Ep.9 Certainty- The Key to Manifesting Miracles and Success

David delves into the concept of certainty and its impact on consciousness, offering strategies to overcome challenges with a steadfast mindset. He shares insights from successful founders, exploring different forms of success and the crucial role of certainty in vision and manifestation. The episode examines the origin of desires and how spiritual work intertwines with certainty. David addresses the dual nature of jealousy, guiding listeners on navigating its positive and negative aspects. A case study provides a practical example of certainty in action, illustrating its transformative potential in real-life scenarios. davidghiyam.com