Long before Richard III became one of England’s most controversial kings, he was a child shaped by exile, loss and political upheaval. In this first part on Richard, Rebecca and historian Matt Lewis trace Richard’s life from his birth at Fotheringay Castle in 1452 through his first experiences of battle at Barnet and Tewkesbury in 1471.

They explore Richard’s childhood during the Wars of the Roses, the deaths of his father and brother, his exile in Burgundy, his years in the Earl of Warwick’s household and the origins of his unwavering loyalty to Edward IV. They also examine his scoliosis, his early conflict with Thomas Lord Stanley and the disputed allegation that he was involved in the death of Henry VI.

By the age of eighteen, Richard had already endured exile twice, witnessed his family’s dramatic rise and fall, made powerful enemies and proven himself on the battlefield. How did these turbulent early experiences shape the man—and future king—he would become?

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Host: Rebecca Larson

Guest: Matthew Lewis