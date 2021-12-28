Try holding back the giggles as your friends at the Pond take you on adventures and everyday challenges with a smile. Each episode applies solid, biblically-bas...
Complainer
During a day of work, Bill the Duck starts complaining about everything. And suddenly he starts to shrink with every complaint.
1/25/2022
13:18
Tithing
Floyd gets a chunk of cash and wants to make a purchase, but realizes if he buys it, he won't have enough to tithe. So he tries to find a job. When he fails to get a job, he decides to tithe anyway.
1/18/2022
9:55
Radioactive Pond
A news crew arrives at The Pond and declares the location radioactive. At first, the Pond creatures panic. But then they realize it's complete hogwash designed to drum up ratings.
1/11/2022
12:14
MOPS
In trying to help figure out why Floyd's mom is sad, the Pond creatures try to cheer her up, each in their own way. But when trying to order her a new mop, Floyd inadvertently calls MOPS, Mothers of Pre Schoolers. Turns out, they were able to help her.
1/4/2022
10:19
Christmas Ants Part Two
It's part two of the ants who were at the manger, with the job to keep the hostile insects away. But when Jesus arrives, they are surprised to see Him arrive in such a peaceful manner.
