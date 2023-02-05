Made For This with Jennie Allen

Jennie Allen is the 2x New York Times bestselling author of 'Find Your People' and 'Get Out Of Your Head'. She is also the founder and visionary of IF:Gathering... More
Available Episodes
5 of 325
How to Fight Apathy with David Platt
Read along in Restless - Chapters 17&18Our friend David Platt is on the podcast today. David is a pastor in metro Washington, D.C., the founder of Radical Inc.-an organization that equips Christians to be on mission from where they live to the ends of the earth, and is a NYT bestselling author who just released his newest book, Don’t Hold Back. Listen as Jennie and David discuss some of the things the American church is facing today, what can happen when we hold other things in our lives above God, and how to use the true gospel to share Jesus with those around us.Get David’s Book: Don't Hold Back: Leaving Behind the American Gospel to Follow Jesus FullyWays to Serve the Nations: illumiNations | Unreached of the Day App | Pray the Word Podcast | Radical: Urgent NeedsHELPFUL LINKS: Join the newsletter | Sign up for texts from Jennie and team CONNECT ON SOCIALS: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | PinterestThanks, HelloFresh! Go to hellofresh.com/MADEFORTHIS16 and use code MADEFORTHIS16 for 16 free meals + FREE shipping!
5/4/2023
42:24
Putting Your Threads Together
Read along in Restless - Chapters 17&18Our lives are made up of a lot of different callings and a lot of different purposes that change with the time and place we find ourselves. Don’t ignore those little sparks from God. Listen as Jennie shares how to lay out your different threads and explore the ideas and thoughts the Holy Spirit will give you. We hope you will spend some time in prayer and ask God what He wants you to know and what He wants you to do.Get your copy of RestlessDownload the free Restless Book Club KitHELPFUL LINKS: Join the newsletter | Sign up for texts from Jennie and team CONNECT ON SOCIALS: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | PinterestThank you to Earth Breeze laundry detergent Eco Sheets for supporting Made For This! Go to earthbreeze.com/madeforthis to get 40% off when you subscribe.
5/2/2023
17:29
Shifting Your View of Pressure
Read along in Restless - Chapter 16We are all living under a large amount of pressure, and just because you are walking in the purposes God has for you doesn’t mean that pressure goes away. Here is an episode from the Made For This archives about how you can walk through seasons of stress well. Listen as Jennie shares 5 ways you can look differently at pressure in life and see it as a good friend rather than something to run away from.Find Jennie on YouTube!HELPFUL LINKS: Join the newsletter | Sign up for texts from Jennie and teamCONNECT ON SOCIALS: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | PinterestThank you to our partner, Athletic Greens! Visit athleticgreens.com/madeforthis to receive a free 1-year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
4/27/2023
17:51
Threads of Passions
Read along in Restless - Chapters 16God has given you passions that are completely unique to you. What is that thing that you love so much that you overflow about it? Listen as Jennie shares how you can look beyond the secular vs sacred divide, to not ignore the things you think aren’t important, and how you can use these things to reach people with the Gospel.Get your copy of RestlessDownload the free Restless Book Club KitHELPFUL LINKS: Join the newsletter | Sign up for texts from Jennie and team CONNECT ON SOCIALS: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | PinterestThanks Prose Hair Care! - Get 15% off your first order by visiting prose.com/MADEFORTHIS - your healthy hair regimen customized for YOU!
4/25/2023
18:56
How to Be a Safe Place for People with Bob Goff
Read along in Restless - Chapters 15Today Jennie is talking with Bob Goff about the beauty and delight of living life with God. Bob Goff is a New York Times bestselling author, and the founder of Love Does—a nonprofit human rights organization. In this episode, Jennie and Bob talk about how passions and callings can change with the seasons of life and how to pursue the people in your life and be a safe place for them to encounter God.Get Bob’s Latest Book: Undistracted: Capture Your Purpose. Rediscover Your Joy.HELPFUL LINKS: Join the newsletter | Sign up for texts from Jennie and team CONNECT ON SOCIALS: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | PinterestThank you, Rothy’s! Get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/madeforthis
Jennie Allen is the 2x New York Times bestselling author of 'Find Your People' and 'Get Out Of Your Head'. She is also the founder and visionary of IF:Gathering. She is a passionate leader following God's call on her life to catalyze a generation to live what they believe. Jennie has a Masters in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, Zac, and their four children. ________
SHORT. FUN. TRUTH. REAL CONVERSATION ABOUT THE STRUGGLES WE ARE FACING AND THE GOD THAT SETS US FREE.
Two episodes release each week - one episode of Jennie teaching and one interview.