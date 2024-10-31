The Really Very Crunchy Podcast

They said WHAT about me on Reddit?

Emily and Jason Morrow dive into the fascinating world of personality types and how they shape the way we handle criticism. Are you the type to brush harsh words off with a shrug, or do they linger in your mind for days? Emily candidly shares about finding a recent reddit thread about herself—because, let’s be honest, we all know you should NEVER read a Reddit thread about yourself. Emily and Jason explore how different personalities process feedback—whether it’s constructive or just plain mean—and share their own wins and fails when facing criticism. From marriage to parenting to public life, they reveal the surprising ways personality types can clash or complement. Tune in for laughs, insights, and a reminder that criticism is just part of being human. Join us on our tour! We'd love to see you there. Tour dates and locations are available at the link below. https://www.reallyverycrunchy.com/tour Want to check out our holiday gift guide? Find it at the link below! https://www.reallyverycrunchy.com/giftguide2024 Hate mail? (or non-hate mail is fine, too) Really Very Crunchy PO Box 7326 Paducah, Ky 42002 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices