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Useless Information Podcast

Airwave Media Podcast Network
ComedyHistory
Useless Information Podcast
Latest episode

273 episodes

  • Useless Information Podcast

    Braless Fridays - UI Podcast #261

    08/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    In 1969, a casual coffee-break joke about going braless cost a woman her job, sparked nationwide headlines, inspired copycat events across the country, and eventually wound up in court. That's exactly what happened to Jane Andre—all because of an undergarment.

    Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/braless-fridays-podcast-261/

    You can follow the Useless Information Podcast on these platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uselessinformationpodcast

    X (Twitter): https://t.co/7pV2H8iXJV

    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FlipSideofHistory/

    The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave
    Media podcast network. Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to
    listen to more great podcasts just like this one.

    Please contact advertising@airwavemedia.com if you would
    like to advertise on our podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Useless Information Podcast

    Retrocast #43 - UI Podcast #260

    07/09/2026 | 30 mins.
    In this episode: Al Capone’s son tries to avoid his notorious father’s past, a boy survives a 2-1/2 mile plunge in a tunnel, and much more!

    Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/retrocast-43-podcast-260/

    You can follow the Useless Information Podcast on these platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uselessinformationpodcast

    X (Twitter): https://t.co/7pV2H8iXJV

    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FlipSideofHistory/

    The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave
    Media podcast network. Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to
    listen to more great podcasts just like this one.

    Please contact advertising@airwavemedia.com if you would
    like to advertise on our podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Useless Information Podcast

    The Battle of the Bangs - UI Podcast #259

    06/25/2026 | 36 mins.
    In 1967, a 14-year-old Ohio boy was suspended from school for refusing to cut his hair. What began as a dispute over dress code quickly spiraled into a courtroom battle, a night in juvenile detention, national headlines, and a family’s fight over conformity, authority, and the price of standing on principle.

    Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/the-battle-of-the-bangs-podcast-259/

    You can follow the Useless Information Podcast on these platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uselessinformationpodcast

    X (Twitter): https://t.co/7pV2H8iXJV

    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FlipSideofHistory/

    The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media podcast network.  Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to listen to more great podcasts just like this one.

    Please contact advertising@airwavemedia.com if you would like to advertise on our podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Useless Information Podcast

    Retrocast #42 - UI Podcast #258

    06/04/2026 | 30 mins.
    In this episode: A house is cut in half after two sisters argue over its repair, two babies are switched at birth, an airplane lands at the wrong airport, and much more!

    My appearance on WNYT, our local NBC television channel: https://wnyt.com/capital-region-news/historys-flip-side-bringing-untold-stories-to-life/

    The data showing the least and most popular days for a baby to be born in the United States: https://data.tablepage.ai/d/us-births-by-day-of-year-1994-2014

    Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/retrocast-42-podcast-258/

    You can follow the Useless Information Podcast on these platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uselessinformationpodcast

    X (Twitter): https://t.co/7pV2H8iXJV

    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FlipSideofHistory/

    The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave
    Media podcast network.  Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to
    listen to more great podcasts just like this one.

    Please contact advertising@airwavemedia.com if you would
    like to advertise on our podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Useless Information Podcast

    Leaping Leopards - UI Podcast #257

    05/13/2026 | 30 mins.
    A wild leopard fresh from the jungles of India escaped the Oklahoma City Zoo in 1950, unleashing a frantic manhunt that turned the city into a spectacle of fear, fascination, and chaos. The cat seemed to vanish and reappear like a phantom, leaving searchers scrambling to keep up.

    Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found
    at https://uselessinformation.org/leaping-leopards-podcast-257/

    You can follow the Useless Information Podcast on these
    platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uselessinformationpodcast

    X (Twitter): https://t.co/7pV2H8iXJV

    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FlipSideofHistory/

    The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media podcast network.  Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to listen to more great podcasts just like this one.

    Please contact advertising@airwavemedia.com if you would
    like to advertise on our podcast.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Useless Information Podcast
Podcasting since 2008! - It really is all true! Quirky, bizarre, and unusual stories from the Flip Side of History.
Podcast website
ComedyHistorySociety & Culture

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