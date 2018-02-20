29: Tides of History: Justinian the Great and the Reconquest of the Western Empire

Justinian is one of the defining figures of the Roman Empire. In many ways, he marks the boundary between Antiquity and the Middle Ages. In this episode, we explore his ambitious reform program and his reconquest of the lost provinces of the West.