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Becoming Something with Jonathan Pokluda
Harris Creek Baptist Church
Latest episode
411 episodes
- This week we sit down with Christian artist Forrest Frank — live from the tour bus — to talk about what it looks like to steward massive success while keeping your heart fully surrendered to God. Forrest opens up about eight years of grinding before his breakthrough, how he stopped sneaking Jesus into his music and started giving him every breath, and why the surrendered life is available to everyone — not just the people in the arena. This one will leave you fired up!
Episode 382: Nike, Kobe & Pointing Your Life Toward What Matters | feat. John Olinger07/27/2026 | 37 mins.This week we sit down with John Olinger — former global brand director for Kobe Bryant at Nike and author of Worthy Wins — to talk about what it looks like to point your life toward what actually matters most. John opens up about losing both parents, a season of unexpected career upheaval, and how God used every chapter of his story to prepare him for something he never saw coming. If you've ever wondered whether your past experiences are being wasted, this episode is for you!
Episode 381: The Happiness Crisis: Why Hard Things Lead to Joy | feat. Jon Eckert07/20/2026 | 39 mins.This week we sit down with author and educator Jon Eckert to talk about his new book The Happiness Crisis and why the pursuit of happiness is actually keeping people from finding it. Jon breaks down how adversity, belonging, and curiosity are the real building blocks of a joyful life — and why Gen Z may be the generation that finally gets it right. Send this one to every parent, teacher, and young adult in your life, and grab a copy of The Happiness Crisis wherever books are sold! https://a.co/d/08kTjIow
- In this episode we sit down with Josh Rutledge from Liberty University to talk about what spiritual formation actually looks like in the college years — and why the decisions you make at 19 can shape who you are for decades. JP opens up about his own first nine days of college and the fork in the road that followed, and Josh shares why this generation of students may be more spiritually hungry than any before them. If you're in college, heading there, or wish you could go back and do it differently, this one's for you!
- This week JP, Nate and Kathy sit down with Christian Huff, husband of Sadie Robertson, to talk about what it really looks like to lead your family through fear, anger, and hard seasons. Christian opens up about a terrifying medical scare with his daughter, wrestling with anger toward God, and what it means to step into spiritual strength as a husband and father. If you've ever found yourself blaming God for the enemy's work, this one is for you!
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About Becoming Something with Jonathan Pokluda
We’re all becoming something. What are you becoming? It's our goal for you to intentionally become the person God has called you to be. We'll release an episode each week with answers to real questions that college students and young adults are asking us. Listen in as Jonathan Pokluda, Nate Hilgenkamp, and Kathy Davidson help you navigate life in your 20's and 30's!Podcast website
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