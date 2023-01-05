That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

Christian author and speaker Annie F. Downs shares with you some of her favorite things: new books, faith conversations, restaurants, travel stories, musicians ... More
Episode 466: Rebekah Lyons on What Resiliency Looks Like, Getting in a Rhythm of Confession, and What it Looks Like to Age Well
My girl, Rebekah Lyons, is here today to talk about ALL the themes we've been chatting about lately - resiliency, confession, AND aging! Let's goooo! We also got to talk about walking through weathering seasons of our lives, asking God for the truth instead of believe our own lies, and finding beauty even in the hard days. I'm so thankful for the way Rebekah teaches and leads us through the honesty of her book Building a Resilient Life. It's a good one, y'all!
5/4/2023
58:55
Episode 465: CeCe Winans on How the Holy Spirit Changes Everything, Perseverance, and Building Your Legacy in the Church
Y'all. I am BESIDE myself with excitement over this episode! I'm so honored to have the one and only CeCe Winans on the podcast! We get to chat about how the Lord called CeCe and her husband to be pastors, the preciousness of the Holy Spirit, and how to honor the generations before us. CeCe has been such a faithful voice pointing us to God for many years and I am so grateful for her. Be sure to grab your livestream ticket to the Generations LIVE Conference and a copy of CeCe's book Believe for It.
5/1/2023
45:31
Let's Read the Gospels in May
Subscribe to Let's Read the Gospels with Annie F. Downs HERE.
4/30/2023
2:20
Episode 464: Dr. Nijay Gupta on What We Learn From Women in the Bible
This episode has our entire staff buzzing with thoughtful conversation! Dr. Nijay Gupta is here to talk with us about studying Scripture on complex issues, the importance of Deborah's leadership and Phoebe's role in spreading the Gospel, and the purposeful diversity in Jesus' parables. Ya'll...this is a FASCINATING conversation. I can't wait for you to get to know Nijay and hear his wisdom. Nijay's book Tell Her Story is incredible and so important!
Just a reminder that even though this topic may feel new to you or you may disagree with some of the ideas in this conversation, I invite all of us (myself included!) to engage with curiosity and openness as we learn and grow together.
4/27/2023
59:10
Episode 463: Dr. Jeremiah J. Johnston on Faith and Facts + Jesus' Death and Resurrection
Y'all are not ready for all the ways that our minds are about to be blown with all of the knowledge, research, wisdom and inspiration Dr. Jeremiah Johnston brings in this episode! We could have gone on for HOURS talking about Jesus--His death and resurrection--and all the evidence to support them. More than that, though, he shares with us all that the truth of the Gospel means for us, and it's just beautiful. I can't wait for you to get to know Dr. Jeremiah Johnston, to grab his new book Body of Proof, and to drop all the mind-blown emojis when you hear all he has to share!
