity and wellness, and equipping our daughters to navigate a culture filled with challenges—all through the lens of God’s Word. Featuring dynamic voices like Dannah Gresh, Tim Elmore, Josh Mulvihill, and many others, 2025 promises to bring timely wisdom for timeless truths.  Join us as we prepare our hearts for a year of intentional parenting, strengthened faith, and unwavering hope. Subscribe now and journey with us into 2025—where God’s wisdom lights the path for raising girls who reflect His truth. Happy New Year! Let’s make it a year to remember.  Find an American Heritage Girls Troop near you, visit americanheritagegirls.org     Add even more Biblical wisdom to your parenting quiver, visit raisinggodlygirls.com
    6:18
  • Ep. 159 — Preparing for Intentional & Godly Parenting in 2025
    Are you ready to bring intentionality to your parenting journey in 2025? As we reflect on a year of insightful conversations on the Raising Godly Girls Podcast, co-hosts Rachael Culpepper and Natalie Ambrose invite you to join them in setting a firm foundation for the year ahead. Together, they revisit key moments from the past year, celebrating both victories and challenges, and share personal “highs and lows” that highlight the realities of parenting with faith at the center.  Through heartfelt discussion, this episode unpacks the beauty of hesed—God’s faithful, covenantal love—and explores how anchoring your family in Scripture can transform the way you approach parenting in an ever-changing world. You’ll hear practical encouragement to rest in God’s truth and grace, even when imposter syndrome or parenting missteps creep in.  As Rachael and Natalie look ahead to 2025, they preview important topics they’ll tackle in upcoming episodes: raising strong-willed girls, navigating relationships, promoting body positivity, building life skills, and fostering connections with differently-abled peers. These are the conversations every Christian parent needs to guide their daughters in faith and resilience.  Don’t miss this chance to pause, reflect, and pray as you prepare your heart and mind for the year to come. With Biblical wisdom and intentionality, you can help your daughter grow into the Godly woman she was created to be.  Tune in today, and let’s embrace the faithfulness of our unchanging God as we step into 2025 together.  Find an American Heritage Girls Troop near you, visit americanheritagegirls.org Add even more Biblical wisdom to your parenting quiver, visit raisinggodlygirls.com 
    23:22
  • Ep. 158 — Reflecting on Godly Girlhood: Lessons from 2024
    What does it truly mean to raise a Godly girl? As the Raising Godly Girls Podcast celebrates a full year of life-giving conversations, co-hosts Rachael Culpepper and Melissa Bearden take a heartfelt journey through 2024, reflecting on the lessons learned, the challenges faced, and the stories shared. This special episode captures the essence of Godly girlhood, highlighting key traits like embracing a Christ-centered identity, living out a Biblical Worldview, and cultivating a personal relationship with God.  Hear how families across the nation have been impacted by these conversations, and revisit some of the most thought-provoking moments, including Patti Garibay’s powerful insights on spiritual challenges like failure and witchcraft.  With listener testimonials, candid reflections, and a prayer for the year ahead, this episode is a beautiful reminder of the power of community, discipleship, and faith. Whether you’re tuning in for the first time or have been with us since the beginning, this episode will leave you encouraged, inspired, and ready to continue the mission of raising girls who shine God’s light in the world in 2025. Join us as we celebrate the past and pray for the year ahead—it’s a conversation you won’t want to miss!  Find an American Heritage Girls Troop near you, visit americanheritagegirls.org Add even more Biblical wisdom to your parenting quiver, visit raisinggodlygirls.com 
About Raising Godly Girls

For nearly 30 years, American Heritage Girls® has come alongside families and youth ministry leaders in offering Christ-centered, girl-focused character development. Through the Raising Godly Girls® Podcast, presented by American Heritage Girls, listeners get to tap into the advice that seasoned AHG leaders have gleaned over three decades of ministering to girls. Plus, hear from industry experts with solutions to a broad range of issues impacting today’s girls. Get Biblically-sound and actionable tips from fellow parents, volunteers, and thought leaders on how to raise up a girl after God’s own heart.
