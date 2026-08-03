Becoming Something with Jonathan Pokluda

In this episode we sit down with Josh Rutledge from Liberty University to talk about what spiritual formation actually looks like in the college years — and why the decisions you make at 19 can shape who you are for decades. JP opens up about his own first nine days of college and the fork in the road that followed, and Josh shares why this generation of students may be more spiritually hungry than any before them. If you're in college, heading there, or wish you could go back and do it differently, this one's for you!