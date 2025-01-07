Casuals with Katie Nolan | Debuts January 21st

Interested in the world of sports, but find most sports content unrelatable and too obsessed with stats? Katie Nolan is here to help turn sports from homework back into recess. "Casuals" is a sports podcast for everyone, from the sports-curious to the sports-obsessed. It's a bi-weekly hang with a rotating cast of Katie’s friends from across sports, comedy, and entertainment to banter about the week’s biggest stories. So, if you’re a person who likes sports but doesn’t want to be yelled at by old men in suits, Casuals is for you! Casuals debuts Tuesday, January 21st and airs every Tuesday and Thursday wherever you get your podcasts.Follow the show:Instagram - @CasualsThePodcastTikTok - @casualsthepodcastYouTube - @KatieNolan