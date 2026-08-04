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In this deeply personal episode of Got It From My Momma, my son Conner joins me for an honest conversation about the year following the fatal car accident that forever altered the lives of two families.

Together, we reflect on the grief, heartbreak, questions, and healing that followed—and the faith that carried us through it all.

We discuss:

• How God met us in our darkest moments

• The strength and support of family, friends, and community

• The role Conner's wife played during this difficult season

• How grief and gratitude can coexist

• How tragedy has deepened Conner's faith and testimony

• The opportunity to encourage and mentor others facing loss

• What we've learned about healing, hope, and God's faithfulness

This conversation was not easy to have, but it is one we felt called to share. Our prayer is that anyone walking through grief, loss, disappointment, or an unexpected life circumstance would find encouragement in the reminder that God is still present, still faithful, and still working even in the hardest seasons.

Thank you for listening and for being part of this community.

If this episode encourages you please share it with someone who may need hope today.

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Host- Jennifer Vickery Smith

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