NLS 280: INCREDIBLE DISCOVERY: Woman REMEMBERS Extraordinary PAST LIFE in ATLANTIS! with Connie H. Deutsch

Connie H. Deutsch, a prolific author, and seasoned spiritual explorer, is renowned for her book, Whispers of The Soul®. This masterpiece started as a series of introspective contemplations woven into poetry and later developed into an illustrated book accompanied by two enchanting CDs. The poems, lyrically narrated and harmoniously paired with music, have been shared globally via the internet.The first CD, a compilation of poems meant for meditation, traces the author's personal spiritual journey. The second CD, dedicated to relationships, blossomed from Deutsch's over three decades of counseling experience and a lifelong passion for understanding human behavior.Beyond her work on Whispers of The Soul®, Deutsch has penned numerous books on a variety of subjects. These include Round and Round Goes the Merry-Go-Round: Drugless Therapy for OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder), Here and There, Purple Days and Starry Nights, Whispers of the Soul® for the Rest of Your Life, View from the Sidelines, And That's How it Goes, Are You Listening, From Where I'm Sitting, Reaching for the Brass Ring of Life, A Slice of Life, The Counseling Effect, and she is also the co-author of Getting Rich While the World Falls Apart.In addition to her contemporary works, Connie H. Deutsch has a significant body of work centered on her explorations of past lives.One of her most fascinating experiences comes from her time in the ancient civilization of Atlantis. Her studies, discoveries, and personal recollections from this era have provided remarkable insights into the history of human consciousness and spirituality.This intriguing narrative of her Atlantean lifetime has not only enriched her understanding of her own spiritual journey but has also brought a unique perspective to her counseling practice. This infusion of past-life wisdom allows her to reach deeper, providing more profound guidance to her clients. This fascinating aspect of her work adds another dimension to her literary contributions, making her a truly unique figure in the field of spiritual and psychological literature.Please enjoy my eye-opening conversation with Connie H. Deutsch.