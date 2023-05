Frasier, the Sensuous Lion - UI Podcast #196

Frasier was a decrepit old circus lion whose best days were far behind him, or at least that was what his caregivers believed. While he wasn't much to look at, he proved popular with the lionesses. Frasier showed the world that it was better to be a lover than a fighter by surprisingly fathering 35 cubs during the last 18 months of his life. His virility made him famous worldwide. Fan clubs, Frasier merchandise, songs, and a movie soon followed.