Made For This with Jennie Allen

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The Jennie Allen Podcast

Jennie Allen
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Jennie Allen Podcast
Latest episode

548 episodes

  • The Jennie Allen Podcast

    Joy vs Happiness | Jennie Allen and Earl McClellan

    08/06/2026 | 40 mins.
    Earl McClellan joins Jennie for an honest conversation about staying softhearted through hard seasons, finding joy when circumstances have not changed, and becoming the person God has called you to be.
    This conversation is a reminder that you are still God’s child beneath every title you carry and that His grace is sufficient for every season.
    Follow Earl
    Pre-Order Jennie's New 365 day devotional
    Order Jennie's Book - The Lie You Don't Know You Believe
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  • The Jennie Allen Podcast

    God Is Moving. Are We Ready? | Jennie Allen with Nicki and Pippa Gumbel

    08/04/2026 | 42 mins.
    Nicki and Pippa Gumbel join Jennie for a conversation about sharing the gospel, building the Church, and what it looks like to faithfully follow Jesus over a lifetime. Together they reflect on the story of Alpha, the importance of reaching people outside the church, and why revival always begins with the work of the Holy Spirit.
    Follow Nicki
    Follow Pippa
    Follow Alpha
    Order Jennie's Book - The Lie You Don't Know You Believe
    Sponsor a Child with Compassion
    Check out Boll and Branch
    More episodes: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
    Follow Jennie: Instagram | Facebook
    Subscribe for more content each week
    Get a daily devo straight to your Instagram DM's
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  • The Jennie Allen Podcast

    Is God Still Good When Life Is Hard? | Jennie Allen and Jada Edwards

    07/16/2026 | 37 mins.
    Jada Edwards joins Jennie for an honest conversation about navigating a divided world without losing hope. Together they talk about racial tension, politics, parenting, the beauty of the local church, and how to stay anchored in Jesus when life feels uncertain.
    They unpack what it looks like to love people with compassion, wrestle honestly with disappointment, and trust that God is still working - even when circumstances don't change. 
    Follow Jada Edwards
    Order Jennie's Book - The Lie You Don't Know You Believe
    Sponsor a Child with Compassion
    Check out Boll and Branch
    More episodes: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
    Follow Jennie: Instagram | Facebook
    Subscribe for more content each week
    Get a daily devo straight to your Instagram DM's
    LEARN MORE
  • The Jennie Allen Podcast

    Do It Scared | Jennie Allen and Luke LeFevre

    07/14/2026 | 36 mins.
    Luke LeFevre joins Jennie for an honest conversation about what it really looks like to follow Jesus with your whole life. Together they talk about hearing God's voice, overcoming fear, living with eternity in mind, and why obedience has never been about feeling fearless.

    They unpack what it means to surrender everything to God, how to discern His leading, why courage is choosing obedience in the middle of fear, and the kind of faith that can change a generation.
    Follow Luke LeFevre
    Get Becoming Like Jesus
    Order Jennie's Book - The Lie You Don't Know You Believe
    Sponsor a Child with Compassion
    Check out Boll and Branch
    More episodes: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
    Follow Jennie: Instagram | Facebook
    Subscribe for more content each week
    Get a daily devo straight to your Instagram DM's
    LEARN MORE
  • The Jennie Allen Podcast

    Holiness, Repentance & Becoming More Like Jesus | Jennie Allen and Matt Chandler

    07/09/2026 | 31 mins.
    Jennie is joined by pastor and author Matt Chandler for a conversation about becoming more like Christ through everyday faithfulness. They talk about repentance, revival, why spiritual growth is often slower than we expect, and how God's presence transforms us from the inside out.
    Follow Matt Chandler
    Get Becoming Like Jesus
    Order Jennie's Book - The Lie You Don't Know You Believe
    Sponsor a Child with Compassion
    Check out Boll and Branch
    More episodes: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
    Follow Jennie: Instagram | Facebook
    Subscribe for more content each week
    Get a daily devo straight to your Instagram DM's
    LEARN MORE
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About The Jennie Allen Podcast
Jennie Allen is the 2x New York Times bestselling author of 'Find Your People' and 'Get Out Of Your Head'. She is also the founder and visionary of IF:Gathering. She is a passionate leader following God's call on her life to catalyze a generation to live what they believe. Jennie has a Masters in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, Zac, and their four children. ________ SHORT. FUN. TRUTH. REAL CONVERSATION ABOUT THE STRUGGLES WE ARE FACING AND THE GOD THAT SETS US FREE. Two episodes release each week - one episode of Jennie teaching and one interview.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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