174. A German Spy Ring on Staten Island with Robert Weingartner
This week Justin talks with Robert Weingartner. Rob is a lifelong resident of Staten Island, New York. He graduated from Drake Business School in Manhattan in 2002, and he enjoys reading and learning about history. Over the past few years, Rob has been researching an espionage story that began right in his own hometown. I invited Rob onto the podcast to discuss his research into a German spy ring, which operated on Staten Island during World War II.Connect with Robert:Facebook Group: WWII German Spies of Staten Island - The Fred Lewis LettersConnect with Spycraft 101:Get Justin's latest book, Murder, Intrigue, and Conspiracy: Stories from the Cold War and Beyond, here.spycraft101.comIG: @spycraft101Shop: shop.spycraft101.comPatreon: Spycraft 101Find Justin's first book, Spyshots: Volume One, here.Check out Justin's second book, Covert Arms, here.Download the free eBook, The Clandestine Operative's Sidearm of Choice, here.
173. The Real Secrets of Area 51 with Peter Merlin
Today Justin sits down with Peter Merlin. Peter is an author, historian, and college instructor. He received his Bachelor's of Science degree in Aeronautical Studies from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and has just completed his Master's degree in Aviation Management from Southern Illinois University. He's been a freelance writer and researcher for more than 30 years and has worked as a historian and archivist at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, California. He currently teaches several courses in aviation management at the school of aviation at Southern Illinois university. Peter has been researching and writing about Area 51 for many years, and his latest book represents the culmination of all his work to date. He has documented Area 51 from the beginning, when it was little more than a dry lake bed, through its growth as a CIA facility for development and testing of cutting edge aircraft and aviation technology. Connect with Peter:thexhunters.comdreamlandresort.comCheck out the book, Dreamland, here.https://a.co/d/fNR2b6K
[REPLAY] The Green Beret Defector with Greg Walker
This week Justin replays one of his personal favorite episodes, number 26, when author and former special forces officer Greg Walker shared the little-known story of a David Baez, a green beret defector. Baez was a Nicaraguan national whose father was killed by U.S.-backed President Samosa after voicing his displeasure with inequalities that had risen under Samosa's rule. After immigrating the U.S. and joining the Army (and then Special Forces), Baez found himself in El Salvador watching the country he served try to re-institute the rule of a dynasty that had done personal harm to his own family. Baez defected to Nicaragua in support of Sandinista revolutionary forces--despite the danger it posed to his American brothers in arms.Connect with Greg:LinkedIn: Gregory WalkerCheck out Part 1 of Greg's series on Baez, A defector in place: The strange and terrible saga of a Green Beret Sandinista, here.https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/defector-place-strange-terrible-saga-green-beret-part-greg-walker/
172. Secrets of the Spycatcher Affair with Tim Tate
Today Justin sits down with repeat guest Tim Tate. Tim has worked as a documentary filmmaker and an investigative journalist for more than 40 years, and in that time has published 19 books and produced 80 documentaries. Some of the topics he's covered in the past include China's slave labor gulags, the worst child murderer in British history, and the orphans left behind after the Vietnam War. Today he discusses the topic of his latest book. It's the story of Peter Wright, MI5 senior counterintelligence officer who came to suspect in the 1960s that the agency's director, Roger Hollis, was himself a Soviet spy.Check out Tim's first appearance on episode 30, A Counterintelligence Agent Turned Romanov Heir, here.Connect with Tim:timtate.co.ukTwitter: @TimTateBooksCheck out To Catch a Spy here.https://a.co/d/7TlKCyw
171. Out of the Shadows and Into the Boardroom: Intelligence in the Private Sector with Dr. Lewis Sage-Passant
This week's guest is Dr. Lewis Sage-Passant. Lewis is a former British military intelligence officer and holds a PhD in Intelligence Studies. He's currently the global head of intelligence for one of Europe's most valuable companies, where he helps the firm navigate geopolitical, security, and industrial espionage risks. He also teaches courses in intelligence studies as an adjunct professor at Sciences Po Paris. His work has appeared in many publications and media organizations, including BBC, France 24, CNBC, The Harvard Business Review, GQ, and more. Today, he discusses hew new book exploring how private corporations use intelligence to understand, navigate, and sometimes shape the world around them.Connect with Lewis:encyclopediageopolitica.comLinkedln: Lewis Sage-Passant, PhDTwitter/X: @LSagePassantCheck out the book, Beyond States and Spies, now available in the UK or December 31 preorder in the US, here on Amazon or here with Edinburgh University Press.https://a.co/d/6U1kNDhhttps://edinburghuniversitypress.com/book-beyond-states-and-spies.html