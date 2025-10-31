How to Change the World: The History & Future of Innovation

The Laws of Nature: 3 Rules from History for the Success of Any Organism, Idea, Or Technology

Why do some ideas and technologies proliferate across history, whilst others die painfully?Innovations aren't just bound by the laws of Physics, but also the powerful laws of Nature and Biology.In the "Lessons of History", Will and Ariel Durant propose the 3 Laws of Biology. Extending on the work of Charles Darwin's theory of evolution with a lens of human history. They explain the rules that govern life on earth and how it applies to humanity. In this episode, Sam extends the concept whilst also explaining a brief history of life on Earth whilst he's at it.In it, you'll learn the fundamental rules of competition, selection and reproduction that govern the success of any organism, idea or technology.We'll exploreWhy did Julius Caesar care so much about fertility rates?Your secret past life as the most epic dinosaur, the SupersaurusWhat causes unbridled Capitalism or Communism to failIs equality even good thing? And if so what do we do about it...Come away with key mental models for understanding the future of innovation, technology and humanity.ABOUTHow to Change the World is an independent podcast on a mission to document the entire history of innovation. One world-changing event at a time. In the process we are building out frameworks and mental models to think more coherently about global change and the future of technology.Learn more and contact us - ChangeTheWorldPod.comWritten, edited, recorded, and produced entirely by Sam Webster Harris.(He also makes the music...)Help from:Designs - Francisca Correia (available to hire)Mentorship - Jeremy Enns (available to hire)REFERENCESThe Lessons of History - Will and Ariel DurantAn epic overview of the lessons these authors learnt in the process of writing their series, covering every era of humanity.Sapiens: A Brief History of Humanity - Yuval Noah HarariThis episode only used the first paragraph... But some of the topics of the history of life are also in the first chapter.Home Deus: A History of Tomorrow - Yuval Noah HarariThe first chapter has a great section about Famine, Disease, and War.CHAPTERS00:00 Is a hot dog a sandwich?00:28 The Beginning of the Universe01:10 The Story of Life on Earth01:34 Three Rules of Biology05:03 FIRST LAW: Life is Competition09:54 SECOND LAW: Life is Selection11:59 Inequality in Nature and Society13:47 Balancing Freedom and Equality16:48 THIRD LAW: Life Must Breed18:34 Human Progress, Fire and Agriculture19:10 Agricultural Revolution and Civilization19:48 Fertility and Population Dynamics: Japan vs. Nigeria21:12 Ideas and Religions: Survival of the Fittest22:49 Horsemen of Apocalypse: Famine, Disease, and War28:13 Modern Challenges and Fertility Trends30:20 Conclusion and Future Episodes