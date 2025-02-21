Built 4 More Podcast | Episode 1 - Denny Thompson & Joby Martin

Where Faith, Sports, Leadership & Life CollideWelcome to Built 4 More—the podcast that goes beyond the highlights and headlines to explore what it truly takes to lead, succeed, and grow. Hosted by Denny Thompson, one of the nation’s top quarterback trainers, and Pastor Joby Martin, founder of The Church of Eleven22, this show brings together faith, sports, leadership, and life in powerful conversations that inspire and challenge listeners to step into their purpose.Featuring elite athletes, top coaches, business leaders, and game-changers, Built 4 More dives deep into faith, resilience, leadership, and the mindset needed to achieve greatness. This podcast is designed for those who refuse to settle and are built for something bigger.Expect real talk, actionable insights, and inspiring stories from those who have pushed past obstacles to reach new heights—on and off the field. From unlocking mental toughness to embracing faith as a driving force, Built 4 More equips you with the tools to chase your calling with confidence.