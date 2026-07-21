Barth has reached the legendary city of Timbuktu. But now he is trapped - as local rulers set out to capture - or kill - the Christian who has dared to come to their lands. But Barth forms a unique friendship with Sheikh Ahmad al-Bakkay al-Kunti - who protects our explorer. Then, after nearly nine months - he finally will set off for Bornu - only to find that everyone believes him to be dead. Thus, to get home, he must march 1,500 miles through hostile lands with no money or supplies, and fighting increasingly debilitating illnesses.



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