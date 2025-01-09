Ep. 161 — Calming the Family Frenzy Triggers
Parenting often feels like managing a whirlwind of emotions, schedules, and never-ending to-do lists. In this episode of the Raising Godly Girls Podcast, co-hosts Rachael Culpepper and Natalie Ambrose tackle the chaos head-on, offering practical, faith-centered insights on calming the frenzy within your family. We dive deep into the common struggles of parenting: the “of course” moments of frustration, the endless cycle of mom venting, and the ever-present challenge of managing our emotions while leading with grace. Together, we’ll explore how to recognize the triggers that set us off and learn to redeem the chaos through the peace that only Christ can provide. Drawing inspiration from Galatians 5:22-23, Rachael and Natalie discuss how the Fruit of the Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—can transform moments of overwhelm into opportunities to model Christ-like love. You’ll hear real-life stories of resetting parenting standards, leaning into God’s wisdom, and finding calm amidst life’s dumpster fires. This episode also features an insightful Raising Godly Girls Minute by American Heritage Girls Founder & Executive Director, Patti Garibay, reminding us of the power of breaking free from the “of course” victim mindset to create a culture of love and patience in our homes. As we close, we’ll highlight practical tools and resources, from old-school family connections like card games to AHG Badges designed to foster stronger families. Whether you’re navigating toddler tantrums or teenage turmoil, this conversation will equip you to embrace peaceful parenting and rediscover joy in the journey. Take a moment to pause, pray, and find encouragement. You’ve got this—with God’s help. Find an American Heritage Girls Troop near you, visit americanheritagegirls.org Add even more Biblical wisdom to your parenting quiver, visit raisinggodlygirls.com