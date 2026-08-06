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493 episodes
- Duff McKagan catches up with Eddie Trunk from the road, sharing stories about Guns N' Roses' recent tours through Brazil, Europe, and North America. He talks about playing in cities that had never hosted international bands before, the emotional connection with fans, and how the band keeps things fresh by never playing the same setlist twice. Following that, Fred Coury, drummer for Cinderella, sits down to discuss his thriving career as a TV composer, including his work on the SYFY series The Ark. Fred opens up about the emotional craft of scoring to picture, his collaborations with Nikki Sixx on various TV projects, and recent studio work with Billy Morrison, Slash, and others. The conversation takes a somber turn as they discuss Tom Keifer's latest vocal setback and what it means for any potential Cinderella reunion. Closing out the podcast, Joe Holmes joins Eddie to discuss his powerful new self-titled album, recorded with longtime collaborators Robert Trujillo and Mike Bordin from his Ozzy days. Joe opens up about the creative process, working with analog gear and two-inch tape to capture that raw, authentic sound. Joe also talks about his hiatus from music to focus on family, his return with the Farmikos project, and why he's now releasing music under his own name.
Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.
And don’t forget to follow Eddie on X, Instagram & TikTok!
Follow the link to get your free 3-month trial of SiriusXM: http://siriusxm.com/eddietrunk
Find all episodes of Trunk Nation: https://siriusxm.com/trunknation
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless delivers a passionate conversation about their latest album Dear God and what it means to be a real rock band in today's music landscape. She opens up about the incredible experience of touring with AC/DC for two years across multiple continents, how Angus Young became a fan of the band, and why watching them perform every night reinvigorates her love for rock and roll. Taylor explains the intricate concept behind Dear God, including the unique 'Life Evermore' interludes that can be played in different orders to change the album's narrative perspective. The conversation takes a serious turn as Taylor emphasizes the critical importance of authentic live performances without click tracks or backing tracks, arguing that imperfection and human connection are what make rock music vital. After that, Tesla's Frank Hannon and Jeff Keith drop by to discuss their latest release, Homage, an album dedicated to honoring iconic singers from Queen's Freddie Mercury to James Brown. The guys reveal how the concept came together, with songs recorded everywhere from hotel rooms in Vegas to Frank's home studio. They reminisce about touring with Mötley Crüe back in 1989 during the Dr. Feelgood era and share what it's like being sandwiched between guitar virtuosos Nuno Bettencourt and John 5 on the current tour.
Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.
And don’t forget to follow Eddie on X, Instagram & TikTok!
Follow the link to get your free 3-month trial of SiriusXM: http://siriusxm.com/eddietrunk
Find all episodes of Trunk Nation: https://siriusxm.com/trunknation
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Amy Lee and Emma Anzai from Evanescence sit down to discuss their latest album Sanctuary, which has been crushing it at rock radio with multiple number one hits. Amy opens up about her dad's radio career and how it shaped her musical tastes growing up, while Emma shares her journey from Australia and her influences like Silverchair and the Chili Peppers. The conversation dives deep into the album's creation—a chaotic, serendipitous process spanning years with multiple producers including Nick Raskulinecz, Zakk Cervini, and Jordan Fish. They also share hilarious Spinal Tap moments from their current tour, including kabuki curtains falling on Amy mid-performance and Emma's pants splitting on stage. After that, Carl Bell, guitarist and primary songwriter for Fuel, sits down to discuss the band's exciting return with their first new music in years. The conversation covers the heavy new single 'Want It,' which marks the first studio recording with singer Aaron Scott. Bell opens up about the collaborative process, explaining how Aaron brought fully-produced ideas to the table and earned his trust as a co-writer. Bell also reflects on the current lineup's chemistry, emphasizing quality of life and actually enjoying the people you work with.
Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.
And don’t forget to follow Eddie on X, Instagram & TikTok!
Follow the link to get your free 3-month trial of SiriusXM: http://siriusxm.com/eddietrunk
Find all episodes of Trunk Nation: https://siriusxm.com/trunknation
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Bryan Adams sits down with Eddie Trunk during his Bare Bones residency in Las Vegas. The Canadian rock legend opens up about performing intimate acoustic shows with just his voice and guitar, sharing how it takes him back to when he first wrote these songs. Adams discusses his busy touring schedule that extends through the end of the year, including arena dates with Pat Benatar. He reflects on his photography passion, the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of his Wembley '96 concert, and running his own label, Bad Records. Following that, Brian Setzer, legendary guitarist and vocalist of the Stray Cats, shares a deeply personal conversation about his recent health struggles that forced him to postpone tour dates. He opens up about battling an autoimmune disorder that locked up his hands and his unexpected addiction to kratom, an over-the-counter substance he warns others about. Now fully recovered, Setzer discusses the upcoming Stray Cats reunion tour, the band's 50-year chemistry, new music including an Eddie Cochran cover, and his line of Gretsch guitars.
Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.
And don’t forget to follow Eddie on X, Instagram & TikTok!
Follow the link to get your free 3-month trial of SiriusXM: http://siriusxm.com/eddietrunk
Find all episodes of Trunk Nation: https://siriusxm.com/trunknation
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Alice Cooper sits down for an in-depth conversation about his ongoing Vegas residency with Criss Angel, sharing how the two artists merged their theatrical styles into one explosive show. He opens up about his incredible longevity in rock, revealing he still runs two miles daily and plays golf every morning at 78. Alice reflects on his sobriety journey, wild stories from drinking with John Lennon and Keith Moon, and why he believes AI can never replace the human soul in music. He also discusses the Hollywood Vampires, his upcoming memoir 'Devil on My Shoulder,' and why he'll only retire when he can no longer deliver the Alice Cooper experience fans deserve. Following that, Andrew Freeman gets real about his surprising exit from Last in Line after 14 years as their vocalist. He opens up about receiving a letter from management, the creative tensions within the band, and how the business side of music affected his career. Freeman also talks about his current projects, including singing with Lynch Mob, his Dio tribute band Dio Rules, and various session work.
Catch Eddie Trunk every M-F from 3:00-5:00pm ET on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM Faction Talk Channel 103.
And don’t forget to follow Eddie on X, Instagram & TikTok!
Follow the link to get your free 3-month trial of SiriusXM: http://siriusxm.com/eddietrunk
Find all episodes of Trunk Nation: https://siriusxm.com/trunknation
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Eddie Trunk Podcast
Eddie Trunk, the most well-known name in hard rock and metal music, brings his insight, commentary, reviews, discussion, and in-depth interviews to the podcast world! Join Eddie and his famous friends in rock and entertainment every week for a rollicking good time.Podcast website
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