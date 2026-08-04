That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

If you feel like you and your friends or you and your significant other are struggling with communication lately, keep listening. This episode is for you.



As we talk about the importance of community, one of the fastest things to trip us up is communication. Think about how often miscommunication or lack of communication is the root problem in a disagreement or riff with your people.



Author and therapist Jason VanRuler is here to help us better understand our communication type. It gives us such a better look into why we may act certain ways in friendships, relationships, at work.



Jason has a new book out called Discovering Your Communication Type, so you’re going to want to grab a copy of this. It’s so good!



We continue today’s conversation with you over on spirituallystronger.com - so please join a whole community of us over there as we unpack this together.



Find the show notes here



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NYTimes bestselling Christian author, speaker, and host of popular Christian podcast, That Sounds Fun Podcast, Annie F. Downs shares with you some of her favorite things: new books, faith conversations, entertainers not to miss, and interviews with friends.



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