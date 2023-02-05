Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Tudors Dynasty in the App
Listen to Tudors Dynasty in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Tudors Dynasty

Tudors Dynasty

Podcast Tudors Dynasty
Podcast Tudors Dynasty

Tudors Dynasty

Rebecca Larson
add
Love the Tudor dynasty, or royal history in general? We interview your favorite historians and authors as well as tell you the stories of the era and beyond. Su... More
History
Love the Tudor dynasty, or royal history in general? We interview your favorite historians and authors as well as tell you the stories of the era and beyond. Su... More

Available Episodes

5 of 285
  • Discovering Historical Dramas with Christine and Claire
    Historical dramas are a popular form of entertainment that captivate many of us. In this episode, the wonderful Christine Morgan makes a comeback and chats with the reigning historical drama queen, Claire. They discuss the latest and upcoming historical dramas that are a must-watch, providing you with valuable insights into the genre. -- Commercial FREE for patrons! Love the Tudors? Read the stories of the Tudors on Tudors Dynasty! -- Credits: Host: Christine Morgan Guest: Hisdoryan - Claire Edited by: Rebecca Larson Voice Over: David Black Music: Ketsa, Alexander Nakarada, and Winnie the Moog --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/support
    5/4/2023
    28:56
  • Wives of Henry VIII: Dowries, Dower Land and Jointures (Queens Series)
    In this episode, Andy McMillin joins me to discuss the fascinating topic of the six queens of Henry VIII and their dowries, dower lands, and jointures. We'll look at the differences between a dowry and dower lands and what exactly was a jointure. Did King Henry's wives all receive the same lands, manors, and parks? What did their involvement in running their lands look like? We cover so much in this fun episode - I hope you enjoy it! -- Commercial FREE for patrons! Love the Tudors? Read the stories of the Tudors on Tudors Dynasty! -- Credits: Host: Rebecca Larson Guest: Andy C.S. McMillin Edited by: Rebecca Larson Voice Over: David Black Music: Ketsa, Alexander Nakarada, and Winnie the Moog --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/support
    5/2/2023
    48:31
  • Wives of James V: Madeleine of Valois and Marie of Guise (Queens Series)
    Today, I am once again joined by the fabulous Dr. Linda Porter to discuss two queens consort - Madeleine of Valois and Marie of Guise. Madeleine of Valois was the first wife of King James V of Scotland. Their marriage was arranged as part of a political alliance between Scotland and France. However, Madeleine's time as queen was tragically short-lived – she died just six months after their marriage, leaving James heartbroken. Mary of Guise was James V's second wife and the mother of his successor, Mary, Queen of Scots. She was a noblewoman from a powerful French family who had extensive political and diplomatic experience. Mary of Guise played a crucial role in protecting her young daughter's throne. Check out Dr. Porter's Books -- Commercial FREE for patrons! Love the Tudors? Read the stories of the Tudors on Tudors Dynasty! -- Credits: Host: Rebecca Larson Guest: Dr. Linda Porter Edited by: Rebecca Larson Voice Over: David Black Music: Ketsa, Alexander Nakarada, and Winnie the Moog --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/support
    4/27/2023
    49:45
  • Global Queenship: The Begums of Bhopal and Rediscovering Women's Power and Sovereignty in Colonial India
    In this episode, Annie Treesa Joseph joins Dr. Johanna Strong to discuss the Begums of Bhopal and queenship in India. Annie, a PhD student at the University of Kerala, is working on gender and sovereignty in colonial India and is a Charles Wallace Fellow. The focus of her research is to recover and retrieve the history of women in power in colonial India, which makes her an ideal guest for this miniseries on global queenship. Together, they explore the fascinating story of Nawab Sikander Begum, a prominent female ruler of Bhopal. -- Commercial FREE for patrons! Sign up Now! Love the Tudors? Read the stories of the Tudors on Tudors Dynasty! Shop Tudors Dynasty Merchandise -- Credits: Host: Dr Johanna Strong Guests: Annie Treesa Joseph Editing: Rebecca Larson Episode Music: Tavern Loop One by Alexander Nakarada, Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6282-tavern-loop-one, License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license, Artist website: https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com/ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/support
    4/25/2023
    1:23:37
  • This Week in Royal History: April 23 - 29
    Welcome to This Week in Royal History, where we're exploring the world of royal history from one century to another - stopping on events that may be of interest to you. In this episode we look at the week of April 23-April 29 and focus on a few interesting stories, including:  Margaret of Anjou Mary, Queen of Scots Mary, Duchess of Gloucester and Edinburgh Marie de Medici Elizabeth Charlotte of Palatine, Electress of Brandenburg *Mentioned at the end of episode: The Significance of the Order of the Garter --  ⁠Commercial FREE for patrons! ⁠  Love the Tudors? Read the stories of the Tudors on ⁠Tudors Dynasty⁠!  --  Credits:  Hosted by: Rebecca Larson  Edited by: Rebecca Larson  Opening Music: Light and Breezy by MusicLFiles License (CC BY 4.0) #TWRH #OTD #Royals #History #Queens #Kings --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/support
    4/23/2023
    14:06

More History podcasts

About Tudors Dynasty

Love the Tudor dynasty, or royal history in general? We interview your favorite historians and authors as well as tell you the stories of the era and beyond. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-larson/support
Podcast website

Listen to Tudors Dynasty, Black Op Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Tudors Dynasty

Tudors Dynasty

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Tudors Dynasty: Podcasts in Family