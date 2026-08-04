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That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

That Sounds Fun Network
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs
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  • That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

    Living Loved, Dreaming Big, and Becoming the Friend We All Need with Susie Larson- Episode 1075

    08/03/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    We've talked about how to commit to it, how to be better at communication, and today, we're talking about ways to find community.

    I'm so excited for you to hear this conversation with Susie Larson. She’s a bestselling author, Bible teacher, and the host of Susie Larson Live. For decades she's encouraged people to know the heart of God and walk with courage and hope. Her brand-new book, More Than You Can Imagine, invites us to trust God more deeply by seeing ourselves the way He sees us—fully loved, deeply known, and created for so much more.

    After you listen today, head over to spirituallystronger.com (that’s our Substack) so we can unpack this conversation even more together. I LOVE the community that’s formed there in the comments and I love getting to tell you some more stories there, like my old blogging days. We’ll link it in the show notes as well.

    View the show notes here

    . . . .

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Thrive Causemetics: Go to thrivecausemetics.com/TSF for an exclusive offer of 20% off your first order.

    CreaTone: Let me get you started with 20% off your first order. Visit TONETODAY.com, Promo Code TSF.

    This show is sponsored by BetterHelp: Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/thatsoundsfun.

    Helix: Go to helixsleep.com/thatsoundsfun for 20% off sitewide.

    Hearing Jesus: Visit rachaelgroll.com/book to explore the book, download free resources, and get your copy of Hearing Jesus.

    Boll and Branch: Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/thatsoundsfun with code thatsoundsfun.

    NYTimes bestselling Christian author, speaker, and host of popular Christian podcast, That Sounds Fun Podcast, Annie F. Downs shares with you some of her favorite things: new books, faith conversations, entertainers not to miss, and interviews with friends.

    Sign up to receive the AFD Week In Review email and ask questions to future guests!

    #thatsoundsfunpodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

    Annie and Eddie Keep Talking About Supermarket Sweep, The World Cup, and Aliens- Episode 1074

    07/30/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Today on the show, Eddie and I get to catch up about ALL the things. We’re talking about:

    Costco sheet cake

    Supermarket sweep

    Home Goods

    Legos

    Rubik’s cubes

    The World Cup

    Project Hail Mary

    And we DO have a question for you today. Tell us your answers over on instagram: If you have $200 and 1 hour, where are you Supermarket Sweeping?

    Find the show notes here

    . . . . .

    Want to watch this episode? Watch on your Spotify App, or head on over to our YouTube Channel and be sure to like and subscribe!

    . . . . .

    Thank you to our sponsors!

    Capstone Wellness: Learn more at capstonewellness.com/thatsoundsfun.

    Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at Shopify.com/soundsfun⁠.

    The Wonder Project: Subscriber support makes more great content like I Gotta Ask with Annie F. Downs possible. The Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video is available in the U.S. for $8.99/month or $89.99/year after a 7-day free trial. Visit IGottaAsk.com to learn more!

    NYTimes bestselling Christian author, speaker, and host of popular Christian podcast, That Sounds Fun Podcast, Annie F. Downs shares with you some of her favorite things: new books, faith conversations, entertainers not to miss, and interviews with friends.

    #thatsoundsfunpodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

    How Better Communication Builds Better Community with Jason VanRuler – Episode 1073

    07/27/2026 | 59 mins.
    If you feel like you and your friends or you and your significant other are struggling with communication lately, keep listening. This episode is for you.

    As we talk about the importance of community, one of the fastest things to trip us up is communication. Think about how often miscommunication or lack of communication is the root problem in a disagreement or riff with your people.

    Author and therapist Jason VanRuler is here to help us better understand our communication type. It gives us such a better look into why we may act certain ways in friendships, relationships, at work.

    Jason has a new book out called Discovering Your Communication Type, so you’re going to want to grab a copy of this. It’s so good!

    We continue today’s conversation with you over on spirituallystronger.com - so please join a whole community of us over there as we unpack this together.

    Find the show notes here

    . . . .

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    OurPlace: Visit fromourplace.com/TSF and use code TSF for 10% off sitewide.

    Good Ranchers: This July, Good Ranchers is celebrating all 50 states with $50 off your first order at GoodRanchers.com and use my code THATSOUNDSFUN at checkout.

    ELIC: Head to elic.org/thatsoundsfun to learn more.

    This show is sponsored by BetterHelp: Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/thatsoundsfun.

    Capstone Wellness: Learn more at capstonewellness.com/thatsoundsfun.

    Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at Shopify.com/soundsfun⁠.

    The Wonder Project: Subscriber support makes more great content like I Gotta Ask with Annie F. Downs possible. The Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video is available in the U.S. for $8.99/month or $89.99/year after a 7-day free trial. Visit IGottaAsk.com to learn more!

    NYTimes bestselling Christian author, speaker, and host of popular Christian podcast, That Sounds Fun Podcast, Annie F. Downs shares with you some of her favorite things: new books, faith conversations, entertainers not to miss, and interviews with friends.

    Sign up to receive the AFD Week In Review email and ask questions to future guests!

    #thatsoundsfunpodcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

    AFD's Friday Faves | Thank God with Leanna Crawford- Episode 1072

    07/24/2026 | 43 mins.
    I'm so excited to introduce you to my sweet friend Leanna Crawford (or if you're already a fan like I am) to let you know about her incredible new album!

    One of my favorite things about Leanna is that she doesn't pretend to have everything figured out. She's thoughtful, she's funny, she's deeply grounded in her faith, and I think you're going to walk away encouraged after hearing her heart.

    Today we're talking songwriting, falling in love, dealing with comparison...ALL of it! Her brand new album “Thank God” is out today so you can start streaming it RIGHT NOW.

    Find the show notes here

    . . . .

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Helix: Go to helixsleep.com/thatsoundsfun for 20% off sitewide, 25% Luxe Mattresses and 30% off Elite Mattresses!

    Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial and start selling today at Shopify.com/soundsfun⁠.

    Boll and Branch: Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/thatsoundsfun with code thatsoundsfun.

    Capstone Wellness: Learn more at capstonewellness.com/thatsoundsfun.

    NYTimes bestselling Christian author, speaker, and host of popular Christian podcast, That Sounds Fun Podcast, Annie F. Downs shares with you some of her favorite things: new books, faith conversations, entertainers not to miss, and interviews with friends.

    Sign up to receive the AFD Week In Review email and ask questions to future guests!

    #thatsoundsfunpodcast



    Leanna Crawford:

    Website

    Instagram

    Spotify

    Facebook

    Thank God Album

    Conversation Links:

    ⁠Cody Zeller⁠

    Washington State Fair

    Jacob Sooter

    Jimmy Robbins

    Taylor Swift Mean

    Jonathan Gamble

    Nick Schwarz

    KLOVE Fan Awards

    . . . . .

    Don’t Miss the Next Episode! Subscribe using your favorite podcast app via:

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Amazon Music

    Stitcher

    Castbox

    Pocket Cast

    RadioPublic

    . . . . .

    Spread the Word. Leave a Rating and Review.

    It would mean the world to me if you would rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts and leave us a brief review! You can do the same on Spotify as well. Your ratings and reviews help us spread the word to new friends! And your feedback lets me know how I can better serve you.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

    What's Holding You Back?

    07/22/2026 | 2 mins.
    We have a fun new book announcement for you and ALL the details about what you'll get when you preorder Don't Let That Hold You Back! Visit dontletthatholdyouback.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs
Christian author and speaker Annie F. Downs shares with you some of her favorite things: new books, faith conversations, restaurants, travel stories, musicians not to miss, interviews with friends. Pretty much, if it sounds fun to Annie, you're gonna hear about it.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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