Eddie Trunk, the most well-known name in hard rock and metal music, brings his insight, commentary, reviews, discussion, and in-depth interviews to the podcast ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 322
Myles Kennedy & Wolfgang Van Halen
On this episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Eddie brings you a recent interview where he was joined by both Wolfgang Van Halen and Myles Kennedy to talk about the latest news with Mammoth WVH and Alter Bridge, what it's been like touring together and so much more! Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.And don’t forget to follow Eddie on Twitter and Instagram!
5/4/2023
1:18:34
Phil Lewis & Revolution Saints
On this episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Eddie brings you a pair of interviews starting with Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns who spoke about the new record, Black Diamonds, possibly working on a new solo record and a ton more - and then it's Eddie's conversation with Jeff Pilson, Deen Castronovo and Joel Hoekstra of Revolution Saints discussing their new LP, Eagle Flight. Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.And don’t forget to follow Eddie on Twitter and Instagram!
4/27/2023
1:35:35
Lenny Kravitz & Hugh Syme
On this episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Eddie brings you his recent conversation with Lenny Kravitz who discussed the 30th anniversary of his hit album, Are You Gonna Go My Way, followed by Hugh Syme who discussed how he got into working on album covers and working with bands like Rush, Whitesnake, Megadeth, Iron Maiden and more! Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.And don’t forget to follow Eddie on Twitter and Instagram!
4/20/2023
1:58:05
Ace Frehley
On this episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Eddie brings you his news-making conversations with Ace Frehley, who told us he was going discuss new music he has in the works and whether or not he had been invited to play at KISS' final shows - but as it turns out, he was also pretty upset with some remarks a former bandmate recently made about him leading to two conversations on-air with Ace in just 7 days. Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.And don’t forget to follow Eddie on Twitter and Instagram!
4/13/2023
1:49:20
Tommy Shaw & Tim Bogart
On this episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Eddie brings you two in-depth interviews from his daily talk show. First up, it's Styx' Tommy Shaw who talked to Eddie about everything from writing hits like 'Renegade' to their most Spinal Tap moment, and he even gave an update on the status of Damn Yankees - then, it's Eddie's conversation with film producer Tim Bogart, where they discussed his new movie, Spinning Gold, which follows the story of his father Neil Bogart forming Casablanca Records. Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.And don’t forget to follow Eddie on Twitter and Instagram!
Eddie Trunk, the most well-known name in hard rock and metal music, brings his insight, commentary, reviews, discussion, and in-depth interviews to the podcast world! Join Eddie and his famous friends in rock and entertainment every week for a rollicking good time.