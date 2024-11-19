Ep.9 Certainty- The Key to Manifesting Miracles and Success
David delves into the concept of certainty and its impact on consciousness, offering strategies to overcome challenges with a steadfast mindset. He shares insights from successful founders, exploring different forms of success and the crucial role of certainty in vision and manifestation. The episode examines the origin of desires and how spiritual work intertwines with certainty. David addresses the dual nature of jealousy, guiding listeners on navigating its positive and negative aspects. A case study provides a practical example of certainty in action, illustrating its transformative potential in real-life scenarios.
davidghiyam.com
--------
16:08
Ep.8 Kabbalistic Secrets to Fulfillment
David introduces the concept of spiritual challenges and growth, guiding listeners through the experience of tests and the journey of overcoming negativity. He explores the significance of consciousness shifts and the role of soulmate connections in spiritual evolution. The episode provides insights into managing emotions and recognizing spiritual triggers. David uses the metaphor of life's "dentists" to illustrate ego distractions and emphasizes the importance of letting go of negativity to lead a life filled with ease and light.
davidghiyam.com
--------
20:24
Ep.7 Certainty Beyond Logic
David begins by introducing this week's energy, drawing on Rav Ashlag's wisdom to provide insights into fulfillment through the soul and building a lasting vessel. He discusses the concepts of free will and the pitfalls of forcing outcomes on the spiritual journey. The episode delves into a spiritual approach to career and relationships, highlighting Kabbalah's guidance on decision-making and detachment. David emphasizes the importance of certainty, avoiding perfectionism, and maintaining spiritual health.
davidghiyam.com
--------
13:22
Ep. 6 Overwhelmed, Broken and Rebuilt part 2: Embracing the Soul’s Journey
David explores the essence of spiritual growth, highlighting the transformation and stages of light revelation. He discusses completing the spiritual cycle and understanding free will, emphasizing the journey to the highest realm and the illusion of regression. Mistakes in spiritual work are embraced as learning opportunities.davidghiyam.com
--------
14:34
Ep.5 Overwhelmed, Broken, and Rebuilt: Understanding The Soul's Phases
David delves into the intricacies of soul phases, exploring how souls transition through being overwhelmed, broken, and ultimately rebuilt. He illustrates paths to soul healing and capturing higher soul aspects through life scenarios. Practical steps are offered to connect with the higher soul while identifying signs of soul pressure and breakthroughs. David emphasizes the transformative power of pain and the importance of breaking old habits for soul growth. He further examines the broken phase, between miracles and sadness, and the rebuilt phase, where divine inspiration plays a pivotal role.
davidghiyam.com
David Ghiyam is the leading speaker on the spiritual wisdom of Kabbalah, having given over 2000 live seminars and donated 30,000 hours of one-on-one coaching. He is also the Co-founder of the leading vitamin brand in the nation, MaryRuth Organics.
David shares his wisdom and experiences to reveal the spiritual energy of each week, the types of challenges our souls might face, and practical tools to help us manifest miracles in our lives.