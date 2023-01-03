A podcast about the greatest explorers in history. More
John McDouall Stuart and the crossing of Australia - Part 2
Stuart conducts three expeditions into the Australian interior - including an attempt to reach the continent's center - and the north coast. Also, the Victorian Exploring Expedition (VEE) led by Robert O'Hara Burke sets out on their attempt to cross Australia.
4/24/2023
40:31
John McDouall Stuart and the crossing of Australia - Part 1
In the late 1850s and early 1860, John McDouall Stuart led six expeditions into the Australian interior - culminating with an epic crossing - and return - on his final journey. In part 1 of our series, we learn about Stuart's early years, and follow his first expedition.
4/10/2023
35:42
Francisco Vázquez de Coronado and the Seven Cities of Gold - Part 2
In part 2 of our series on Vázquez de Coronado, the Spanish conquistador and his army set out for the supposedly wealthy region of Quivira.
3/27/2023
35:17
Francisco Vázquez de Coronado and the Seven Cities of Gold - Part 1
In part 1 of our series, conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado sets out to find the legendary Seven Cities of Gold - aka Cibola. In doing this, he will be the first European to reach such places as the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon, the Arkansas River, and much more.
3/19/2023
37:58
Matt Rutherford and the first solo, nonstop circumnavigation of the Americas - Part 3 - Interview
In the final part of our series on Matt Rutherford, I conducted an extensive interview with the man - talking about his voyage, his life since the circumnavigation, and much, much more.
Ocean Research Project: https://www.oceanresearchproject.org/
Single-Handed Sailing Podcast: https://singlehandedsailing.libsyn.com/
Solo the Americas: https://solotheamericas.com/
