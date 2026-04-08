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34 episodes
- Henry Sledge, son of Eugene Sledge, writer of the classic war memoir "With the Old Breed at Peleliu and Okinawa" has released a book that includes tons of material left out of his dad's memoir along with details about growing up as the son of "Sledgehammer"
- This show could also have been called "Violent Reflections" as Dan repurposes old work he did on the revolutionary era of the late 1960s. This is NOT a deep HH-style look at the period, but is instead a brief gaze at a potential "Past is Prologue" moment.
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About Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum
Interviews, musings and extra material from the makers of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History. If it did not fit in the HH feed it's probably herePodcast website
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