NLS 279: Quantum Physicist PROVES How We CREATE Our Own Reality Through the QUANTUM Field with Amit Goswami, PhD
Amit Goswami, Ph.D. is a Professor, researcher, bestselling author, Quantum Science Pioneer, and spiritual practitioner. A retired professor from the physics department of the University of Oregon (1968 to 1997). He is a renowned pioneer of the new paradigm of quantum science based on the primacy of consciousness.In 2009, Amit started a movement called Quantum Activism, now gaining ground in North and South America, Europe, and India.At the same time, he has also established the Center for Quantum Activism (CQA) with headquarters in USA. In 2019, he and his collaborators established an educational wing of CQA called Quantum Activism Vishwalayam (Home of the World), acting as Department of Quantum Science at the University of Technology in Jaipur, India, and developed a Master and PhD program in Quantum Science of Health, Prosperity and Happiness, an international program of transformative education.Goswami has written several groundbreaking popular books based on research on quantum science and consciousness, amongst them, The Quantum Brain, Quantum Spirituality (with Valentina R. Onisor, MD), Quantum Psychology and the Science of Happiness (with Sunita Pattani, MS), The Self-Aware Universe, The Quantum Doctor, Physics of the Soul, Quantum Creativity and The Everything Answer Book.Amit was featured in the movie What the bleep do we know? and the documentaries The Dalai Lama Renaissance and The Quantum Activist. Amit is a spiritual practitioner and calls himself a quantum activist in search of Wholeness.Please enjoy my conversation with Amit Goswami.