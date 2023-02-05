A podcast with the mommas of your favorite entertainers! Join host Jennifer Vickery Smith for the Got it From My Momma podcast! We'll chat about family, fame, ... More
Ep. 15 Leanne Morgan - The funniest mom EVER!
Get ready for the southern sass and dazzle of comedienne Leanne Morgan to charm your socks off. She's funny, sweet, and the most fun momma! She has a new netflix comedy special out and is selling out venues around the country! She was kind enough to be a guest on Got It From My Momma & you're gonna love it!
Ep. 14 Mary Beth Chapman - Wife to Steven Curtis Chapman & Momma to Colony House
Mary Beth Chapman Chapman- (no really, she married a guy with her same last name)- is the wife of Christian music’s Steven Curtis Chapman (50 #1 songs!!) and mother to six children and soon-to-be seven grandchildren! This family knows success and joy, as well as tragedy and sorrow - all experienced in the public eye. Get ready, this conversation will inspire you in ways you may not expect!
Ep. 13 Terri Renfrow - Jason Crabb's Momma
Terri Renfrow raised an entire family of some of faith-based music’s most talented musicians, including multiple-time Dove Award winner and Grammy-nominee Jason Crabb. Each of the children traveled with their father and step-mom as part of The Crabb Family - all while mom Terri was home praying for and supporting her kids. She now uses her unique journey to encourage other women.
Ep. 12 Sharon West - Matthew West's Momma
Matthew West is one of Christian Music’s most popular artists - he’s had five grammy nominations and countless awards in Christian Music. AND he was raised by a prayer warrior of a mom. Matthew will tell you some of his most vivid memories are of seeing and hearing his mother pray for him; now she is a vital part of Matthew’s online prayer and connection ministry called PopWe. As you listen, you’ll definitely see where his storytelling ability comes from- don’t miss the one about the cabbage patch doll!
Ep. 11 Helen Smallbone - For King & Country and Rebecca St. James' Momma
HELEN SMALLBONE is the “Unsung Hero” of the Smallbone family. A movie about her extraordinary family’s life will be out this summer. As mother to Joel & Luke of Christian music’s “For King & Country” and Rebecca St. James, this mother of seven led her family on a faith-building journey that changed her family forever! Parts of their story are quite unbelievable, however the faithfulness of the Lord is not! Enjoy this one and share with another mom who needs encouragement.
