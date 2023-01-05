The award-winning Story Pirates Podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into sketch comedy and songs. Made up of talented comedians, songwriters, a... More
Sassy and Her Saxophone
Have you ever had the urge to play a musical instrument for all of the world to hear? If so, you’ll relate to today’s new story by an 11 year old from Massachusetts named Gabriella.
5/4/2023
19:40
Story Creation Zone: Escape From Sharks with Rolo and Smitty - Preview
Grab some paper and something to write or draw with, because in this preview of a brand new interactive bonus episode, Rolo guides listeners in creating thrilling, edge-of-your-seat stories. For the full episode, join Creator Club today and enjoy exclusive bonus episodes, ad-free versions of regular episodes, discounts and exclusive access to events with Story Pirates Podcast hosts. Grownups, go to storypirates.com/podcast to learn more.
5/1/2023
8:49
Uncle Gramhog
Have you ever had an extended family member that you really love, and you love when they come to visit, but then they do something really…unexpected? Like, they eat all your donuts? If so, you’re going to appreciate today’s new story, written by Molly and Aine, two 10 year olds from Ireland.
4/27/2023
17:32
Smash Boom Best: Ghosts Vs. Zombies (feat. PETER!)
Today we’re thrilled to share an episode from one of our favorite podcasts, Smash Boom Best. And guess what - it features our very own Peter! It’s GHOSTS vs. ZOMBIES! Peter battles comedian and host of Forever Ago, Joy Dolo, in this un-boo-lievable battle. Who will win? Ghoulish ghosts? Or zealous zombies? Lurch over to smashboom.org and vote for the spooky creature YOU think won!
4/20/2023
39:13
DJ Squirm-a-Lot’s Spring Break Mixtape 2023
Spring has sprung and so has another classic mixtape from the world’s most famous DJ who also happens to be a worm.
The award-winning Story Pirates Podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into sketch comedy and songs. Made up of talented comedians, songwriters, and frequent celebrity guests, the Story Pirates inspire kids to create, bringing laughter to kids and grownups of all ages with hilarious sketches, catchy original songs from all genres, and interviews with the creative geniuses behind the stories… kids!