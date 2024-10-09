Spirit-Filled Parenting (Ephesians Pt. 23) | Francis Chan
Have you ever considered that your family relationships might be part of God’s plan to reveal His character? In this message, Francis Chan explores how honoring and guiding one another in the family goes far beyond duty—it’s a way to mirror God’s nurturing love and authority.
40:32
Leading Like Christ (Ephesians Pt. 22) | Francis and Lisa Chan
What comes to mind when you hear “Wives, submit to your husbands” or “Husbands, love your wives as Christ loved the church”? For many, this instruction from Ephesians can feel outdated or even uncomfortable in today’s culture. But what if we’re missing something crucial by viewing these words through a modern lens?
In this teaching, Francis and Lisa Chan show us how true biblical authority isn’t about control or power but about sacrificial love and humble service—modeled perfectly by Christ.
52:33
The Spirit-Filled Family (Ephesians Pt. 21) | Francis and Lisa Chan
What if the secret to a thriving family life isn’t about getting everything right, but about being continually filled with the Holy Spirit? In this week’s teaching, Francis and Lisa Chan explore how being Spirit-filled can radically shape your home, your marriage, and even the future of your children. And they’ll share how following God’s design for marriage brings unity and strength in ways the world often overlooks.
45:11
Living as God's Temple (Ephesians Pt. 20) | Francis Chan
What does it mean to truly live as God's temple? Not just in theory, but in every conversation, every relationship, every moment? In today’s message, Francis Chan will explore the deep, yet practical reality of being filled with the Holy Spirit. Drawing from the book of Ephesians, Francis shows us how our lives can be radically transformed by the Spirit—shaping how we connect with God and love others.
40:36
Enjoying God | Justin Clark
Are you living the life God created you for, or just going through the motions? In this powerful message, we’re reminded that God desires more than just our service or knowledge about Him—He longs for intimate interaction with us. Eternal life begins now, as we experience the joy of truly knowing and enjoying God. Let this sermon challenge and encourage you to press deeper into your relationship with Him. Take a step today to embrace the life you were created for: one that glorifies God through delighting in Him!
