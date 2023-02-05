True Crime is more than blood, guts, mayhem, and murder. Zaron Burnett and Elizabeth Dutton share outlandish tales of capers, heists, and cons that shine a ligh... More
Molto Ridicolo: Vincenzo Pipino
A city as fabulous and sinister and romantic as Venice, Italy, deserves a fabulous, sinister, and romantic cat burglar. The ultra wealthy were honored to be his target, and he was happy to take their priceless works of art (and the occassional cashmere sweater). His crimes were almost as egregious as Elizabeth's butchering of the Italian language.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
The Eagles vs. Hotel California (…the band not the football team)
The song is the band’s most popular. The legends, the conspiracies, and lore that surrounds the song are incredible. But the legal struggles, inspired criminals, and cocaine antics take center stage as we focus on the Eagles and Hotel California.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
Diamonds Are a Serb's Best Friend: The Pink Panthers
What do you get when you mix millions of dollars in gems, stolen cars, wigs, international crime families, a French detective, and 800 Serbians? You get a heist gang Inspector Clouseau couldn't imagine in his wildest dreams.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
The Love Song of Fred W Demara
🎶 Oh yes, he was the Great Impostor. (Woo-woooo) 🎶His government name was Fred Demara, but he rarely used that. Unlike most crimers with his particular skillset, Fred used his powers for good — he liked to heal others. For instance, that time he had to perform 19 surgeries because he was pretending to be a doctor.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
The Heart of the Matter: Irish Relic Theft
It has to be bad mojo to steal a religious artifact, and especially bad mojo if it's a sainted body part. Ireland, it seems, has a problem with this. Will the perpetrators be caught? God only knows.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
