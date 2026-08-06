Made For This with Jennie Allen

Luke LeFevre joins Jennie for an honest conversation about what it really looks like to follow Jesus with your whole life. Together they talk about hearing God's voice, overcoming fear, living with eternity in mind, and why obedience has never been about feeling fearless.



They unpack what it means to surrender everything to God, how to discern His leading, why courage is choosing obedience in the middle of fear, and the kind of faith that can change a generation.

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