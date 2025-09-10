Ziggy and the Beaks take flight to the Scottish Highlands, where bagpipes, kilts, and the Highland Games fill the air with music and tradition. But when Skip learns that big sounds don’t always come from big effort, the Beaks discover the power of gentle wings and friendly hands.
19:34
Sharing With Others
Ziggy and the Beaks take flight to Australia, where music, adventure, and teamwork come together in an unforgettable journey. From dazzling landscapes to new friends and surprising lessons, the Beaks discover that every trip can open the door to creativity, courage, and connection.
23:15
Being Brave
Ziggy and the Beaks head to Madrid, where Skip is feeling nervous after a scary dream. With the help of a flamenco-dancing bull named Matteo, the band learns that bravery doesn’t mean you’re never scared. It means finding the courage to try anyway.
18:50
A Problem Shouldn’t Rule the Day
When a routine flight to Japan takes a frosty detour, Ziggy and the Beaks find themselves crash-landed on the icy slopes of Mount Yukihana. Follow along as they track strange clues to get back on track before their Tokyo gig is canceled!
17:30
Just Be You
Ziggy and the Beaks head to Nashville, where a glittery hat, a disappointing open mic, and a wise tortoise named Duke help the family band learn a big lesson. The best music comes from being yourself!
Join Ziggy Beak, the little blue bird with the big voice, as she sets off on musical adventures around the globe! Every episode introduces kids to new instruments, world cultures, and catchy original songs. Perfect for curious kids who love music, travel, and heartwarming family fun!