Becoming Something with Jonathan Pokluda

Episode 212: Speaking The Truth In Love (from BeSo Live)
How can we be people who speak both courageously and thoughtfully? When our beliefs don’t line up with our co-worker’s, family member’s, or friend’s, what can we do to address those differences? If you’re looking for some help with the way you communicate don’t miss this episode!
4/30/2023
36:27
Episode 211: Why The Church Matters (feat. Josh Howerton)
This week we get to talk to Josh Howerton who is the pastor of Lakepointe Church. We discuss what role the Church has played and should play in society. If you want to know what role you should play in the church, don’t miss this episode!
4/23/2023
38:56
Episode 210: Music and Mental Health (feat. Jennifer Hart)
We talked to Jennifer Hart to hear about her journey in the music industry and how music has impacted her mental health. Music can be a powerful force for both good and bad in the way you think. Listen to this and think about what you listen to!
4/16/2023
36:46
Episode 209: A Life Well Lived (feat. Bob Goff)
Bob Goff is well known for his books of his wildly whimsical life. Bob has inspired many people to live better stories. We got to have a fun conversation about what he’s up to today!
4/9/2023
30:47
Episode 208: Should We Pray Together in Dating?
The phrase "spiritual boundaries" is common in the dating process, but what does that mean? When you are dating are you allowed to pray together or not? In this episode we talk about how to make sure you honor God in the way that you date and pray!
We’re all becoming something. What are you becoming? It's our goal for you to intentionally become the person God has called you to be. We'll release an episode each week with answers to real questions that college students and young adults are asking us. Listen in as Jonathan Pokluda, Nate Hilgenkamp, and Kathy Davidson help you navigate life in your 20's and 30's!