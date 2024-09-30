Powered by RND
Floozeville: Silly Stories for Creative Kids

GoKidGo: Great Stories for Kids
Floozeville is home to the Fizzies, hilarious creatures who live far below a sleepy suburban town in an underground cavern, where they secretly run a snack fact...
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsFiction

  • S3E10 - Floozeville: Under Space
    To distract Martha and Waffle, Mr. Shnews gives them a cardboard box “rocket ship.” Martha and Waffle try to blast off to outer space– but end up down in the Fizzy World cave instead. That doesn’t stop them from thinking they made it to space, though.
    --------  
    17:55
  • S3E9 - Floozeville: Flooze Scouts
    Martha and Waffle head up to Pflugerville to sell Fizzbars for charity. Selling things is tough– but the Flooze Scouts are always prepared!
    --------  
    16:00
  • S3E8 - Floozeville: Six Flooze
    On a super-duper-extra-hot day, Martha and Waffle turn the factory into a waterpark. But while they’re splashing in the Fizzy Lake and sliding down the Swoosh Tubes, Mr. Shnews is trying to work!
    --------  
    15:39
  • S3E7 - Floozeville: How Does Your Garden Grow?
    Martha and Waffle try to plant fruit for a new Fizzbar flavor. The only problem? They have no idea how gardening works.
    --------  
    15:27
  • S3E6 - Floozeville: #1 Wrapper
    Sparky asks Martha and Waffle for assistance in fixing the Fizzbar-wrapping machine. Martha and Waffle attempt to help– by becoming a wrap rap duo.
    --------  
    15:22

About Floozeville: Silly Stories for Creative Kids

Floozeville is home to the Fizzies, hilarious creatures who live far below a sleepy suburban town in an underground cavern, where they secretly run a snack factory and attempt to stay hidden from the ever-curious people of Earth!
