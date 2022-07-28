Dan Carlin's Hardcore History: Addendum

Interviews, musings and extra material from the makers of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History. If it did not fit in the HH feed it's probably here More
EP25 The Long View
Dan tries focusing a much wider historical lens on perennial human issues like war, land ownership, immigration, ethnicity, environmental worries and the double-edged sword that is human inventiveness. 1. Agricola and Germania by Tacitus 2. A Most Dangerous Book: Tacitus's Germania from the Roman Empire to the Third Reich by Christopher B. Krebs
4/1/2023
1:12:08
EP24 Manifesting the Muse with Rick
Rick Rubin joins Dan to discuss human creativity. This unusual show evolves as it goes though and by the end covers a wide array of subjects and topics. By the end it isn't even clear who is asking questions and who is answering them. 1. “Broken Record” with Rick Rubin and Malcolm Gladwell https://www.pushkin.fm/podcasts/broken-record 2. “Tetragrammaton” podcast with Rick Rubin https://tunein.com/radio/Tetragrammaton-with-Rick-Rubin-p3496748/ 3. “From Cyrus to Alexander: A History of the Persian Empire” by Pierre Briant 4. “The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use It for Life” by Twyla Tharp 5. “The Artist's Way” by Julia Cameron 6. “Daily Creative Habit Creative Journal” by Mike Brennan
2/14/2023
2:52:38
EP23 Boxing with Ghosts
Ready for an argument? Like Dan's quote voice? Waiting to hear Dan discuss boxing? Then you've hit the trifecta. Boxing expert Mike Silver and Dan discuss whether today's modern fighters could compete with those of yesteryear. 1. The Arc of Boxing: The Rise and Decline of the Sweet Science by Mike Silver 2. The Night the Referee Hit Back: Memorable Moments from the World of Boxing by Mike Silver 3. Stars in the Ring: Jewish Champions in the Golden Age of Boxing: A Photographic History by Mike Silver
11/16/2022
1:06:55
EP22 The Fabulous Bill Barrett
Bill Barrett has been the voice of Dan Carlin’s podcasts since they began in 2005. In this retrospective Dan looks back at samples of Bill’s catalog of work.
8/20/2022
21:08
EP21 Hollandansandbrook
Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook stop by to continue the conversation with Dan that began on their own podcast The Rest is History. 1. “Rubicon” by Tom Holland 2. “Dominion” by Tom Holland 3. “Persian Fire” by Tom Holland