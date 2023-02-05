Love the Tudor dynasty, or royal history in general? We interview your favorite historians and authors as well as tell you the stories of the era and beyond. Su... More
Available Episodes
Discovering Historical Dramas with Christine and Claire
Historical dramas are a popular form of entertainment that captivate many of us. In this episode, the wonderful Christine Morgan makes a comeback and chats with the reigning historical drama queen, Claire. They discuss the latest and upcoming historical dramas that are a must-watch, providing you with valuable insights into the genre.
5/4/2023
Wives of Henry VIII: Dowries, Dower Land and Jointures (Queens Series)
In this episode, Andy McMillin joins me to discuss the fascinating topic of the six queens of Henry VIII and their dowries, dower lands, and jointures. We'll look at the differences between a dowry and dower lands and what exactly was a jointure. Did King Henry's wives all receive the same lands, manors, and parks? What did their involvement in running their lands look like? We cover so much in this fun episode - I hope you enjoy it!
5/2/2023
Wives of James V: Madeleine of Valois and Marie of Guise (Queens Series)
Today, I am once again joined by the fabulous Dr. Linda Porter to discuss two queens consort - Madeleine of Valois and Marie of Guise.
Madeleine of Valois was the first wife of King James V of Scotland. Their marriage was arranged as part of a political alliance between Scotland and France. However, Madeleine's time as queen was tragically short-lived – she died just six months after their marriage, leaving James heartbroken.
Mary of Guise was James V's second wife and the mother of his successor, Mary, Queen of Scots. She was a noblewoman from a powerful French family who had extensive political and diplomatic experience. Mary of Guise played a crucial role in protecting her young daughter's throne.
Check out Dr. Porter's Books
4/27/2023
Global Queenship: The Begums of Bhopal and Rediscovering Women's Power and Sovereignty in Colonial India
In this episode, Annie Treesa Joseph joins Dr. Johanna Strong to discuss the Begums of Bhopal and queenship in India. Annie, a PhD student at the University of Kerala, is working on gender and sovereignty in colonial India and is a Charles Wallace Fellow. The focus of her research is to recover and retrieve the history of women in power in colonial India, which makes her an ideal guest for this miniseries on global queenship. Together, they explore the fascinating story of Nawab Sikander Begum, a prominent female ruler of Bhopal.
4/25/2023
This Week in Royal History: April 23 - 29
Welcome to This Week in Royal History, where we're exploring the world of royal history from one century to another - stopping on events that may be of interest to you. In this episode we look at the week of April 23-April 29 and focus on a few interesting stories, including:
Margaret of Anjou
Mary, Queen of Scots
Mary, Duchess of Gloucester and Edinburgh
Marie de Medici
Elizabeth Charlotte of Palatine, Electress of Brandenburg
*Mentioned at the end of episode: The Significance of the Order of the Garter
