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The Explorers Podcast

Matt Breen
EducationHistory
The Explorers Podcast
Latest episode

264 episodes

  • The Explorers Podcast

    Stephen Bishop and the Exploration of Mammoth Cave

    07/21/2026 | 32 mins.
    In the mid-1800s, Stephen Bishop - a slave - would emerge as one of the greatest cavers in history due to his explorations of Mammoth Cave - the world's most extensive cave system. Despite his status as an enslaved person, he became famous in his lifetime as a daring, fearless, intelligent, and engaging guide and explorer.

    This is a single-episode topic.

    Sponsors:

    Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers

    The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com

    Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Explorers Podcast

    Heinrich Barth - Part 7 - Journey home and later years

    07/07/2026 | 39 mins.
    In the final part of our series, Barth crosses the Sahara a second time - this on his way home - ending his epic 5+ year journey through Central Africa. We then look at Barth's efforts to find recognition amongst his peers - as well as put together his massive book on his travels.

    Sponsors:

    Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers

    The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com

    Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Explorers Podcast

    Heinrich Barth - Part 6 - Sheikh Ahmad al-Bakkay al-Kunti and Timbuktu

    06/25/2026 | 37 mins.
    Barth has reached the legendary city of Timbuktu. But now he is trapped - as local rulers set out to capture - or kill - the Christian who has dared to come to their lands. But Barth forms a unique friendship with Sheikh Ahmad al-Bakkay al-Kunti - who protects our explorer. Then, after nearly nine months - he finally will set off for Bornu - only to find that everyone believes him to be dead. Thus, to get home, he must march 1,500 miles through hostile lands with no money or supplies, and fighting increasingly debilitating illnesses.

    Sponsors:

    Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers

    The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com

    Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Explorers Podcast

    Heinrich Barth - Part 5 - The long road to Timbuktu

    06/16/2026 | 37 mins.
    After the death of his fellow scientist, Heinrich Barth - now alone - heads off on his most audacious journey yet - a 1,500 miles trek across war-torn Central Africa to the legendary city of Timbuktu.

    Sponsors:

    Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers

    The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com

    Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Explorers Podcast

    Heinrich Barth - Part 4 - Kingdoms of Africa

    06/05/2026 | 38 mins.
    In part 4 of our series, Heinrich Barth travels throughout central Africa, visiting the kingdoms of Adamawa, Bagirmi, Mandara and Musgu - many never before visited by a white man. He will ride with notorious Arab bandits, see devastating slave raids, discover the secrets of a great river, and escape death on numerous occasions.

    Sponsors:

    Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers

    The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com

    Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Explorers Podcast
The Explorers Podcast is about the greatest explorers and explorations in history.
Podcast website
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