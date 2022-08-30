Introducing: Detectives Don’t Sleep - The Dulcimer Murder

From Noiser, Detectives Don’t Sleep is the new whodunnit podcast. Step beyond the police tape to shadow the real detectives who worked history’s most intriguing cases. In this taster episode, we’re in 1913 following Chicago’s first female detective, Alice Clement, as she gets called out to the slums to investigate the death of a young woman. At first glance, it looks like the girl died of typhoid fever. A tragic but all too common ending for Chicago’s impoverished population. But Detective Clement has a hunch that there’s more to the story. Especially when she spies a dulcimer - an expensive stringed instrument - perched in the corner of the victim’s squalid apartment. Taking out her magnifying glass she sees something incredible. The strings….have been poisoned… But who would go to so much trouble to kill some poor girl? Answering that question will take everything Detective Clement’s got. She’ll go undercover and use her incredible powers of deduction to unmask a killer hiding in plain sight. It’s a case that will take the nation by storm. Solidifying Alice Clement’s reputation as one of America’s greatest sleuths. If you enjoy this taster episode, search 'Detectives Don't Sleep' in your podcast app and hit follow to get new episodes every Tuesday. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices