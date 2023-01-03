Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Explorers Podcast in the App
Listen to The Explorers Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
The Explorers Podcast

The Explorers Podcast

Podcast The Explorers Podcast
Podcast The Explorers Podcast

The Explorers Podcast

Matt Breen
add
A podcast about the greatest explorers in history. More
HistoryEducationSociety & Culture
A podcast about the greatest explorers in history. More

Available Episodes

5 of 150
  • John McDouall Stuart and the crossing of Australia - Part 2
    Stuart conducts three expeditions into the Australian interior - including an attempt to reach the continent's center - and the north coast. Also, the Victorian Exploring Expedition (VEE) led by Robert O'Hara Burke sets out on their attempt to cross Australia.  The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at [email protected] Listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    40:31
  • John McDouall Stuart and the crossing of Australia - Part 1
    In the late 1850s and early 1860, John McDouall Stuart led six expeditions into the Australian interior - culminating with an epic crossing - and return - on his final journey. In part 1 of our series, we learn about Stuart's early years, and follow his first expedition. The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at [email protected] Listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    35:42
  • Francisco Vázquez de Coronado and the Seven Cities of Gold - Part 2
    In part 2 of our series on Vázquez de Coronado, the Spanish conquistador and his army set out for the supposedly wealthy region of Quivira. The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at [email protected] Listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/27/2023
    35:17
  • Francisco Vázquez de Coronado and the Seven Cities of Gold - Part 1
    In part 1 of our series, conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado sets out to find the legendary Seven Cities of Gold - aka Cibola. In doing this, he will be the first European to reach such places as the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon, the Arkansas River, and much more. The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at [email protected] Listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/19/2023
    37:58
  • Matt Rutherford and the first solo, nonstop circumnavigation of the Americas - Part 3 - Interview
    In the final part of our series on Matt Rutherford, I conducted an extensive interview with the man - talking about his voyage, his life since the circumnavigation, and much, much more. Ocean Research Project: https://www.oceanresearchproject.org/ Single-Handed Sailing Podcast: https://singlehandedsailing.libsyn.com/ Solo the Americas: https://solotheamericas.com/ The Explorers Podcast is part of the Airwave Media Network: www.airwavemedia.com Interested in advertising on the Explorers Podcast? Email us at [email protected] Listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/1/2023
    2:28:45

More History podcasts

About The Explorers Podcast

A podcast about the greatest explorers in history.
Podcast website

Listen to The Explorers Podcast, Exploding Brooklyn and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Explorers Podcast

The Explorers Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Explorers Podcast: Podcasts in Family