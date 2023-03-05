Ep. 16: Identity in Christ, Not Struggles (A Conversation About Trichotillomania with Ann Swindell)

If you've ever thought, "I'm too broken for Jesus to love," then this is the episode for you! Because not only is that NOT true, but the Bible makes it so clear that, though we live in a fallen, sin-filled world, the power of God is still at work in His people. We do not have to be slaves to sin or addiction or diagnoses. Instead, we can faithfully (if falteringly) choose the hope and strength of Jesus each day. Does it mean our problems will disappear? Often, no. But neither does it mean that we find our identity in our struggles rather than in the truth that Christ has overcome them already. In this episode, I talk frankly with my friend, Ann Swindell, about our shared struggle with the OCD hair-pulling disorder Trichotillomania. We discuss victory in Christ even while we remain unhealed of this particular affliction. Just like Paul, we ask for this particular thorn in our flesh to be removed but acknowledge that, "if not, He is still good" and "His power is made perfect in our weakness." Be encouraged, friends. God is not surprised by your struggles. And He is more than faithful and capable to give you purpose and joy, even in the midst of your fight with whatever particular trouble you find yourself beset. Bible references: Romans 8:1 Romans 8:31 2 Corinthians 12:7 Matthew 26:39 2 Corinthians 12:9-11 Romans 7:15-16 2 Corinthians 12:10 AMP John 13:15 James 4:14 Romans 12:2 Colossians 2:13-15 Revelation 21:4 Ephesians 2:10 John 1:12 John 15:15 Romans 15:7 Galatians 2:20 Romans 6:1-2 Psalm 56:8 Isaiah 49:16 Matthew 6:8 Matthew 10:29-31 Matthew 5:25-34 1 Corinthians 2:23-30 Mentions: Ann's book about her struggle with trichotillomania and learning to rely on God's goodness: Still Waiting