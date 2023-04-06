A New Podcast for Kids Coming June 7
Journey through God’s word as a family—from Genesis to Revelation—with The Biggest Story Podcast—a brand-new podcast from Crossway!
Every Wednesday starting June 7, join us as we walk through a new Bible story adapted from Kevin DeYoung’s bestselling book The Biggest Story Bible Storybook. Each episode also includes teaching content designed to help kids go deeper in their understanding adapted from The Biggest Story Curriculum. During each 10–15 minute episode, kids will encounter each Bible story through the voice of Mike Reeves, learn how every story connects to the gospel of Jesus Christ, recite weekly memory verses, and more.
Designed for families to enjoy on the way to school, after dinner, before bedtime, or anytime, The Biggest Story Podcast will introduce kids to 104 Bible stories and explain how they all connect to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
✧ Learn more about The Biggest Story suite at https://www.thebiggeststory.com/
✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.biggest.story/
✧ Watch The Biggest Story animated videos at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPicActOvEckTsTOc9qCGjw/