FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: Peter Smith has been a consciousness explorer for almost 30 years. He left a promising career as a banking executive to chase his dreams and follow the call of his soul. Over time he founded two Hypnotherapy Schools and created the modality of Hypnoenergetics.



Peter was president of the Michael Newton Institute for Life Between Lives from 2009 to 2019 and continues to guide the organization that has now expanded to 40 countries, as a member of the Board. He received the ‘Peggy Newton Award’ in 2013 for outstanding service to the Institute and has taught for them across the USA, the UK/Europe and Australasia.



In 2013, Pete founded the Institute for Quantum Consciousness to blend spirituality with key principles of Quantum Physics. He has built a network of facilitators all around the world who take clients on journeys to show them their magnificence, transcend old therapeutic systems and visit other realities and dimensions.His published works include Hypnoenergetics – The Four Dimensions (2011), Quantum Consciousness – Journey through other realms (2018) and The Transcendence of Celeste Kelly (2023), his first novelization of a lifetime of consciousness work.



Pete has written over a dozen forewords for non-fiction books in the consciousness genre, writes regularly for some key publications and is a sought-after speaker in his chosen field.



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