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471 episodes
- Today’s episode features a brand new story written by over a hundred different members of the Story Pirates Creator Club!
The next Create a Story session is coming up on Friday, October 16th @ 7pm ET
Grownups, your kids can join Peter and Lee to make a new story in a virtual Create a Story session and hear it come to life on the podcast! Create a Story Zooms happen four times per year for our Premium Creator Club members. To join us, sign up for a Premium membership at storypirates.com/creatorclub
All Creator Club memberships also include Podcast Plus, where you can hear even more bonus episodes like this one and listen to the Story Pirates Podcast ad-free!
The WINNERS of the Summer Story Challenge will be officially announced on Thursday August 20th which means that kids need to get their final stories in by EOD, Tuesday, Aug 18th.
The Summer Story Challenge Leaderboard is now LIVE at storypirates.com/leaderboard
Get your FREE Summer Survival Kit at storypirates.com/podcast
Join the Summer Story Challenge and get double the ad-free episodes this summer by joining Creator Club at storypirates.com/podcast
- You’ve heard of meet cutes, but have you heard of Weird Meets? Written by Oliver, a 10 year old from Kentucky.
The Summer Story Challenge Leaderboard is now LIVE at storypirates.com/leaderboard
Get your FREE Summer Survival Kit at storypirates.com/podcast
Join the Summer Story Challenge and get double the ad-free episodes this summer by joining Creator Club at storypirates.com/podcast
- Have you ever wondered what would happen if you combined helicopters and…corgis? Written by Silas, a 9 year old from North Carolina.
The Summer Story Challenge Leaderboard is now LIVE at storypirates.com/leaderboard
Get your FREE Summer Survival Kit at storypirates.com/podcast
Join the Summer Story Challenge and get double the ad-free episodes this summer by joining Creator Club at storypirates.com/podcast
- Today’s brand new story asks the age old question: can a beard fall off? Written by a 7 year old from Kenya named Zyra. Also featuring an interview with Tabitha, one of the kid authors on our Summer Story Challenge leaderboard.
The Summer Story Challenge Leaderboard is now LIVE at storypirates.com/leaderboard
Get your FREE Summer Survival Kit at storypirates.com/podcast
Join the Summer Story Challenge and get double the ad-free episodes this summer by joining Creator Club at storypirates.com/podcast
- Lee talks to author Laura Sook Duncombe about the real history of female pirates on the high seas.
The Summer Story Challenge Leaderboard is now LIVE at storypirates.com/leaderboard
Get your FREE Summer Survival Kit at storypirates.com/podcast
Join the Summer Story Challenge and get double the ad-free episodes this summer by joining Creator Club at storypirates.com/podcast
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About Story Pirates
The award-winning Story Pirates Podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into sketch comedy and songs. Made up of talented comedians, songwriters, and frequent celebrity guests, the Story Pirates inspire kids to create, bringing laughter to kids and grownups of all ages with hilarious sketches, catchy original songs from all genres, and interviews with the creative geniuses behind the stories… kids! Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/Podcast website
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