SHOW NOTES: - Learn more about TBR Deep Dive! THE BIBLE RECAP: - The Bible Recap | Homepage - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram - Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App - Become a RECAPtain - Shop the TBR Store - Credits DISCLAIMER: The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, Emma Dotter, Kirsten McCloskey, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.

About The Bible Recap Deep Dive

TBR Deep Dive, hosted by Emma Dotter and Kirsten McCloskey, is part of the TBR Podcast Network. TBR Deep Dive is a weekly companion podcast where our hosts and special guests dive deeper on a few rich—or confusing—topics from each week of The Bible Recap’s reading plan, answering questions from our Bible Readers along the way. TBR Deep Dive is another resource to help people everywhere read, understand, and love the Bible—and the God who wrote it!