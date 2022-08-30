For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+, now available on Apple Podcasts. All shows are also available for free.... More
Available Episodes
Introducing: Detectives Don’t Sleep - The Dulcimer Murder
From Noiser, Detectives Don’t Sleep is the new whodunnit podcast. Step beyond the police tape to shadow the real detectives who worked history’s most intriguing cases.
In this taster episode, we’re in 1913 following Chicago’s first female detective, Alice Clement, as she gets called out to the slums to investigate the death of a young woman. At first glance, it looks like the girl died of typhoid fever. A tragic but all too common ending for Chicago’s impoverished population. But Detective Clement has a hunch that there’s more to the story. Especially when she spies a dulcimer - an expensive stringed instrument - perched in the corner of the victim’s squalid apartment. Taking out her magnifying glass she sees something incredible. The strings….have been poisoned… But who would go to so much trouble to kill some poor girl? Answering that question will take everything Detective Clement’s got. She’ll go undercover and use her incredible powers of deduction to unmask a killer hiding in plain sight. It’s a case that will take the nation by storm. Solidifying Alice Clement’s reputation as one of America’s greatest sleuths.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/10/2023
53:56
Bonnie and Clyde Part 3: The Final Ride
The Star-crossed killers are hurtling towards their final date with destiny. But they still have one thing left to do - come good on Clyde’s promise of revenge on the facility that shaped his future - Eastham Prison.
Their daring raid will bring the bloodhound Texas Ranger, Frank Hamer, down on them. As the net finally closes in, their celebrity reaches new heights - their exploits get wilder and the stories get stranger, and the truth becomes harder to see.
One thing is for certain - this is the final ride for Bonnie and Clyde.
A Noiser production, written by Danny Marshall, with thanks to Paul Schneider, journalist and author of Bonnie and Clyde – The Lives Behind The Legend.
For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Now available for Apple and Android users. Go to noiser.com/subscriptions to get started with a 7-day free trial.
9/26/2022
46:31
Bonnie and Clyde Part 2: Ride or Die
It’s the early 1930s. In Dallas, Texas, under the Trinity River viaduct - life is hard. They call it the Devil’s Back Porch. Amongst the tents and wagons, the dispossessed scrap it out for survival. Here, kids grow up mean. So it’s no surprise when young Clyde Barrow strays into a life of crime. In a few short years his run-ins with the law will transform him into a hardened killer.
But it won’t be until he meets the love of his life that he’ll step into the national spotlight. Bonnie Parker - Muse. Poet. Outlaw.
This is the story of Bonnie and Clyde.
A Noiser production, written by Danny Marshall, with thanks to Paul Schneider, journalist and author of Bonnie and Clyde – The Lives Behind The Legend.
This is Part 1 of 3.
9/19/2022
46:15
Bonnie and Clyde Part 1: Star-crossed Lovers
It’s the early 1930s. In Dallas, Texas, under the Trinity River viaduct - life is hard. They call it the Devil’s Back Porch. Amongst the tents and wagons, the dispossessed scrap it out for survival. Here, kids grow up mean. So it’s no surprise when young Clyde Barrow strays into a life of crime. In a few short years his run-ins with the law will transform him into a hardened killer.
But it won’t be until he meets the love of his life that he’ll step into the national spotlight. Bonnie Parker - Muse. Poet. Outlaw.
This is the story of Bonnie and Clyde.
A Noiser production, written by Danny Marshall, with thanks to Paul Schneider, journalist and author of Bonnie and Clyde – The Lives Behind The Legend.
This is Part 1 of 3.
9/12/2022
46:30
Featuring: Legends Of The Old West - THREE GUARDSMEN Ep. 1 | Heck Thomas: “Fort Worth Detective Association”
REAL OUTLAWS will be back as usual next Tuesday, but today we are dropping an episode by our friends at Legends Of the Old West podcast.
Saddle up, and join them on a wild ride through frontier mining towns, prairies and cattle ranges to discover stories from the most iconic era of American history. Meet infamous outlaws like Butch and Sundance as well as legendary lawmen like Wild Bill Hickok. Legends of the Old West has all the gunfights, battles, bank heists and train robberies that made the era famous.
Hosted and created by Chris Wimmer.
