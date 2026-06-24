If you’ve ever wondered how you’ll survive your boys’ energy and verve for life, if you’ve been concerned the walls might not be standing by the time they leave the house, and if you’ve racked your brain for productive ways to channel their zeal for life, this episode is for you.



Rebekah Lovell is a boy mom of two, and she joins me (mom of seven males) to talk about the wild, wonderful world of boyhood and why it’s so important to steward our boys’ masculine traits for the glory of God.



We touch on the endless energy and how to harness it, how to address boys differently than girls, how to connect when they’re older, and so much more!



If you’re a mom of boys, today’s show is just for you and will bless you greatly!



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Guest Info:



Rebekah Lovell



Pre-order Your Own Copy of Her New Book Boyhood Resurrected Here!



Want to Know More About Raising Boys? Check Out Her Site Here!



Follow Along with Rebekah on Instagram!



Mentions:



Green Ember Book Series



The Great Illustrated Classics



The Wingfeather Saga



Ranger's Apprentice Series by John Flannigan



Redwall Series by Brian Jacques



Bible References:



Genesis 1:27



1 Peter 1:14



Matthew 5:41



Romans 12:2



Links:



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⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paint & Prose⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠M Is for Mama⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠