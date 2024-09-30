Bobby just found out he's from another planet, he has superpowers, and Mighty Mila is out to get him! At least protecting his hometown of Pflugerville will be a...

Bobby and the Wonders must come together to perform at Pflugerville’s Annual Rock Bash. Can they mend their grudges in time to really rock out?

Bobby Wonder and Grabstack team up with Lucy Wow to investigate reports of ghosts in a once popular mall on the outskirts of Pflugerville.

After Bobby Wonder accidentally leaves a fingerprint in Mighty Mila’s lair, Mighty Mila and Robozuki figure out how to use his DNA to do the unthinkable: make an EVIL CLONE of Bobby.

Can the real Bobby Wonder take down the Evil Clone Bobby Wonder before he destroys all of Pflugerville? Find out in our thrilling finale.

Lucy Wow’s latest invention, Jumping Jellybean Shoes, will have Bobby Wonder and Grabstack bouncing, bouncing, bouncing... can someone stop all this bouncing!?

About Bobby Wonder: Superhero Adventure Stories for Kids

Bobby just found out he's from another planet, he has superpowers, and Mighty Mila is out to get him! At least protecting his hometown of Pflugerville will be a little easier with Grabstack, his hilarious constant companion, at his side. Bobby Wonder, part of the GoKidGo universe of shows for kids, is written and directed by NY Times bestselling children's author Patrick Carman, starring Danny Pudi (Ducktales, Mythic Quest, Community), Kat McNamara (The Stand, Arrow, Shadowhunters), and Ian James Corlett (The Loud House, Vampirina, Dragon Ball Z). For ages six and up.