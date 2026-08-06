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1062 episodes
- What if everything you believed about Jesus, worthiness, and unconditional love changed in a single moment?
In this profound conversation, Bridget Cook-Burch shares the extraordinary story of her near-death experience after a life-threatening illness in her early twenties. Meeting Yeshua transformed not only her understanding of God but also her understanding of herself. She reveals what she learned about unconditional love, why our deepest wounds often become our greatest purpose, and how the stories we tell ourselves shape every aspect of our lives.
Together, we explore the true nature of Yeshua beyond religious doctrine, how fear and shame keep us disconnected from our divine identity, the power of rewriting our personal story, and why every dark night of the soul is an invitation into greater consciousness. Bridget also shares how her near-death experience awakened extraordinary intuition, allowing her to help others heal by discovering the deeper meaning hidden within their own life stories.
This conversation is an inspiring reminder that no matter how broken we believe ourselves to be, we are never beyond love, redemption, or transformation.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/next-level-soul-podcast-with-alex-ferrari--4858435/support.
Take your spiritual journey to the next level with Next Level Soul TV — our dedicated streaming home for conscious storytelling and soulful transformation.
Experience exclusive programs, original series, movies, tv shows, workshops, audiobooks, meditations, and a growing library of inspiring content created to elevate, heal, and awaken. Begin your membership or explore our free titles here: https://www.nextlevelsoul.tv
- BONUS MONDAYS: Donald Hoffman received a PhD in Computational Psychology from MIT, and is a Professor Emeritus of Cognitive Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. He is an author of over 100 scientific papers and three books, including The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes (2019), and Visual intelligence: How we create what we see (1998). He received a Distinguished Scientific Award of the American Psychological Association for early career research, the Rustum Roy Award of the Chopra Foundation, and the Troland Research Award of the US National Academy of Sciences.
His writing has appeared in Scientific American, New Scientist, LA Review of Books, and Edge, and his work has been featured in Wired, Quanta, The Atlantic, Ars Technica, National Public Radio, Discover Magazine, and Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman. He has published a mathematical theory of consciousness. He has a TED Talk titled “Do we see reality as it is?”. A podcast titled “Reality is an illusion” with Lex Fridman, and a podcast with the philosophers Philip Goff and Keith Frankish titled "What Is Reality?". He has dozens of other podcasts available online.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/next-level-soul-podcast-with-alex-ferrari--4858435/support.
Take your spiritual journey to the next level with Next Level Soul TV — our dedicated streaming home for conscious storytelling and soulful transformation.
Experience exclusive programs, original series, movies, tv shows, workshops, audiobooks, meditations, and a growing library of inspiring content created to elevate, heal, and awaken. Begin your membership or explore our free titles here: https://www.nextlevelsoul.tv
Full Disclosure: What the Ancient Texts Already Knew with Yogiraj SatGurunath Siddhanath08/01/2026 | 1h 46 mins.There comes a moment in every civilization when the old world quietly begins to dissolve, making room for something entirely new. According to renowned yogi Yogiraj SatGurunath Siddhanath, humanity is living through one of those rare moments now. In this profound conversation, he shares ancient yogic teachings on consciousness, the evolution of humanity, the mysterious year 2032, the balancing of the three gunas, extraterrestrial intelligence, higher-dimensional beings, and the spiritual transformation unfolding across our planet.
Throughout this extraordinary discussion, Gurunath explores why chaos often precedes awakening, how consciousness shapes reality, the hidden meaning behind humanity's evolutionary journey, and why our greatest challenges may actually be preparing us for an unprecedented leap in awareness. He also guides viewers through one of the most powerful meditations ever featured on Next Level Soul, offering an experience designed to help reconnect you with your own divine nature. Whether you're curious about ancient prophecies, spirituality, meditation, consciousness, or humanity's future, this conversation offers a perspective that bridges mysticism, philosophy, and personal transformation.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/next-level-soul-podcast-with-alex-ferrari--4858435/support.
Take your spiritual journey to the next level with Next Level Soul TV — our dedicated streaming home for conscious storytelling and soulful transformation.
Experience exclusive programs, original series, movies, tv shows, workshops, audiobooks, meditations, and a growing library of inspiring content created to elevate, heal, and awaken. Begin your membership or explore our free titles here: https://www.nextlevelsoul.tv
- FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: Peter Smith has been a consciousness explorer for almost 30 years. He left a promising career as a banking executive to chase his dreams and follow the call of his soul. Over time he founded two Hypnotherapy Schools and created the modality of Hypnoenergetics.
Peter was president of the Michael Newton Institute for Life Between Lives from 2009 to 2019 and continues to guide the organization that has now expanded to 40 countries, as a member of the Board. He received the ‘Peggy Newton Award’ in 2013 for outstanding service to the Institute and has taught for them across the USA, the UK/Europe and Australasia.
In 2013, Pete founded the Institute for Quantum Consciousness to blend spirituality with key principles of Quantum Physics. He has built a network of facilitators all around the world who take clients on journeys to show them their magnificence, transcend old therapeutic systems and visit other realities and dimensions.His published works include Hypnoenergetics – The Four Dimensions (2011), Quantum Consciousness – Journey through other realms (2018) and The Transcendence of Celeste Kelly (2023), his first novelization of a lifetime of consciousness work.
Pete has written over a dozen forewords for non-fiction books in the consciousness genre, writes regularly for some key publications and is a sought-after speaker in his chosen field.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/next-level-soul-podcast-with-alex-ferrari--4858435/support.
Take your spiritual journey to the next level with Next Level Soul TV — our dedicated streaming home for conscious storytelling and soulful transformation.
Experience exclusive programs, original series, movies, tv shows, workshops, audiobooks, meditations, and a growing library of inspiring content created to elevate, heal, and awaken. Begin your membership or explore our free titles here: https://www.nextlevelsoul.tv
The Psychic Paramedic: Trauma, Death, and Taking Back Your Power with Sarah K. Grace07/28/2026 | 1h 54 mins.What if someone who spent 15 years as a paramedic witnessed not only death—but the profound spiritual transition that follows it?
In this eye-opening conversation, Sarah K. Grace shares how extraordinary psychic abilities emerged when she was only seven years old, long before she understood what she was experiencing. Raised in a conservative environment where those gifts were feared rather than embraced, Sarah spent decades hiding who she truly was.
Everything changed when she became a paramedic. Standing beside countless people during their final moments, she began to see death differently—not as an ending, but as a sacred transition. Those experiences transformed her understanding of consciousness, the soul, intuition, healing, trauma, life purpose, and why we choose the lives we live before birth.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/next-level-soul-podcast-with-alex-ferrari--4858435/support.
Take your spiritual journey to the next level with Next Level Soul TV — our dedicated streaming home for conscious storytelling and soulful transformation.
Experience exclusive programs, original series, movies, tv shows, workshops, audiobooks, meditations, and a growing library of inspiring content created to elevate, heal, and awaken. Begin your membership or explore our free titles here: https://www.nextlevelsoul.tv
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About Next Level Soul Podcast with Alex Ferrari
The Next Level Soul® Podcast is your guide to awakening, self-discovery, and aligning with the infinite power within — Spirituality for the Rest of Us™. Hosted by Alex Ferrari, the podcast dives deep into life's profound questions, exploring how we can thrive, evolve, and embrace our divine journey. Through candid and inspiring conversations with renowned spiritual teachers, thought leaders, and visionaries from around the globe, we uncover grounded wisdom to elevate your soul's path — without dogma, fear, or hype.Each episode explores the sacred mysteries of existence, touching on transformative topics like Spirituality, Near-Death Experiences, Channeling, Quantum Physics, Creativity, Ancient Civilizations, Lost History, Spiritual Masters, End-of-Life, Mindset, and Healing & Wellness.Our mission is to illuminate your path, expand your consciousness, and empower you to live with greater purpose and clarity. New episodes of Next Level Soul are released weekly on all major podcast platforms.Let’s journey together and take your SOUL to the next level. Learn more at https://nextlevelsoul.tv.Guest Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NextLevelSoul.com, Alex Ferrari, its subsidiaries, or any affiliated entities.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/next-level-soul-podcast-with-alex-ferrari--4858435/support.Podcast website
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