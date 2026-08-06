He was America's first super-wealthy faith healer. You could also say he was America's first religious robber baron. His name is John Alexander Dowie. After many arrests, lawsuits, and court fights, Dowie decided it would be best if he and his thousands of followers started their own town. And he named it Zion City. He ran his spiritual utopia like a company town in coal country. Things worked well for the wannabe Old Testament-style patriarch, right up until Dowie decided to lead a holy crusade to save the people of Gotham from their wickedness. They say if you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere. John Alexander Dowie certainly put that to the test!

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