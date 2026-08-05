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The Biggest Story

Crossway
EducationKids & Family
The Biggest Story
Latest episode

167 episodes

  • The Biggest Story

    The Scary Boat Ride: The Story of Jesus Calming the Storm

    08/05/2026 | 9 mins.
    In this story, we learn that Jesus is so strong that those who trust him never have to be afraid.

    ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum

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  • The Biggest Story

    A Story about Soils: The Story of Hearing the Word and Bearing Fruit

    07/29/2026 | 9 mins.
    In this story, we learn that Jesus’s true followers accept his word and bear fruit.

    ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum

    ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram

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    ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!
  • The Biggest Story

    Follow the Leader: The Story of Calling the Twelve Disciples

    07/22/2026 | 9 mins.
    In this story, we learn that Jesus picked twelve ordinary men to do extraordinary things.

    ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum

    ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram

    ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos!

    ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!
  • The Biggest Story

    Get Up!: The Story of a Paralytic, His Friends, and a Hole in the Roof

    07/15/2026 | 8 mins.
    In this story, we learn that Jesus has the power to forgive sins.

    ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum

    ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram

    ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos!

    ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!
  • The Biggest Story

    Mr. Clean: The Story of Jesus and a Leper

    07/08/2026 | 9 mins.
    In this story, we learn that our sins make us dirty; Christ can make us clean.

    ✧ Check out more resources in The Biggest Story Curriculum

    ✧ Follow The Biggest Story on Instagram

    ✧ Watch The Biggest Story Animated Videos!

    ✧ Sign up to receive weekly emails about the new story each week!
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About The Biggest Story
Join us each Wednesday as we walk through a new Bible story that will help kids see the biggest story of redemption and ultimately what - better yet, Who! - the Bible is all about: Jesus! Hear a dramatic retelling of these biblical stories by Mike Reeves along with a weekly memory verse and engaging teaching of how each story connects to the gospel.
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EducationKids & FamilyReligion & Spirituality

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