Lucy Wow: STEM Stories for Kids Who Love Inventing

GoKidGo: Great Stories for Kids
Lucy Wow is a brilliant 11-year old tinkerer and maker driven by the question "what if?" as she designs and makes cool mechanical inventions with her sidekick Kapow, a mechanical pigmy goat.
  • S11E02 - Lucy Wow: The Great Glitter Explosion
    Mighty Mila thought Pflugerville was looking a little drab, so she decided to cover the entire town in glitter. Now Bobby Wonder and friends must find a way to clean up the town, every last tiny little spec.
    --------  
    13:41
  • S11E01 - Lucy Wow: Jumping Jellybean Shoes
    Lucy Wow’s latest invention, Jumping Jellybean Shoes, will have Bobby Wonder and Grabstack bouncing, bouncing, bouncing... can someone stop all this bouncing!?
    --------  
    13:43
  • S10E10 - Lucy Wow: Bobby Wonder, Evil Clone, Part 2
    Can the real Bobby Wonder take down the Evil Clone Bobby Wonder before he destroys all of Pflugerville? Find out in our thrilling finale.
    --------  
    15:14
  • S10E9 - Lucy Wow: Bobby Wonder, Evil Clone, Part 1
    After Bobby Wonder accidentally leaves a fingerprint in Mighty Mila’s lair, Mighty Mila and Robozuki figure out how to use his DNA to do the unthinkable: make an EVIL CLONE of Bobby.
    --------  
    15:42
  • S10E8 - Lucy Wow: Ghost Mall
    Bobby Wonder and Grabstack team up with Lucy Wow to investigate reports of ghosts in a once popular mall on the outskirts of Pflugerville.
    --------  
    15:31

Lucy Wow is a brilliant 11-year old tinkerer and maker driven by the question “what if?” as she designs and makes cool mechanical inventions with her sidekick Kapow, a mechanical pigmy goat. Some of Lucy's inventions are epic...others are epic fails! But she never stops trying. Lucy Wow, part of the GoKidGo universe of shows for kids, is written and directed by NY Times bestselling children's author Patrick Carman, starring Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe), Daniel Cohen (Lego City Adventures), and Ian James Corlett (The Loud House, Vampirina, Dragon Ball Z). For ages six and up.
