171. Out of the Shadows and Into the Boardroom: Intelligence in the Private Sector with Dr. Lewis Sage-Passant

This week's guest is Dr. Lewis Sage-Passant. Lewis is a former British military intelligence officer and holds a PhD in Intelligence Studies. He's currently the global head of intelligence for one of Europe's most valuable companies, where he helps the firm navigate geopolitical, security, and industrial espionage risks. He also teaches courses in intelligence studies as an adjunct professor at Sciences Po Paris. His work has appeared in many publications and media organizations, including BBC, France 24, CNBC, The Harvard Business Review, GQ, and more. Today, he discusses hew new book exploring how private corporations use intelligence to understand, navigate, and sometimes shape the world around them.