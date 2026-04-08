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Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum

Dan Carlin
History
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum

    EP34 Atomic Accountability

    11/28/2025 | 1h 23 mins.
    Dan visits with Professor Alex Wellerstein, whose new book about Truman and the dropping of the atomic bombs will challenge everything you think you know about the subject.
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum

    EP33 Sledgehammer and Big Shot

    07/05/2025 | 1h 31 mins.
    Henry Sledge, son of Eugene Sledge, writer of the classic war memoir "With the Old Breed at Peleliu and Okinawa" has released a book that includes tons of material left out of his dad's memoir along with details about growing up as the son of "Sledgehammer"
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum

    EP32 The Show with Mike Rowe

    03/29/2025 | 2h 30 mins.
    Dan has an extended and completely unplanned conversation with TV and podcast host Mike Rowe about jobs, history, media, politics and the current zeitgeist.
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum

    EP31 Kushite Conversations

    01/13/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
    Dan talks with writer, broadcaster and journalist Zeinab Badawi about the ancient African kingdom of Kush and her book on African history.
  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum

    EP30 So, you say you want a revolution?

    08/01/2024 | 1h 37 mins.
    This show could also have been called "Violent Reflections" as Dan repurposes old work he did on the revolutionary era of the late 1960s. This is NOT a deep HH-style look at the period, but is instead a brief gaze at a potential "Past is Prologue" moment.
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About Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum
Interviews, musings and extra material from the makers of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History. If it did not fit in the HH feed it's probably here
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