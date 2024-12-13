Powered by RND
Pamela Crim
Daily Devotional with Pamela Crim | BIG Life Mentor
  • 1777 Two For One
    In this special Friday Bible study time together, we are hitting 2 topics in 1 devotional! STOP MAKING THIS ABOUT YOU The more you lead a self-focused life, the more you’re prone to discouragement. Every time you forget that it’s not about you, you’re going to get prideful or fearful or bitter. Those feelings will […]
    --------  
    19:30
  • 1776 Why You Keep Praying
    If you’ve already prayed about it, what do you do next? Really, what do you do when you’ve talked to God about this? Jesus is very clear. After he teaches his disciples how to pray, he tells them in Luke 11: 9-10, “Keep on asking, and you will receive what you ask for. Keep on […]
    --------  
    13:05
  • 1775 One Thing To Get Better
    There’s something you wish you were better at. There’s something you’re trying to do, but you’re struggling. What is it specifically for you? Are you trying to grow a business, but you’re struggling? Are you trying to date, but you’re struggling? Are you trying to fix your marriage, but you’re struggling? Are you trying to […]
    --------  
    19:17
  • 1774 Your Marching Orders
    Whatever impossible you are facing, God could overcome it all in an instant, but he often doesn’t. Why is that? Why doesn’t he call down the angel armies to fix this? Why doesn’t he display his extraordinary power and intervene in a way that not a single soul could deny him? If I were God, […]
    --------  
    16:17
  • 1773 You Are In Danger
    We make a massive mistake when we try to clean up our lives, but fail to fill our lives with Jesus. If all you ever do is remove the bad from your life and never refill it with the good, your empty spaces will eventually be refilled with even worse. Every single space of your […]
    --------  
    18:27

BIG Life Devotional | Daily Devotional for Women

Daily Devotional with Pamela Crim | BIG Life Mentor
