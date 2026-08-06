Today’s episode features a brand new story written by over a hundred different members of the Story Pirates Creator Club!



The next Create a Story session is coming up on Friday, October 16th @ 7pm ET



Grownups, your kids can join Peter and Lee to make a new story in a virtual Create a Story session and hear it come to life on the podcast! Create a Story Zooms happen four times per year for our Premium Creator Club members. To join us, sign up for a Premium membership at storypirates.com/creatorclub



All Creator Club memberships also include Podcast Plus, where you can hear even more bonus episodes like this one and listen to the Story Pirates Podcast ad-free!



The WINNERS of the Summer Story Challenge will be officially announced on Thursday August 20th which means that kids need to get their final stories in by EOD, Tuesday, Aug 18th.



The Summer Story Challenge Leaderboard is now LIVE at ⁠storypirates.com/leaderboard⁠



Get your FREE Summer Survival Kit at ⁠storypirates.com/podcast⁠



Join the Summer Story Challenge and get double the ad-free episodes this summer by joining Creator Club at ⁠storypirates.com/podcast⁠