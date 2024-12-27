Welcome to The Bible Dept., a 365-day Bible reading plan and podcast designed to help you connect with scripture in a fresh, meaningful way.Did you know that 94% of Christians have never read the entire Bible? We're here to change that! Each day, we guide you through 1–3 chapters of scripture and dive deep into its meaning with engaging episodes that include:An Overview: Breaking down what’s happening in the text.Context Clues: Exploring historical and cultural insights.Nerdy Nuggets: Fascinating details you might not know.Timeless Truths: Practical takeaways to apply to your daily life.Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a fresh perspective, The Bible Dept. is here to make Scripture approachable, clear, and transformative.Subscribe now and join us on the journey. Let’s explore the Bible like never before — not just as a book to read, but as a guide for life.🚀 START HERE!Want to join us on the journey? Check out the Start Page! You can start from Episode 001 on January 1st or jump in to follow along with us, your choice.📖 DOWNLOAD THE PLANWhether you’re new to the Bible or ready for a fresh start in 2025, this plan is for YOU. And the best part? The plan is FREE! Download it now and start your journey today.🤓 WANT MORE BIBLE NERD RESOURCES?Check out https://armacourses.com for biblical literacy resources, courses, and a community to grow with! Learn the Bible for yourself with 60+ courses and counting for only $13 / Month.👍 NEVER MISS AN EPISODE! LIKE & SUBSCRIBE:The Bible Dept. | YouTubeThe Bible Dept. | SpotifyThe Bible Dept. | Apple Podcasts📱 STAY CONNECTED:The Bible Dept. | InstagramThe Bible Dept. | FacebookDr. Manny Arango | InstagramARMA | Instagram📨 EMAIL US!Got questions or want to share your thoughts? Email us at [email protected].💥 MORE RESOURCES:Amazon Store | Shop The Bible Dept. EssentialsDr. Manny Arango’s Book | BrainwashedBook Dr. Manny to Speak🌱 WE’RE PLANTING A CHURCH!The Garden | Houston, TXThe Garden | InstagramThe Garden | Facebook
--------
11:46
Welcome To The Bible Dept.!
Welcome to The Bible Dept., where we're walking through the entire Bible in one year. Join Dr. Manny Arango each day as you read 2-3 chapters from our Bible reading plan. With every episode, you'll get:• "Context clues" that bridge the gap between biblical and modern culture• "Nerdy nuggets" that reveal important details you might miss on your own• "Timeless truths" that help you encounter the unchanging God of the BibleWhether you're watching on YouTube or listening during your commute, subscribe now and make this the year the Bible transforms your life.🎯 Here’s what makes this plan different:• Designed to help you finish—even if you’ve struggled before.• Starts with New Testament books for easy wins and deeper engagement.• Arranged to follow biblical themes, growth, and history.• Follows the Hebrew Bible order for a Christ-centered understanding of the Old Testament.🚀 START HERE!Want to join us on the journey? Check out the Start Page! You can start from Episode 000 or jump in to follow along with us, your choice. (https://thebibledept.com)📖 DOWNLOAD THE PLANWhether you’re new to the Bible or ready for a fresh start in 2025, this plan is for YOU. And the best part? The plan is FREE! Download it now at https://thebibledept.com and start your journey today.🤓 WANT MORE BIBLE NERD RESOURCES?Check out https://armacourses.com for biblical literacy resources, courses, and a community to grow with! Learn the Bible for yourself with 60+ courses and counting for only $13 / Month.👍 NEVER MISS AN EPISODE! LIKE & SUBSCRIBE:The Bible Dept. | YouTubeThe Bible Dept. | SpotifyThe Bible Dept. | Apple Podcasts📱 STAY CONNECTED:The Bible Dept. | InstagramThe Bible Dept. | FacebookDr. Manny Arango | InstagramARMA | Instagram📨 EMAIL US!Got questions or want to share your thoughts? Email us at [email protected].💥 MORE RESOURCES:Amazon Store | Shop The Bible Dept. Essentials Dr. Manny Arango’s Book | Brainwashed Book Dr. Manny to Speak🌱 WE’RE PLANTING A CHURCH!The Garden | Houston, TXThe Garden | InstagramThe Garden | Facebook
Welcome to The Bible Dept., a 365-day Bible reading plan and podcast with Dr. Manny Arango designed to help you connect with Scripture in a fresh, meaningful way.Did you know that 94% of Christians have never read the entire Bible? We're here to change that! Each day, we guide you through 1–3 chapters of Scripture and dive deep into its meaning with engaging episodes that include:An Overview: Breaking down what’s happening in the text.Context Clues: Exploring historical and cultural insights.Nerdy Nuggets: Fascinating details you might not know.Timeless Truths: Practical takeaways to apply to your daily life.Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a fresh perspective, The Bible Dept. is here to make scripture approachable, clear, and transformative. Read the Bible this year --- and ACTUALLY get it! Subscribe now and join us on the journey.📖 DOWNLOAD THE PLAN (https://thebibledept.com/plan)🚀 START HERE! (https://thebibledept.com/start-here)