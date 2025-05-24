Nuremberg: The Trial of the Nazi War Criminals

From the producers of Nuremberg, the story of how in just 13 years, Adolf Hitler led a fringe sect with less than a hundred members and outlandish ideas to be the dominant force in German politics. It is also about the forgotten players from these early years who played crucial roles in the Nazi Party's rise to power. This new scripted podcast takes listeners into the intrigues, the personalities, the knife-edge decisions which would ultimately lead to forty million dead in the world’s greatest catastrophe. Starring Sir Derek Jacobi as President Hindenberg, Tom Mothersdale as Adolf Hitler and Alexander Vlahos as Joseph Goebbels. With Toby Stephens, Nancy Carroll, Laura Donnelly and Juliet Stevenson as the Narrator. Written and directed by Jonathan Myerson. Producer - Nicholas Newton. A Promenade production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.
Episode 16 - No Trace Will Remain
On 30th September 1946, the Judges announce their verdicts. And the sentences to be imposed – death or imprisonment or freedom. But come the night of the executions, Hermann Goering has one last surprise.And now it’s time for the verdicts: 11 will be hanged, 7 are given prison sentences and 3 are set free. Everyone is surprised by the acquittals and at a hasty press conference, the free men trade autographs for chocolate (but are re-arrested by German authorities as soon as they leave the building). Meanwhile Sergeant Woods, the US Army’s hangman, is on site, building the gallows. The night comes but Goering has managed to hide one last cyanide capsule to evade the noose. Starring Nicholas Woodeson as Sir Geoffrey Lawrence and featuring Nathan Wiley as Master Sergeant Woods, the US Army’s executioner.Emma Schwabenland - NATALIE DORMER
Sir Geoffrey Lawrence - NICHOLAS WOODESON
Francis Biddle - CLIVE WOOD
Iona Nikitchenko - HENRY GOODMAN
Sir David Maxwell-Fyfe - FORBES MASSON
Colonel Burton Andrus - JOSEPH ALESSI
Hermann Goering - NIGEL LINDSAY
Rudolf Hess - JOSEPH MYDELL
New York Post Reporter - HARI DHILLON
Daily Express Reporter - ROSIE SHEEHY
Sir Norman Birkett and other roles - ANDREW WOODALL
John Parker and other roles - NATHAN WILEY
Henri De Vabres and other roles - JONATHAN CULLEN
Pastor Gerecke and other roles - ILAN GOODMAN
Otto Kranzbühler and other roles - MARK EDEL-HUNT
Joachim von Ribbentrop and other roles - JASPER BRITTON
Titles - LEWIS MACLEODSound Designer - ADAM WOODHAMS
Studio Manager - MARK SMITH
Casting Director - GINNY SCHILLER
Original Score - METAPHOR MUSIC
Writer and Director - JONATHAN MYERSON
Producer - NICHOLAS NEWTONA Promenade Production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
Episode 15 - Guilty or Not?
After 216 days in the courtroom, the judges must arrive at their verdicts – the debate will be fierce. Outside, some expect all the Nazis to hang, others predict prison or even acquittal. And while they wait, the Accused are allowed visitors for the first time. And maybe the last time.As the judges argue, the prisoners are allowed visitors for the first time. Emma Schwabenland, an American translator, is given the job of organising the Visitors Room, and Pastor Gerecke, an American Lutheran, is under-employed tending to their spiritual needs. And upstairs the eight judges (two from each country) debate the appropriate sentences – the Russians want everyone found guilty and hanged, the other judges take a more nuanced view...Starring Natalie Dormer as Emma Schwabenland and featuring Ilan Goodman as Pastor Henry Gerecke.Emma Schwabenland - NATALIE DORMER
Episode 14 - Everyone Knew
As more evidence emerges of Nazi Crimes – the camps, the slave labour ministry, the euthanasia programme – all Germans must come to terms with their own individual guilt. They can no longer pretend they didn’t know.The Accused Men employ a range of limp excuses for their behaviour, claiming they knew nothing, that it was all done by Himmler (now conveniently dead), that they had no choice. But the testimony of Hermann Graebe, a German engineer working in occupied Ukraine, who stumbled across a mass shooting, silences the courtroom and brings home to Christa, a German civilian working at the Court, the enormity of the Nazi crimes. (Graebe was later named one of the Righteous Among Nations at the Yad Vashem Memorial). Starring Rosie Sheehy as Christa and featuring Henry Goodman as Hermann Graebe, witness to a mass execution.Madeleine Jacob - ALEX KINGSTON
Episode 13 - Just Another Swindle
April 1946, the trial continues but the German people either don’t believe the evidence or just ignore it. Is it because or in spite of the horrific evidence? But they have to start paying attention – only then can the healing begin.Trial fatigue is setting in: British and American newspapers only want the gruesome stories, and the Germans are doggedly uninterested – it’s either lies or they should just get on and execute them. Even Otto Ohlendorf, who led an SS Einsatzkommando which cold-bloodedly shot 90,000 Jews, talks like an accountant. Starring Alex Kingston as Madeleine Jacob, French foreign correspondent and featuring Jonathan Cullen as Otto Ohlendorf, called to give testimony of his own soldiers’ barbarism.Madeleine Jacob - ALEX KINGSTON
About Nuremberg: The Trial of the Nazi War Criminals
The story of the trial of the most notorious Nazi war criminals through dramatic reconstruction, telling it from ground-level up, through the eyes of a Russian interpreter, the American prison psychologist, a French reporter, the British Court Liaison Officer and others from the thousands of individuals tasked with fighting 'the last battle of WWII'. Starring Natalie Dormer, Freddie Fox, Kate Phillips, Alex Kingston, Ed Stoppard and Henry Goodman.