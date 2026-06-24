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153 episodes
- In our Part 1 of this series, we answered common questions about Catholicism from the Catholic perspective with help from a Catholic priest. In Part 2, we’re sharing answers from a Protestant viewpoint.The number one question I get asked from Catholics is, “We seem so aligned on a lot of topics, so why aren’t you Catholic?”We answer this question and so many more in this episode—particularly focusing on the biblical passages on which we are basing our beliefs and convictions. (You’ll find all those references below!)We also highlight the key theological differences that mean our answers must diverge from the Catholic stance.We pray this episode is a blessing and an encouragement to all who listen/watch, and we’re so glad you’re here, regardless of where you fall in this discussion.
Bible References:
Ephesians 2:8-10
Hebrews 13:8
John 19:30
Ephesians 2:9
2 Corinthians 5:21
James 2:17
Philippians 2:12
John 13:35
John 14:15-31
Hebrews 10:11
1 Peter 3:18
Romans 14:5
Romans 6:12
Matthew 6:16-18
Matthew 6:9-13
Hebrews 10:14
2 Corinthians 5:89
Luke 23:43
Isaiah 6:5
1 Corinthians 2:9
Romans 7
Romans 8:1
2 Peter 2:3
1 Corinthians 2
Galatians 1:6-8
Mark 1:14-15
1 Corinthians 15
Matthew 9:23-25
Revelations 21:5
Hebrews 11
Luke 1:46-55
Luke 2:11
Mark 10
2 Timothy 3:16-17
Matthew 17:1-8
2 Thessalonians 2 :15
Isaiah 55:11
1 Corinthians 11-14
Galatians 6:14
Links:
The Gentleness Challenge
Penny Reward System
Paint & Prose
M Is for Mama
- You asked, we’re answering! After months of receiving questions about Catholicism, I decided it was time to dive in.
I’ve invited Wit (my pastor) to join me as we address FAQs about Catholicism from Protestants (Part 1) and answer questions about Protestants from Catholics (Part 2).
For Part 1, Wit interviewed a local Catholic priest, Father Gavin, to ensure that our answers accurately reflect the Catholic perspective. Any answers he gives in this episode either come directly from Father Gavin’s responses or from other sources accepted by the Catholic Church.
Although we provide some commentary in this episode, our goal is primarily to faithfully convey the Catholic viewpoint on some of the most common questions I received (such as whether Catholics worship Mary or why they believe in purgatory).
We hope this episode provides clarity for those non-Catholic listeners who find themselves wondering about common points of confusion.
Enjoy!
Sponsor Info:
Voetberg Music Academy
Voetberg Music Academy provides online, at home, shareable lessons so that your kids can pursue their musical passions without stress or hassle.
Use Code: MISFORMAMA10 at checkout to get your first month for only $10!
Bible References:
Habakkuk 1:13
Isaiah 6:3
Romans 3:23
Revelation 20
Romans 6:23
1 Corinthians 15
Mark 1:14-15
Acts 16:16-40
Genesis 3:15
Acts 2:38
John 20:22-23
Matthew 18
James 5:16
Hebrews 4:14-16
Matthew 3:8
Jeremiah 17:9
Exodus 2:1-17
Matthew 5:16
Romans 6:1
2 Corinthians 13:5
1 Corinthians 6
John 19:11
Romans 8:34
John 19:26-27
Exodus 20:3-5
Luke 1:28
Matthew 6:7
Matthew 16:18
Acts 11:26
Matthew 23:2
2 Thessalonians 2:13-15
Genesis 1:27
Links:
The Gentleness Challenge
Penny Reward System
Paint & Prose
M Is for Mama
- We know we’re supposed to read the Bible with our kids. But sometimes, we overlook the why of its importance. In this episode, Melissa and Michael Kruger approach the topic of family devotionals in a way that makes it seem doable—because it is! It’s not about perfection but instead intention. And with their new book. The Good News Family Devotional, they’ve created a resource that walks parents through the process of teaching God’s Word (in this case, the gospel of Mark) to our children. Our best advice? Just start somewhere, and then stay the course, trusting the Lord to direct your path and sustain you every step of the way.
Sponsor Info:
Voetberg Music Academy
Voetberg Music Academy provides online, at home, shareable lessons so that your kids can pursue their musical passions without stress or hassle.
Use Code: MISFORMAMA10 at checkout to get your first month for only $10!
Guest Info:
Melissa and Michael Kruger - Authors of The Good News Family Devotional: 52 Weeks Through the Gospel of Mark
Want to Buy Their New Devotional? Go Grab One Here!
Bible References:
2 Peter 1:3
Ephesians 2:8-9
Romans 3:23
2 Timothy 1:5
Isaiah 55:11
2 Corinthians 12:9
Deuteronomy 6:5-8
John 15:11
Links:
The Gentleness Challenge
Penny Reward System
Paint & Prose
M Is for Mama
- If you’ve ever wondered how you’ll survive your boys’ energy and verve for life, if you’ve been concerned the walls might not be standing by the time they leave the house, and if you’ve racked your brain for productive ways to channel their zeal for life, this episode is for you.
Rebekah Lovell is a boy mom of two, and she joins me (mom of seven males) to talk about the wild, wonderful world of boyhood and why it’s so important to steward our boys’ masculine traits for the glory of God.
We touch on the endless energy and how to harness it, how to address boys differently than girls, how to connect when they’re older, and so much more!
If you’re a mom of boys, today’s show is just for you and will bless you greatly!
Sponsor Info:
Voetberg Music Academy
Voetberg Music Academy provides online, at home, shareable lessons so that your kids can pursue their musical passions without stress or hassle.
Use Code: MISFORMAMA10 at checkout to get your first month for only $10!
Tighten Your Tinkler
Tighten Your Tinkler was created so women could heal – quickly and completely. Regain your strength while keeping your dignity.
Visit tightenyourtinkler.com and take their free 5 minute quiz to start recovering now.
Use Code MAMA50 For $50 Off
Guest Info:
Rebekah Lovell
Pre-order Your Own Copy of Her New Book Boyhood Resurrected Here!
Want to Know More About Raising Boys? Check Out Her Site Here!
Follow Along with Rebekah on Instagram!
Mentions:
Green Ember Book Series
The Great Illustrated Classics
The Wingfeather Saga
Ranger's Apprentice Series by John Flannigan
Redwall Series by Brian Jacques
Bible References:
Genesis 1:27
1 Peter 1:14
Matthew 5:41
Romans 12:2
Links:
The Gentleness Challenge
Penny Reward System
Paint & Prose
M Is for Mama
- Are we willing our young adults for success as they go out into the world, and are we even defining success correctly?
These questions are just two of the many I tackle with my guest, Jonathan Brush from Unbound Ministries.
With multiple decades of working with youth and young adults under his belt, Jonathan approaches helping them thrive in a world full of pitfalls and opportunities for failure in a refreshing, practical, and approachable way.
Be encouraged, parents, that, in Christ, you have what it takes to equip your older kids with the biblical knowledge and godly principles they need to go out into the world and make an impact for the Kingdom!
Guest Info:
Jonathan Brush - President and CEO of Unbound Ministries
Interested in Jonathan's Topic? Check Out Unbound Here!
Bible References:
Genesis 1:27
Philippians 2:17
Matthew 22:36-40
Proverbs 16:9
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
Philippians 2
Exodus 20:1-17
Colossians 1:20
Genesis 50:20
Matthew 16:23
Matthew 14:22-33
John 18:10-11
Romans 8:28
Hebrews 12:11
Hebrews 12:6
Links:
The Gentleness Challenge
Penny Reward System
Paint & Prose
M Is for Mama
Penny Reward System
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About M Is for Mama Podcast
On the M is for Mama Podcast, you’ll hear encouragement for all things motherhood, practical helps and systems to help you thrive in your home from day to day, funny, relatable kid-stories, examinations of what the Bible has to say about cultural issues, and so much more!Podcast website
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