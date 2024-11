In 1997, thirty-nine people took their own lives in an apparent mass suicide. The events captivated the media and had people across the planet asking the same q...

39 people exit their vehicles, and stun the world. Families, classmates and the rest of us grapple with what comes after.

About Heaven's Gate

In 1997, thirty-nine people took their own lives in an apparent mass suicide. The events captivated the media and had people across the planet asking the same question... ‘Why?’ 20 years later, those who lost loved ones and those who still believe - tell their story. Hosted by Glynn Washington of Snap Judgment. "Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults," is now a four-part docuseries inspired by this podcast, streaming on HBO Max.