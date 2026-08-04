In this episode: A house is cut in half after two sisters argue over its repair, two babies are switched at birth, an airplane lands at the wrong airport, and much more!



My appearance on WNYT, our local NBC television channel: https://wnyt.com/capital-region-news/historys-flip-side-bringing-untold-stories-to-life/



The data showing the least and most popular days for a baby to be born in the United States: https://data.tablepage.ai/d/us-births-by-day-of-year-1994-2014



Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/retrocast-42-podcast-258/



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