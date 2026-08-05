In this story, we learn that our sins make us dirty; Christ can make us clean. ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos! ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!

In this story, we learn that Jesus has the power to forgive sins. ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos! ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!

In this story, we learn that Jesus picked twelve ordinary men to do extraordinary things. ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos! ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!

In this story, we learn that Jesus’s true followers accept his word and bear fruit. ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos! ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!

In this story, we learn that Jesus is so strong that those who trust him never have to be afraid. ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos! ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!

About The Biggest Story

About The Biggest Story

About The Biggest Story

Join us each Wednesday as we walk through a new Bible story that will help kids see the biggest story of redemption and ultimately what - better yet, Who! - the Bible is all about: Jesus! Hear a dramatic retelling of these biblical stories by Mike Reeves along with a weekly memory verse and engaging teaching of how each story connects to the gospel.