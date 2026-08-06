Duff McKagan catches up with Eddie Trunk from the road, sharing stories about Guns N' Roses' recent tours through Brazil, Europe, and North America. He talks about playing in cities that had never hosted international bands before, the emotional connection with fans, and how the band keeps things fresh by never playing the same setlist twice. Following that, Fred Coury, drummer for Cinderella, sits down to discuss his thriving career as a TV composer, including his work on the SYFY series The Ark. Fred opens up about the emotional craft of scoring to picture, his collaborations with Nikki Sixx on various TV projects, and recent studio work with Billy Morrison, Slash, and others. The conversation takes a somber turn as they discuss Tom Keifer's latest vocal setback and what it means for any potential Cinderella reunion. Closing out the podcast, Joe Holmes joins Eddie to discuss his powerful new self-titled album, recorded with longtime collaborators Robert Trujillo and Mike Bordin from his Ozzy days. Joe opens up about the creative process, working with analog gear and two-inch tape to capture that raw, authentic sound. Joe also talks about his hiatus from music to focus on family, his return with the Farmikos project, and why he's now releasing music under his own name.



Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.

And don’t forget to follow Eddie on X, Instagram & TikTok!

Follow the link to get your free 3-month trial of SiriusXM: http://siriusxm.com/eddietrunk

Find all episodes of Trunk Nation: https://siriusxm.com/trunknation



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