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Got It From My Momma

Jennifer Vickery Smith
Entertainment NewsKids & Family
Got It From My Momma
Latest episode

139 episodes

  • Got It From My Momma

    Lisa Harper | Bible Teacher, Author & Missy's Momma | Got it From My Momma | EP 138

    07/21/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In this episode, Bible teacher, author, and speaker Lisa Harper shares her remarkable journey to becoming a mom through adoption at age 50, a story filled with unexpected twists, deep trust, and the beautiful ways God often writes a far better story than the one we imagined! Whether you're a mom, hoping to become one, or simply need to be reminded that God is still at work in your life, I think this conversation is going to encourage your heart.
    http://www.livingexo.com
    Creating exceptional outdoor living spaces in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
    http://www.coatdefense.com
    MOMMA15 for 15% OFF
    Thank you to our generous Got It From My Momma podcast friends! This episode is brought to you by: 

    COAT DEFENSE
    www.coatdefense.com
    Instagram @coat_defense
    Use MOMMA15 for 15% off 

    Got it From My Momma on the WEB
    www.gotitfrommymomma.tv
    (Become an Insider!)

    Host- Jennifer Vickery Smith
    @jvickerysmith on Instagram 

    WATCH podcast episodes on YouTube @gotitfrommymommapodcast
  • Got It From My Momma

    LAUREN TOMLIN | FAITH IN MOTHERHOOD & MARRIAGE | Got it From My Momma | EP 137

    07/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    This week, I am joined by beautiful Lauren Tomlin, wife to best selling christian music artist & worship leader Chris Tomlin, mom to their three girls, and a woman of deep, steady faith.
    While so many of us have been impacted by the songs Chris leads around the world, today we’re talking about the life Chris and Lauren have built at home... what it looks like to nurture faith in their children, stay grounded in marriage through the highs and lows and the quiet ways God is shaping her heart in this season of motherhood.
    This is a conversation about faith, family, and the legacy we’re building behind the scenes… and I think you’re going to love her perspective.
    http://www.livingexo.com
    Creating exceptional outdoor living spaces in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
    http://www.coatdefense.com
    MOMMA15 for 15% OFF
    Thank you to our generous Got It From My Momma podcast friends! This episode is brought to you by: 

    COAT DEFENSE
    www.coatdefense.com
    Instagram @coat_defense
    Use MOMMA15 for 15% off 

    Got it From My Momma on the WEB
    www.gotitfrommymomma.tv
    (Become an Insider!)

    Host- Jennifer Vickery Smith
    @jvickerysmith on Instagram 

    WATCH podcast episodes on YouTube @gotitfrommymommapodcast
  • Got It From My Momma

    AMY GRANT | A Conversation on Life, Legacy & New Music | Got it From My Momma | EP 136

    06/23/2026 | 54 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In this special conversation, the legendary singer-songwriter joins me to talk about her first studio album in 13 years, the joys and challenges of motherhood, and the wisdom she's gained through every season of life.
    Amy reflects on the lasting influence of her mother, who once told her, "When you get out on that stage, sing something that matters." It's advice that has shaped her career and continues to guide her today.
    This heartfelt conversation is filled with stories, laughter, encouragement, and the kind of perspective that only comes from a life well lived.
    Special thanks to the Museum of Christian and Gospel Music in downtown Nashville for helping make this interview possible. The museum celebrates the rich legacy of Christian and gospel music and features artifacts from many beloved artists—including Amy Grant herself.
    If you enjoy the conversation, be sure to like, subscribe, and share with a friend.
    #AmyGrant #ChristianMusic #Podcast #Faith #Motherhood #NewMusic #Nashville #ChristianAndGospelMusicMuseum
    http://www.livingexo.com
    Creating exceptional outdoor living spaces in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
    http://www.coatdefense.com
    MOMMA15 for 15% OFF
    Thank you to our generous Got It From My Momma podcast friends! This episode is brought to you by: 

    COAT DEFENSE
    www.coatdefense.com
    Instagram @coat_defense
    Use MOMMA15 for 15% off 

    Got it From My Momma on the WEB
    www.gotitfrommymomma.tv
    (Become an Insider!)

    Host- Jennifer Vickery Smith
    @jvickerysmith on Instagram 

    WATCH podcast episodes on YouTube @gotitfrommymommapodcast
  • Got It From My Momma

    CONNER SMITH | Grief, Grace & God's Faithfulness: One Year After a Life-Changing Tragedy | Got it From My Momma | EP 135

    06/08/2026 | 55 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In this deeply personal episode of Got It From My Momma, my son Conner joins me for an honest conversation about the year following the fatal car accident that forever altered the lives of two families.
    Together, we reflect on the grief, heartbreak, questions, and healing that followed—and the faith that carried us through it all.
    We discuss:
     • How God met us in our darkest moments
     • The strength and support of family, friends, and community
     • The role Conner's wife played during this difficult season
     • How grief and gratitude can coexist
     • How tragedy has deepened Conner's faith and testimony
     • The opportunity to encourage and mentor others facing loss
     • What we've learned about healing, hope, and God's faithfulness
    This conversation was not easy to have, but it is one we felt called to share. Our prayer is that anyone walking through grief, loss, disappointment, or an unexpected life circumstance would find encouragement in the reminder that God is still present, still faithful, and still working even in the hardest seasons.
    Thank you for listening and for being part of this community.
    If this episode encourages you please share it with someone who may need hope today.
    http://www.livingexo.com
    Creating exceptional outdoor living spaces in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
    http://www.coatdefense.com
    MOMMA15 for 15% OFF
    Thank you to our generous Got It From My Momma podcast friends! This episode is brought to you by: 

    COAT DEFENSE
    www.coatdefense.com
    Instagram @coat_defense
    Use MOMMA15 for 15% off 

    Got it From My Momma on the WEB
    www.gotitfrommymomma.tv
    (Become an Insider!)

    Host- Jennifer Vickery Smith
    @jvickerysmith on Instagram 

    WATCH podcast episodes on YouTube @gotitfrommymommapodcast
  • Got It From My Momma

    K-LOVE AWARDS RED CARPET 2026 | Got it From My Momma | EP 134

    05/26/2026 | 50 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Step onto the red carpet with us at the K-LOVE Fan Awards! ✨🎤
    In this special episode, we’re bringing you behind the scenes and chatting with some of your favorite voices in Christian music, entertainment, and ministry. From fun red carpet moments to meaningful conversations, Got it From My Momma host Jennifer Vickery Smith brings you along on this night full of inspiration and joy 
    Come experience the excitement with us — and don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share your favorite moment in the comments below!

    http://www.livingexo.com
    Creating exceptional outdoor living spaces in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
    http://www.coatdefense.com
    MOMMA15 for 15% OFF
    Thank you to our generous Got It From My Momma podcast friends! This episode is brought to you by: 

    COAT DEFENSE
    www.coatdefense.com
    Instagram @coat_defense
    Use MOMMA15 for 15% off 

    Got it From My Momma on the WEB
    www.gotitfrommymomma.tv
    (Become an Insider!)

    Host- Jennifer Vickery Smith
    @jvickerysmith on Instagram 

    WATCH podcast episodes on YouTube @gotitfrommymommapodcast
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About Got It From My Momma
A podcast with the mommas of your favorite entertainers! Join host Jennifer Vickery Smith for the Got it From My Momma podcast! We chat about family, fame, and faith with the mommas of your favorite entertainers, artists, and athletes. Listen as our guests share never before heard stories from the entertainer’s childhood and the journey to stardom from the perspective only a momma can share!
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