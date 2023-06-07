Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Next Level Soul with Alex Ferrari: A Mind, Body & Soul Podcast

Podcast Next Level Soul with Alex Ferrari: A Mind, Body & Soul Podcast
Alex Ferrari
The Next Level Soul® Podcast is a podcast that helps you navigate life's journey and connect with the power within you to make changes in your life. Host Alex F...
Society & CultureHealth & FitnessAlternative HealthReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Available Episodes

5 of 312
  • BONUS EPISODE: GOOSEBUMPS! Teenager DIED in Horrific Crash; Came Back with Message for Humanity with Ishtar Howell
    Ishtar Howell is a meditation teacher, monk, gardener, intuitive, and writer. His childhood was filled with weird and mystical experiences. Then, at age 13, he experienced an NDE, which, shortly thereafter, propelled him on a spiritual path. At 18, he learned a meditation practiced called the Ishayas’ Ascension, and entered an ashram centered on the practice, spending long periods of time in meditative retreat, putting in long hours of service work, and teaching meditation classes around the world.In 2008, he left his monastic organization and then took an extended break from meditation teaching and attended University. The years lived outside the semi cloistered environment of the ashram were challenging, but ultimately led to a more deeply anchored Presence. Subtle barriers fell, opening to the experience of the world as the Self. This process continues to unfold and expand.Since 2014, he has served as a trail guide on the path, helping people cultivate Awareness and relax into Wholeness that is already here. He is works as an evolutionary astrologer, helping people connect with their guiding myths and soul music.Please enjoy my conversation with Ishtar Howell.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4858435/advertisement
    7/10/2023
    1:06:13
  • NLS 282: Clinically DEAD Woman Shown Why is Life So HARD in Near Death Experience (NDE) with Jane Thompson
    Jane Thompson serves worldwide as an intuitive healer, spiritual gifts coach, and international speaker. Jane developed a sensitivity to energies after having a profound near-death experience in 2008. She was taken to the hospital with a sudden illness early one morning, and by that afternoon, the illness had progressed rapidly. Leaving her body, entering the light, and being in spirit form changed her life profoundly.Having a NDE (near-death experience) clears and opens pathways that may have been previously untapped. This and other aftereffects of having a NDE were a lot to integrate into Jane's life!After recovering physically, She was very fortunate to work with researchers and other professionals who specialize in NDEs, along with trusted healers, who helped her work through an intensely transformational time. Jane learned a lot by going through this process, and after formally training and fine-tuning these skills, She knew it was a very important part of her life’s path to help others through their own personal transformations, transitions, and healing.Please enjoy my conversation with Jane Thompson.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4858435/advertisement
    7/9/2023
    59:29
  • NLS 281: Saint Germain's CHANNELED Ancient Method for MANIFESTATION (Law of Attraction) with Tara Arnold
    Tara Arnold is an Intuitive Artist and Conscious / Trance Channel Medium. As a Medium, she channels messages of universal knowledge and divine healing energy. As an artist, Tara channels this energy into her artwork. Tara works with the Ascended Masters and consciously / trance channels Universal messages of love and guidance from Ascended Master St.Germain. Their messages are here to assist humanity in remembering who they are as conscious beings during this ascension/awakening process on planet Earth.Tara's empathic and intuitive abilities include clairvoyance, claircognizance, clairaudience, clairsentience, clairscent, and clairgustance. Tara is inspired by her husband, Mike Arnold, who is a talented Voice Artist and Musician. They work as a team in their endeavors and are a constant support for each other. Tara's educational background and credentials include; Conscious / Trance Channeling, Reiki Master Healer, Basic Traditional Chinese Medicine, Chakra Balancing, Journeying, Emotional Freedom Technique, Aura Perception, Natural Therapist, NAET Associate, and a Diploma in Nursing. Tara was employed as a Registered Nurse for 12 years while studying and training in Eastern Medicine. She resigned from nursing in 2013 to work independently. With her educational knowledge and intuitive abilities, Tara works with you to release physical and emotional blockages ; empowering you to create a life you desire. Please enjoy my conversation with Tara Arnold.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4858435/advertisement
    7/8/2023
    1:08:42
  • NLS 280: INCREDIBLE DISCOVERY: Woman REMEMBERS Extraordinary PAST LIFE in ATLANTIS! with Connie H. Deutsch
    Connie H. Deutsch, a prolific author, and seasoned spiritual explorer, is renowned for her book, Whispers of The Soul®. This masterpiece started as a series of introspective contemplations woven into poetry and later developed into an illustrated book accompanied by two enchanting CDs. The poems, lyrically narrated and harmoniously paired with music, have been shared globally via the internet.The first CD, a compilation of poems meant for meditation, traces the author's personal spiritual journey. The second CD, dedicated to relationships, blossomed from Deutsch's over three decades of counseling experience and a lifelong passion for understanding human behavior.Beyond her work on Whispers of The Soul®, Deutsch has penned numerous books on a variety of subjects. These include Round and Round Goes the Merry-Go-Round: Drugless Therapy for OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder), Here and There, Purple Days and Starry Nights, Whispers of the Soul® for the Rest of Your Life, View from the Sidelines, And That’s How it Goes, Are You Listening, From Where I’m Sitting, Reaching for the Brass Ring of Life, A Slice of Life, The Counseling Effect, and she is also the co-author of Getting Rich While the World Falls Apart.In addition to her contemporary works, Connie H. Deutsch has a significant body of work centered on her explorations of past lives.One of her most fascinating experiences comes from her time in the ancient civilization of Atlantis. Her studies, discoveries, and personal recollections from this era have provided remarkable insights into the history of human consciousness and spirituality.This intriguing narrative of her Atlantean lifetime has not only enriched her understanding of her own spiritual journey but has also brought a unique perspective to her counseling practice. This infusion of past-life wisdom allows her to reach deeper, providing more profound guidance to her clients. This fascinating aspect of her work adds another dimension to her literary contributions, making her a truly unique figure in the field of spiritual and psychological literature.Please enjoy my eye-opening conversation with Connie H. Deutsch.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4858435/advertisement
    7/7/2023
    58:43
  • NLS 279: Quantum Physicist PROVES How We CREATE Our Own Reality Through the QUANTUM Field with Amit Goswami, PhD
    Amit Goswami, Ph.D. is a Professor, researcher, bestselling author, Quantum Science Pioneer, and spiritual practitioner. A retired professor from the physics department of the University of Oregon (1968 to 1997). He is a renowned pioneer of the new paradigm of quantum science based on the primacy of consciousness.In 2009, Amit started a movement called Quantum Activism, now gaining ground in North and South America, Europe, and India.At the same time, he has also established the Center for Quantum Activism (CQA) with headquarters in USA. In 2019, he and his collaborators established an educational wing of CQA called Quantum Activism Vishwalayam (Home of the World), acting as Department of Quantum Science at the University of Technology in Jaipur, India, and developed a Master and PhD program in Quantum Science of Health, Prosperity and Happiness, an international program of transformative education.Goswami has written several groundbreaking popular books based on research on quantum science and consciousness, amongst them, The Quantum Brain, Quantum Spirituality (with Valentina R. Onisor, MD), Quantum Psychology and the Science of Happiness (with Sunita Pattani, MS), The Self-Aware Universe, The Quantum Doctor, Physics of the Soul, Quantum Creativity and The Everything Answer Book.Amit was featured in the movie What the bleep do we know? and the documentaries The Dalai Lama Renaissance and The Quantum Activist. Amit is a spiritual practitioner and calls himself a quantum activist in search of Wholeness.Please enjoy my conversation with Amit Goswami.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4858435/advertisement
    7/6/2023
    1:03:28

About Next Level Soul with Alex Ferrari: A Mind, Body & Soul Podcast

The Next Level Soul® Podcast is a podcast that helps you navigate life's journey and connect with the power within you to make changes in your life. Host Alex Ferrari asks the big questions about living and thriving in the world today by having candid and inspiring conversations with some of the world's best teachers and thought leaders from every walk of life. The show discusses all the mysteries of life's journey and reality. Topics like: Spirituality, Near Death Experiences, Channelers, Quantum Physics, Creativity, Ancient Civilizations, Lost History, Spiritual Masters, End of Life, Mindset, and Healing & Wellness. We are here to help you shift your level of consciousness and help you on your life's journey.New episodes of Next Level Soul air every week anywhere you listen to podcasts. Let's take your SOUL to the next level. To learn more, visit our website at https://nextlevelsoul.com.Guest Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any NextLevelSoul.com, Alex Ferrari, subsidiaries, or any corporate entities they represent.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4858435/advertisement
