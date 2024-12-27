About The Bible Dept.

Welcome to The Bible Dept., a 365-day Bible reading plan and podcast with Dr. Manny Arango designed to help you connect with Scripture in a fresh, meaningful way.Did you know that 94% of Christians have never read the entire Bible? We're here to change that! Each day, we guide you through 1–3 chapters of Scripture and dive deep into its meaning with engaging episodes that include:An Overview: Breaking down what’s happening in the text.Context Clues: Exploring historical and cultural insights.Nerdy Nuggets: Fascinating details you might not know.Timeless Truths: Practical takeaways to apply to your daily life.Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a fresh perspective, The Bible Dept. is here to make scripture approachable, clear, and transformative. Read the Bible this year --- and ACTUALLY get it! Subscribe now and join us on the journey.📖 DOWNLOAD THE PLAN (https://thebibledept.com/plan)🚀 START HERE! (https://thebibledept.com/start-here)