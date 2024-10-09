Enjoying God | Justin Clark

Are you living the life God created you for, or just going through the motions? In this powerful message, we’re reminded that God desires more than just our service or knowledge about Him—He longs for intimate interaction with us. Eternal life begins now, as we experience the joy of truly knowing and enjoying God. Let this sermon challenge and encourage you to press deeper into your relationship with Him. Take a step today to embrace the life you were created for: one that glorifies God through delighting in Him!