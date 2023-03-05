On the M is for Mama Podcast, you’ll hear encouragement for all things motherhood, practical helps and systems to help you thrive in your home from day to day, ... More
Ep. 17: Talking Teens with Ezra and Simon (Making Connections + Destigmatizing the Teen Years)
Fifteen years ago, if you had ever told me I would one day have the opportunity to interview my teen boys on my very own podcast, I'd have responded with 1. What's a podcast? and 2. NO WAY!!
And yet, in this very episode, I get the privilege of chatting with Ezra (16) and Simon (15) about the teen years--why parents fear them so much, why they don't have to, and the best ways to make connections with your teens (hint: it's all about paying attention).
You're going to love this episode, whether you've reached the teen years yet or are in the thick of them, especially if you don't want to adhere to the current cultural trend of calling teens "the worst."
Not only are they not the worst at all (although, they can be challenging and even heartbreaking, sometimes), but there really is the potential for some incredible conversations, fun late nights, and even spiritual sharpening!
Be encouraged, mamas! The teen years have their own unique challenges, but they have at least as many joys if you're willing to keep your eyes open for them!
5/3/2023
25:27
Ep. 16: Identity in Christ, Not Struggles (A Conversation About Trichotillomania with Ann Swindell)
If you've ever thought, "I'm too broken for Jesus to love," then this is the episode for you! Because not only is that NOT true, but the Bible makes it so clear that, though we live in a fallen, sin-filled world, the power of God is still at work in His people.
We do not have to be slaves to sin or addiction or diagnoses. Instead, we can faithfully (if falteringly) choose the hope and strength of Jesus each day. Does it mean our problems will disappear? Often, no. But neither does it mean that we find our identity in our struggles rather than in the truth that Christ has overcome them already.
In this episode, I talk frankly with my friend, Ann Swindell, about our shared struggle with the OCD hair-pulling disorder Trichotillomania. We discuss victory in Christ even while we remain unhealed of this particular affliction. Just like Paul, we ask for this particular thorn in our flesh to be removed but acknowledge that, "if not, He is still good" and "His power is made perfect in our weakness."
Be encouraged, friends. God is not surprised by your struggles. And He is more than faithful and capable to give you purpose and joy, even in the midst of your fight with whatever particular trouble you find yourself beset.
Ann's book about her struggle with trichotillomania and learning to rely on God's goodness: Still Waiting
4/26/2023
48:51
Ep. 15: Giving Our Kids Appropriate Responsibilities (It Will Help Us and Them!)
Ever wondered what chores (if any) are appropriate for a five-year-old? What about a fifteen-year-old? IS there a biblical precedent for giving our children responsibilities in our home, and what does that look like practically day to day?
We'll answer all these questions and more in today's episode about kids' chores, responsibilities, allowances, and privileges in the home. I'll also share our family motto that has helped to keep our eye on what our attitude should be toward others as we do our work "as unto the Lord."
In a world that often screams confusing phrases like, "Your child didn't ask to be brought into the world, so he/she shouldn't have to contribute to your home," (huh??), I want to encourage you that giving kids responsibilities, routines, and life skills is one of the kindest and best parenting moves we can make. Not only that, but fostering an others-minded way of thinking leads to kids who are less likely to be lazy and self-obsessed--two things about which the Bible has a lot to say!
Chore Post from Flanders Family Blog
4/19/2023
37:48
Ep. 14: Mom Friends + Grace Girls (How One Led to the Other)
Finding kindred spirits to "do life" with is challenging--especially when you throw in all of the mama responsibilities like naptime schedules to coordinate, mealtimes to plan, homeschooling or school drop-offs, and a host of other everyday life details that must be taken into consideration when lining up play dates, dinner with friends, or even a quick chat on the phone (which, if you're anything like me, never happens, so we resort to playing tag with texts or voice memos).
It can be so hard to find mama friends that feel life-giving rather than like one more box to tick. Trust me, I know. I prayed for that kind of "fill my cup" community for years before the Lord began to bring along just the right mamas. But hard is not the same thing as bad, and the waiting has made the relationships He's blessed me with all the sweeter.
In this episode, we tackle a few core things to do as you pray and look for your "tribe." And we also talk about Grace Girls--the homeschool girls group that I started a couple of years ago that I get asked about all the time. You'll learn: how it came to be, how it works, and how you can start a similar group of your very own, regardless of your school choices or schedule.
4/12/2023
27:05
Ep. 13: Leaving a Legacy (A Chat with My Mom, Beth)
I have such a fun treat for you in this episode--a conversation with one of my favorite people in the whole world: my mama, Beth.
In this episode, we talk about why my parents felt the need to "be the change," to fight against generational sins, to pursue multigenerational investment, and to give me and my brother an opportunity to leave a completely different legacy for our own kids.
My mom inspires me with her knowledge of the Bible, her perseverance through hardship, her intelligent, analytical mind, her prayer life, and her heart of service to others.
I know you will be so challenged and encouraged by her straight-shooting, biblical wisdom. Enjoy!
Note: After doing a bit of digging, I couldn't find an exact quote for the John Dewey reference (other than the original Instagram post where I saw it, and that turned out to be a paraphrase as well).
