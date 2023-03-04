Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcasting since 2008! - It really is all true! Quirky, bizarre, and unusual stories from the Flip Side of History. More
Podcasting since 2008! - It really is all true! Quirky, bizarre, and unusual stories from the Flip Side of History. More

  • Frasier, the Sensuous Lion - UI Podcast #196
    Frasier was a decrepit old circus lion whose best days were far behind him, or at least that was what his caregivers believed. While he wasn’t much to look at, he proved popular with the lionesses. Frasier showed the world that it was better to be a lover than a fighter by surprisingly fathering 35 cubs during the last 18 months of his life. His virility made him famous worldwide. Fan clubs, Frasier merchandise, songs, and a movie soon followed. Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/frasier-the-sensuous-lion-podcast-196 The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media podcast network. Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to listen to more great podcasts just like this one. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    35:16
  • Retrocast #17 - UI Podcast #195
    In this episode: a train that derailed and then jumped back on the track, a man who claimed ownership of nearly the entire universe, a bet in which the loser would have to eat 1 million peas, and much more! Link to the auction of the Einstein letter: https://bit.ly/3LazYrx Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/retrocast-17-podcast-195/ The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media podcast network. Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to listen to more great podcasts just like this one. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    42:01
  • The Love Pirate - UI Podcast #192
    In 1923, Kathleen Morrell was arrested by Chicago police for having five children out of wedlock. She was an excellent mother, but as an unmarried woman, she was charged with contributing to the delinquency of her own children. Would a judge really place her kids in an orphanage? Listen to learn more. The survey discussed in the podcast can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/the-love-pirate-podcast-194/ The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media podcast network. Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to listen to more great podcasts just like this one. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    29:05
  • Retrocast #16 - UI Podcast #193
    In this episode: a man who recorded the location of buried treasure on a record, a girl who swallowed 200 rocks, a color-blind plumber, the history of McDonald’s Big Mac, and much more! Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/retrocast-16-podcast-193/ The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media podcast network. Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to listen to more great podcasts just like this one. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/20/2023
    31:17
  • A Severed Relationship - UI #192
    Ouch!!! The ghastly true story of Bertha Boronda who, in 1907, took a straight razor and sliced off her husband Frank’s penis. During her trial, the courtroom was packed, and all the regional newspapers followed the story closely. She was the Lorena Bobbitt of her day.   Images, links, and transcripts for this podcast can be found at https://uselessinformation.org/bertha-boronda-podcast-192/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uselessinformationpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/UselessInfoCast The Useless Information Podcast is a member of the Airwave Media podcast network. Visit https://www.airwavemedia.com/ to listen to more great podcasts just like this one. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/6/2023
    27:34

About Useless Information Podcast

Podcasting since 2008! - It really is all true! Quirky, bizarre, and unusual stories from the Flip Side of History.
