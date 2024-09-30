Powered by RND
Through the ESV Bible in a Year with Jackie Hill Perry

Crossway
Starting January 1st, listen to the ESV Bible in 365 days with bestselling author Jackie Hill Perry. Each daily podcast includes one Old Testament reading, one ...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

  • November 20 (Ezekiel 10–11; Psalm 119:97–104; Ephesians 2–3)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Ezekiel10–11;Psalm119:97–104;Ephesians2–3
    11:16
  • November 19 (Ezekiel 7–9; Psalm 119:89–96; Ephesians 1)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Ezekiel7–9;Psalm119:89–96;Ephesians1
    11:26
  • November 18 (Ezekiel 4–6; Psalm 119:81–88; Galatians 5–6)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Ezekiel4–6;Psalm119:81–88;Galatians5–6
    12:39
  • November 17 (Ezekiel 1–3; Psalm 119:73–80; Galatians 3–4)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Ezekiel1–3;Psalm119:73–80;Galatians3–4
    16:04
  • November 16 (Lamentations 4–5; Psalm 119:65–72; Galatians 1–2)
    ❖ Follow along with today's reading: www.esv.org/Lamentations4–5;Psalm119:65–72;Galatians1–2
    10:28

About Through the ESV Bible in a Year with Jackie Hill Perry

Starting January 1st, listen to the ESV Bible in 365 days with bestselling author Jackie Hill Perry. Each daily podcast includes one Old Testament reading, one New Testament reading, and one reading from the Psalms. Over the course of a year, you’ll hear the Old Testament once and the New Testament and Psalms twice.
