Nuremberg: The Trial of the Nazi War Criminals

Episode 15 - Guilty or Not?

After 216 days in the courtroom, the judges must arrive at their verdicts – the debate will be fierce. Outside, some expect all the Nazis to hang, others predict prison or even acquittal. And while they wait, the Accused are allowed visitors for the first time. And maybe the last time.As the judges argue, the prisoners are allowed visitors for the first time. Emma Schwabenland, an American translator, is given the job of organising the Visitors Room, and Pastor Gerecke, an American Lutheran, is under-employed tending to their spiritual needs. And upstairs the eight judges (two from each country) debate the appropriate sentences – the Russians want everyone found guilty and hanged, the other judges take a more nuanced view...Starring Natalie Dormer as Emma Schwabenland and featuring Ilan Goodman as Pastor Henry Gerecke.Emma Schwabenland - NATALIE DORMER Robert H Jackson - JOSEPH MYDELL Hermann Goering - NIGEL LINDSAY Emmy Goering - SOPHIA PETTIT Pastor Gerecke - ILAN GOODMAN Sir Geoffrey Lawrence - NICHOLAS WOODESON Iona Nikitchenko - HENRY GOODMAN Robert Falco - HARI DHILLON Francis Biddle - CLIVE WOOD Sir Norman Birkett and other roles - ANDREW WOODALL Henri De Vabres and other roles - JONATHAN CULLEN John Parker and other roles - NATHAN WILEY Albert Speer and other roles - JOSEPH ALESSI Niklas Frank and other roles - ROSIE SHEEHY Otto Kranzbühler and other roles - MARK EDEL-HUNT Joachim von Ribbentrop and other roles - JASPER BRITTON Titles - LEWIS MACLEODSound Designer - ADAM WOODHAMS Studio Manager - MARK SMITH Casting Director - GINNY SCHILLER Original Score - METAPHOR MUSIC Writer and Director - JONATHAN MYERSON Producer - NICHOLAS NEWTONA Promenade Production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds