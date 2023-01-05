That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

Episode 464: Dr. Nijay Gupta on What We Learn From Women in the Bible

This episode has our entire staff buzzing with thoughtful conversation! Dr. Nijay Gupta is here to talk with us about studying Scripture on complex issues, the importance of Deborah's leadership and Phoebe's role in spreading the Gospel, and the purposeful diversity in Jesus' parables. Ya'll...this is a FASCINATING conversation. I can't wait for you to get to know Nijay and hear his wisdom. Nijay's book Tell Her Story is incredible and so important! Just a reminder that even though this topic may feel new to you or you may disagree with some of the ideas in this conversation, I invite all of us (myself included!) to engage with curiosity and openness as we learn and grow together.