Bobby just found out he's from another planet, he has superpowers, and Mighty Mila is out to get him! At least protecting his hometown of Pflugerville will be a...
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsFiction

  • S15E01 - Bobby Wonder: Jumping Jellybean Shoes
    Lucy Wow’s latest invention, Jumping Jellybean Shoes, will have Bobby Wonder and Grabstack bouncing, bouncing, bouncing... can someone stop all this bouncing!?
    14:47
  • S14E10 - Bobby Wonder: Bobby Wonder, Evil Clone, Part 2
    Can the real Bobby Wonder take down the Evil Clone Bobby Wonder before he destroys all of Pflugerville? Find out in our thrilling finale.
    17:32
  • S14E9 - Bobby Wonder: Bobby Wonder, Evil Clone, Part 1
    After Bobby Wonder accidentally leaves a fingerprint in Mighty Mila’s lair, Mighty Mila and Robozuki figure out how to use his DNA to do the unthinkable: make an EVIL CLONE of Bobby.
    17:40
  • S14E8 - Bobby Wonder: Ghost Mall
    Bobby Wonder and Grabstack team up with Lucy Wow to investigate reports of ghosts in a once popular mall on the outskirts of Pflugerville.
    16:53
  • S14E7 - Bobby Wonder: Bobby and the Wonders, Part 2
    Bobby and the Wonders must come together to perform at Pflugerville’s Annual Rock Bash. Can they mend their grudges in time to really rock out?
    14:55

About Bobby Wonder: Superhero Adventure Stories for Kids

Bobby just found out he's from another planet, he has superpowers, and Mighty Mila is out to get him! At least protecting his hometown of Pflugerville will be a little easier with Grabstack, his hilarious constant companion, at his side. Bobby Wonder, part of the GoKidGo universe of shows for kids, is written and directed by NY Times bestselling children's author Patrick Carman, starring Danny Pudi (Ducktales, Mythic Quest, Community), Kat McNamara (The Stand, Arrow, Shadowhunters), and Ian James Corlett (The Loud House, Vampirina, Dragon Ball Z). For ages six and up.
