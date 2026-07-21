Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
264 episodes
- In the mid-1800s, Stephen Bishop - a slave - would emerge as one of the greatest cavers in history due to his explorations of Mammoth Cave - the world's most extensive cave system. Despite his status as an enslaved person, he became famous in his lifetime as a daring, fearless, intelligent, and engaging guide and explorer.
This is a single-episode topic.
Sponsors:
Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers
The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com
Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In the final part of our series, Barth crosses the Sahara a second time - this on his way home - ending his epic 5+ year journey through Central Africa. We then look at Barth's efforts to find recognition amongst his peers - as well as put together his massive book on his travels.
Sponsors:
Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers
The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com
Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Barth has reached the legendary city of Timbuktu. But now he is trapped - as local rulers set out to capture - or kill - the Christian who has dared to come to their lands. But Barth forms a unique friendship with Sheikh Ahmad al-Bakkay al-Kunti - who protects our explorer. Then, after nearly nine months - he finally will set off for Bornu - only to find that everyone believes him to be dead. Thus, to get home, he must march 1,500 miles through hostile lands with no money or supplies, and fighting increasingly debilitating illnesses.
Sponsors:
Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers
The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com
Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- After the death of his fellow scientist, Heinrich Barth - now alone - heads off on his most audacious journey yet - a 1,500 miles trek across war-torn Central Africa to the legendary city of Timbuktu.
Sponsors:
Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers
The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com
Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In part 4 of our series, Heinrich Barth travels throughout central Africa, visiting the kingdoms of Adamawa, Bagirmi, Mandara and Musgu - many never before visited by a white man. He will ride with notorious Arab bandits, see devastating slave raids, discover the secrets of a great river, and escape death on numerous occasions.
Sponsors:
Quince. Get free shipping with your order by using code EXPLORERS at quince.com/explorers
The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com
Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Education podcasts
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About The Explorers Podcast
The Explorers Podcast is about the greatest explorers and explorations in history.Podcast website
Listen to The Explorers Podcast, Living Your Legacy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Explorers Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Explorers Podcast: Podcasts in Family