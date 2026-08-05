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167 episodes
- In this story, we learn that Jesus is so strong that those who trust him never have to be afraid.
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- In this story, we learn that Jesus’s true followers accept his word and bear fruit.
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- In this story, we learn that Jesus picked twelve ordinary men to do extraordinary things.
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- In this story, we learn that Jesus has the power to forgive sins.
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- In this story, we learn that our sins make us dirty; Christ can make us clean.
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About The Biggest Story
Join us each Wednesday as we walk through a new Bible story that will help kids see the biggest story of redemption and ultimately what - better yet, Who! - the Bible is all about: Jesus! Hear a dramatic retelling of these biblical stories by Mike Reeves along with a weekly memory verse and engaging teaching of how each story connects to the gospel.Podcast website
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