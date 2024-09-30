Vladimir Putin has instantaneously reignited the Cold War by savagely attacking Ukraine this week. In response to requests, Dan shares a few thoughts.
40:19
Show 322 - Betting on Long Shots
After 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. exits the country thus ending the longest war in American history. Are there any lessons to be learned?
55:24
Show 321 - Garbage In, Garbage Out
In a show recorded before the recent House impeachment vote, Dan examines the damage caused by the iceberg we recently hit when Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol and tries to suggest how we might avoid hitting another one.
47:28
Show 320 - Steering Into the Iceberg
To paraphrase John Lennon, So you say you want a civil war? With the U.S. facing one of the most consequential elections in its history, Dan has some thoughts about us all, our choices and the times in which we live.
1:13:01
Show 319 - A Recipe for Caesar
Does a global pandemic help break the spell of our bitter partisan conflict, or does it just raise the stakes? In the first CS show in years Dan wrestles with the Zeitgeist.
Loud, fast-talking and deceptively funny, this politically-independent "forward-thinking pragmatist" looks at the events shaping our world through a uniquely American lens. It's smarter than you think, and faster than you expect.