Francisco Vázquez de Coronado and the Seven Cities of Gold - Part 1

In part 1 of our series, conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado sets out to find the legendary Seven Cities of Gold - aka Cibola. In doing this, he will be the first European to reach such places as the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon, the Arkansas River, and much more.