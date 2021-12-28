MOPS

In trying to help figure out why Floyd’s mom is sad, the Pond creatures try to cheer her up, each in their own way. But when trying to order her a new mop, Floyd inadvertently calls MOPS, Mothers of Pre Schoolers. Turns out, they were able to help her. Do your kids love Life at the Pond!? We need your help to create 20 NEW episodes for your whole family to enjoy. Please check out our Go Fund Me page for more details. Thanks for your support and see you at the pond! Life at the Pond is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org.